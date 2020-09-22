Class 3A Blog: Class A-Private power will test two of Class 3A’s best

Crisp knows what it’s like playing up in class. It is coming off victories against Class 7A Tift County (7-0) and 5A Houston County (12-0). ELCA opened its season with victories against Class 5A No. 3 Woodward Academy(14-0) and Heritage School 58-0. ELCA then lost to Class 5A No. 2 Blessed Trinity 38-14, suffering its first loss since Holy Innocents' won 42-41 Sept. 20, 2019.

“Their recent past,” Harber said. “And when I say recent, I mean five years in a row winning the state championship ... it’s impressive.”

The goal for Crisp is to prepare for an A Private program that could very well compete in Class 3A or higher without problem.

“The thing that we are trying to do ...” Harber said. “... Even if it is five state championships in a row, the thing we have to be careful about as a football team is not getting comfortable. We are trying to do the best job watching film and the regular prep stuff as we would any other week. We have to help our players understand that this could, and I say could, could be the best-coached team that we will play until sometime in the playoffs. And that is not knocking anybody we play. We play Peach, Mary Persons, and I am not knocking anyone. But ELCA has unprecedented success in the state of Georgia right now.”

On the opposite side of the field, coach Jonathan Gess is prepared for the program Crisp will bring to the game.

“When you watch film of Crisp, the first thing that jumps out is the defense,” Gess said. “They just don’t give up any yards. They are just really, really talented.”

Crisp has not given up a point in its first two games.

“And then, offensively,” Gess said. “They’re scary because they have so many weapons everywhere. Led by their quarterback, but they have a great tailback and good wide receivers, and their offensive line is humongous.”

Crisp quarterback AJ Lofton is 8-of-19 for 86 yards and a touchdown and has rushed twice for 23 yards and a touchdown. Junior back Marquise Palmer has two carries for 30 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars' defense has accounted for six interceptions and three sacks in two games.

“This is another game,” Gess said. “This is kind of like the Blessed Trinity game. They are loaded everywhere you look. So you just have to go out there and compete.”