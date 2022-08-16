Class 3A Blog: Newcomers make appearances in preseason top 10; Cedar Grove remains No. 1

Arguably the best matchup of Week 1 is No. 5 Oconee County hosting Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee. The Warriors have beaten North Oconee each of the past three seasons, including a 35-28 victory in 2021.

Crisp County starts the season at No. 2 and will host Class A Division I team Dooly County to open the season. Carver-Columbus will travel to Class 4A Hardaway on Thursday. Carver-Atlanta is ranked No. 4 and will travel to Class 6A South Cobb.

Calvary Day, ranked No. 6, will travel to Class 4A Islands for a chance to upend a higher-classed team. Sandy Creek, ranked No. 7, will host Class 6A Newnan. Peach County is ranked No. 8 and faces a road trip to Class 4A Baldwin. Dougherty enters the season ranked No. 9 and will host Class 4A Westover. Monroe Area is ranked No. 10 and travels to Class 5A Loganville.

Class 3A top 10

1. Cedar Grove (12-3) Friday at 4A No. 7 Bainbridge

2. Crisp County (9-3) Friday vs. A Div. I Dooly County

3. Carver-Columbus (13-2) Thursday at 4A Hardaway

4. Carver-Atlanta (11-3) Friday at 6A South Cobb

5. Oconee County (10-2) Friday vs. 4A No. 2 North Oconee

6. Calvary Day (12-1) Friday at 4A Islands

7. Sandy Creek (9-2) Saturday vs. 6A Newnan

8. Peach County (8-4) Friday at 4A Baldwin

9. Dougherty (10-3) Friday vs. 4A Westover

10. Monroe Area (11-1) Friday at 5A Loganville