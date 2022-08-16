Class 3A Blog: Newcomers make appearances in preseason top 10; Cedar Grove remains No. 1

The newly released Top 10 features newcomers, old favorites and a mix of teams from around the state.
Teams that moved into 3A after reclassification made a significant impact on the preseason rankings -- No. 3 Carver-Columbus (from 4A), No. 6 Calvary Day (A Private), and No. 9 Dougherty (4A).
But there’s one consistent – like death and taxes -- highlighting the new poll. Cedar Grove begins the season at the top.
The Saints will open the season Friday at Class 4A No. 7 Bainbridge, which signals the start of a brutally difficult pre-region stretch. After competing against Bainbridge, the Saints will face Class 7A Westlake, Class 7A No. 6 Collins Hill, Class 7A No. 5 Mill Creek, Class 7A No. 3 Colquitt County and Washington D.C. program St. John’s.
Talk about a chance for some statement-making victories for the sitting champions.
Arguably the best matchup of Week 1 is No. 5 Oconee County hosting Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee. The Warriors have beaten North Oconee each of the past three seasons, including a 35-28 victory in 2021.
Crisp County starts the season at No. 2 and will host Class A Division I team Dooly County to open the season. Carver-Columbus will travel to Class 4A Hardaway on Thursday. Carver-Atlanta is ranked No. 4 and will travel to Class 6A South Cobb.
Calvary Day, ranked No. 6, will travel to Class 4A Islands for a chance to upend a higher-classed team. Sandy Creek, ranked No. 7, will host Class 6A Newnan. Peach County is ranked No. 8 and faces a road trip to Class 4A Baldwin. Dougherty enters the season ranked No. 9 and will host Class 4A Westover. Monroe Area is ranked No. 10 and travels to Class 5A Loganville.
Class 3A top 10
1. Cedar Grove (12-3) Friday at 4A No. 7 Bainbridge
2. Crisp County (9-3) Friday vs. A Div. I Dooly County
3. Carver-Columbus (13-2) Thursday at 4A Hardaway
4. Carver-Atlanta (11-3) Friday at 6A South Cobb
5. Oconee County (10-2) Friday vs. 4A No. 2 North Oconee
6. Calvary Day (12-1) Friday at 4A Islands
7. Sandy Creek (9-2) Saturday vs. 6A Newnan
8. Peach County (8-4) Friday at 4A Baldwin
9. Dougherty (10-3) Friday vs. 4A Westover
10. Monroe Area (11-1) Friday at 5A Loganville
