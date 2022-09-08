Class 3A blog: Cedar Grove continues march toward dual-title aspirations

“These games are really going to prepare us for some of our goals,” Adams said. “The state championship is one of them. But I think if we run the table, we will have an opportunity for a national championship, as well. You are talking about three or four teams ranked in the top 100 in the country on our schedule, including us. So we are going to go out and play Cedar Grove football and be aggressive and play hard and fight to the end for all four quarters.”

Cedar Grove defeated Class 7A No. 10 Westlake 30-20 last week in the first leg of its schedule of four ranked Class 7A programs in a row, all on the road. Collins Hill is coming off a 16-13 victory against Brookwood. Senior quarterback Mikey Sheenhan is 27-of-49 passing for 280 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

The Saints will play Mill Creek on Sept. 16, Colquitt County on Sept. 23 and then will travel to Washington D.C. to play nationally ranked St. John’s on October 1 before entering region play in mid-October.

“We have been blessed to play higher-classed teams and national schedules,” Adams said. “We have had those athletes who have put us in the position to get those big games.”

Class 3A top-10 schedule

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-0) Friday at Class 7A No. 5 Collins Hill

2. (2) Carver-Columbus (2-0) Friday at Northeast

3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (2-0) Friday vs. Stephenson

4. (4) Calvary Day (2-0) Friday at Frederica

5. (5) Sandy Creek (3-0) Friday at East Coweta

6. (6) Crisp County (2-1) Friday vs. Sumter County

7. (7) Oconee County (2-1) Friday vs. Class 5A No. 9 Jefferson (On WPCH at 8 p.m.)

8. (8) Peach County (1-1) Friday vs. Class 5A No. 10 Jones County

9. (9) Dougherty (3-0) Friday vs. Hapeville Charter

10. (NR) Stephens County (2-1) Friday at Dawson County