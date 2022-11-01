Class 3A blog: Four top seeds decided, four to be determined this weekend

Four of the eight regions in Class 3A have secured the top seeds, and four titles will be determined Friday.
So let’s look region-by-region to see where things stand entering the final week of the regular season:
- Thomasville won the Region 1 title and the No. 1 seed after beating Crisp County 44-0 last week.
- Calvary Day secured the Region 3 title by defeating Long County 48-0.
- Dawson County secured the Region 7 title after beating Lumpkin County 38-10.
- Stephens County won the Region 8 championship after beating No. 9 Oconee County 28-27. Ben Stowe, who was 12-of-17 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns, scored on a 1-yard run with less than a minute to give Stephens the victory.
- The championships that will be decided Friday are Region 2 (Peach County at Jackson), Region 4 (Harlem at Morgan County), Region 5 (Cedar Grove vs. Carver-Atlanta) and Region 6 (Adairsville vs. Coahulla Creek).
Class 3A top-10 results
1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2) did not play.
2. (2) Calvary Day (8-0) defeated Long County 48-0.
3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2) did not play.
4. (4) Carver-Atlanta (6-2) did not play.
5. (5) Peach County (6-3) defeated Pike County 63-7.
6. (6) Thomasville (7-3) defeated Crisp County 44-0.
7. (7) Stephens County (8-1) defeated No. 9 Oconee County 28-27.
8. (10) Carver-Columbus (7-2) defeated Dougherty 27-0.
9. (9) Oconee County (5-4) lost to Stephens County 28-27.
10. (NR) Adairsville (8-1) beat Bremen 14-7.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest