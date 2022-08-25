Cedar Grove’s football game with Florida team canceled again

Cedar Grove’s Saturday football game against Edison of Miami is off again, canceled for the second and final time.
Cedar Grove coach John Adams sent an email to parents and supporters Thursday morning.
“Due to unfortunate circumstances Miami Edison has pulled out the game this Saturday. I’m not sure the reason or who’s fault. I can assure you that Cedar Grove HS football didn’t have any fault in this decision. I’m in pursuit of another game for this week or during a bye week. It is very late in the week but I’m going to try. I will keep everyone informed of my findings.”
The game originally was part of the three-game Georgia vs. Florida Battle of the Borders at DeKalb County’s Hallford Stadium. The three Florida teams pulled out, but Edison then jumped back in to play Cedar Grove, only to cancel again two days before kickoff.
Cedar Grove is the defending Class 3A champion and ranked No. 1.
