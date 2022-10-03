Class 3A blog: Hebron Christian makes its move into the rankings

Calvary is ranked No. 3 and did not play in Week 7. The Cavaliers have beaten Islands (49-6), ELCA (29-21), Liberty County (48-27) and Savannah Christian (34-28).

Calvary Day averages 156 rushing and 142 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Jake Merklinger is 24-of-41 passing for eight touchdowns. Four receivers – Michael Smith (four touchdowns), Edward Coleman (3), Noah Gilliam (1) and Caden Arnold (1) – each have touchdown receptions. Junior Antonio Butts Jr. leads the rushing attack with 32 carries for 227 yards and five touchdowns. Chase Lucas (two touchdowns), Trevor Strowbridge (2), Coleman (2) and Skooter Cherry (1) each have touchdown runs.

Dougherty, ranked sixth, defeated then-No. 7 Crisp County 25-9 last week. The Trojans have victories against Westover (28-21), Randolph-Clay (31-14), Stockbridge (33-30), Hapeville Charter (19-18), Terrell County (46-4) and Crisp.

The Trojans offense averages 198 rushing and 191 passing yards per game and is led by quarterback Kameron Davis. Davis, a junior, is 79-of-139 passing for 1,266 yards and 12 touchdowns. Larry Lane (four touchdowns), Kadarryion Johnson (2), Braylen Still (2), Jacob Stallworth (2), Malik Dixon (1) and Jamarcus Harris (1) have touchdown receptions. Stallworth (seven touchdowns), Davis (5) and Johnson (3) have combined for 11 rushing touchdowns.

Class 3A top-10 results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-2) defeated St. John’s (D.C.) 35-13.

2. (2) Carver (Atlanta) (4-1) defeated No. 8 Peach County 8-6.

3. (3) Calvary Day (4-0) did not play.

4. (4) Sandy Creek (6-1) defeated Harris County 33-3.

5. (NR) Hebron Christian (6-0) defeated No. 9 Oconee County 35-28.

6. (8) Dougherty (5-0) defeated then-No. 7 Crisp County 25-9.

7. (9) Stephens County (5-1) defeated Monroe Area 27-24.

8. (6) Peach County (3-3) lost to No. 2 Carver-Atlanta 8-6.

9. (5) Oconee County (3-3) lost to Hebron Christian 35-28.

10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (4-1) defeated Columbus 45-7.