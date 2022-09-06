ajc logo
Class 3A blog: Cedar Grove appears to be the class of the class

Cedar Grove head coach John Adams (center) gets doused with Gatorade after beating Carver-Atlanta 42-26 a GHSA class AAA championship game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Seth Ellerbee
12 minutes ago

So what did we find out this week?

Top-ranked Cedar Grove is for real, seemingly head-and-shoulders above the nearest Class 3A competition.

The Saints beat Class 7A then-No. 9 Westlake (1-2) 30-20 on the road. True, Westlake was playing without its all-state quarterback, R.J. Johnson, but Cedar Grove looked formidable. Elliott Colson scored on two rushing touchdowns and passed to Barry Jackson for a 50-yard touchdown.

Cedar Grove hopes to continue its statement-making pre-region schedule Friday with another Class 7A test, this time against No. 5 Collins Hill on the road. The Eagles defeated Brookwood 16-13 last week, after trailing 13-0.

The rest of the teams in the 3A top-10 played to form, but one performance stood out above the rest:

  • Dougherty defeated Stockbridge 33-30 on the back of a five-touchdown career-best performance from junior quarterback Kameron Davis. Against Stockbridge, Davis was 12-of-23 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns and ran 17 times for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Davis is 32-of-58 passing for 652 yards and seven touchdowns, with 31 carries for 332 yards and two touchdowns this season.
  • Calvary Day, ranked fourth, beat Class 2A No. 4 ELCA 28-21; No. 5 Sandy Creek beat Alexander 48-14; No. 6 Crisp County beat Lovejoy 41-25; Oconee County, ranked No. 7, defeated Putnam County 20-0, and Stephens County beat Flowery Branch 27-11. Adairsville fell out of the top 10 after losing to Class A Division I No. 3 Rabun County 72-36. Class 3A top-10 rankings 1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-0) Beat Class 7A No. 9 Westlake 30-20 2. (2) Carver-Columbus (2-0) Off. 3. (3) Carver-Atlanta (2-0) Off. 4. (4) Calvary Day (2-0) Beat Class 2A No. 4 ELCA 28-21 5. (5) Sandy Creek (3-0) Beat Alexander 48-14 6. (6) Crisp County (2-1) Beat Lovejoy 41-25 7. (7) Oconee County (2-1) Beat Putnam County 20-0 8. (8) Peach County (1-1) Off. 9. (9) Dougherty (3-0) Beat Stockbridge 33-30 10. (NR) Stephens County (2-1) Beat Flowery Branch 27-11 Out: No. 10 Adairsville

Seth Ellerbee
