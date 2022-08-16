BreakingNews
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9 billion in loan debt cancellation
ajc logo
X

Class 3A Blog: Newcomers make appearances in preseason top 10; Cedar Grove remains No. 1

A pass goes just beyond the reach of Cedar Grove wide receiver Janiran Bonner (13) at the goal line in the first half of a GHSA class AAA championship game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
A pass goes just beyond the reach of Cedar Grove wide receiver Janiran Bonner (13) at the goal line in the first half of a GHSA class AAA championship game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
37 minutes ago

The newly released Top 10 features newcomers, old favorites and a mix of teams from around the state.

Teams that moved into 3A after reclassification made a significant impact on the preseason rankings -- No. 3 Carver-Columbus (from 4A), No. 6 Calvary Day (A Private), and No. 9 Dougherty (4A).

But there’s one consistent – like death and taxes -- highlighting the new poll. Cedar Grove begins the season at the top.

The Saints will open the season Friday at Class 4A No. 7 Bainbridge, which signals the start of a brutally difficult pre-region stretch. After competing against Bainbridge, the Saints will face Class 7A Westlake, Class 7A No. 6 Collins Hill, Class 7A No. 5 Mill Creek, Class 7A No. 3 Colquitt County and Washington D.C. program St. John’s.

Talk about a chance for some statement-making victories for the sitting champions.

Arguably the best matchup of Week 1 is No. 5 Oconee County hosting Class 4A No. 2 North Oconee. The Warriors have beaten North Oconee each of the past three seasons, including a 35-28 victory in 2021.

Crisp County starts the season at No. 2 and will host Class A Division I team Dooly County to open the season. Carver-Columbus will travel to Class 4A Hardaway on Thursday. Carver-Atlanta is ranked No. 4 and will travel to Class 6A South Cobb.

Calvary Day, ranked No. 6, will travel to Class 4A Islands for a chance to upend a higher-classed team. Sandy Creek, ranked No. 7, will host Class 6A Newnan. Peach County is ranked No. 8 and faces a road trip to Class 4A Baldwin. Dougherty enters the season ranked No. 9 and will host Class 4A Westover. Monroe Area is ranked No. 10 and travels to Class 5A Loganville.

Class 3A top 10

1. Cedar Grove (12-3) Friday at 4A No. 7 Bainbridge

2. Crisp County (9-3) Friday vs. A Div. I Dooly County

3. Carver-Columbus (13-2) Thursday at 4A Hardaway

4. Carver-Atlanta (11-3) Friday at 6A South Cobb

5. Oconee County (10-2) Friday vs. 4A No. 2 North Oconee

6. Calvary Day (12-1) Friday at 4A Islands

7. Sandy Creek (9-2) Saturday vs. 6A Newnan

8. Peach County (8-4) Friday at 4A Baldwin

9. Dougherty (10-3) Friday vs. 4A Westover

10. Monroe Area (11-1) Friday at 5A Loganville

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok43m ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
22h ago
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome
20h ago
Interior defensive play tops list of Georgia’s early concerns
5h ago
Interior defensive play tops list of Georgia’s early concerns
5h ago
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
The Latest
Class 6A blog: Newcomers Gainesville, Marist to face off in Week 1
20m ago
Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2022 season
5h ago
Class 5A blog: Five teams that could surprise in 2022
5h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top