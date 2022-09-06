Top performances from Week 3: Dougherty’s Davis ‘amazing to watch’

*Dougherty QB Kam Davis rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and was 12-of-23 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-30 victory over Stockbridge.

*Grayson LB Tyler Atkinson had 10 tackles, three tackles for losses, one sack, two QB pressures, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in a 28-0 victory over Fort Dorchester, S.C.

*Prince Avenue Christian QB Aaron Philo was 24-of-39 passing for 452 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-14 victory over Athens Academy.

*Rabun County QB Keegan Stover was 22-of-34 passing for 481 yards and eight touchdowns in a 72-36 victory over Adairsville.

Best of the rest

*ACE Charter WR Brice Whitley had four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns, returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in a 63-22 victory over Pataula Charter.

*Aquinas RB/LB Clark Jackson rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, one a 65-yard run for a 19-6 lead late in the third quarter, in a 19-13 victory over Savannah Country Day. Jackson also had 30 yards receiving and made nine solo tackles and three tackles for losses.

*Berrien RB Demar Riley rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and scored on a 55-yard pass in a 34-14 victory over Bacon County.

*Bryan County RB Austin “Smush” Clemons rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, made seven tackles and a sack and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 41-14 victory over Wheeler County.

*Buford RB Justice Haynes rushed for 202 yards on 19 carries and scored all three Buford touchdowns in a 21-14 victory over North Cobb. His 6-yard run with 42 seconds left was the game-winner.

*Calhoun QB Trey Townsend was 15-of-19 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns and scored the winning touchdown in a 26-21 victory over Creekview.

*Cambridge QB Preston Clemmer rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and was 11-of-15 passing for 115 yards in a 43-38 victory over Alpharetta.

*Carrollton DB Kelvin Hill had six solo tackles, four assists, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 23-6 victory over Rome.

*Christian Heritage DE Daniel Geil had seven solo tackles, two tackles for losses, a sack and three QB hurries and blocked a kick in a 36-14 loss to Darlington.

*Creekside RB/DB Roderick McCrary rushed for 100 yards and had five tackles in a 21-13 loss to Dutch Fork, S.C.

*Crisp County WR Trae Walker had six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and had 285 all-purpose yards in a 41-25 victory over Lovejoy.

*Darlington RB D’Marion Floyd rushed 14 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns, one a 93-yard run, in a 36-14 victory over Christian Heritage.

*Discovery RB Jacob Davis rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown in a 20-14 victory over Stone Mountain.

*Douglas County WR Hilton Alexander had eight receptions for 95 yards and returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown in a 35-31 loss to McEachern.

*East Coweta QB Christian Langford was 16-of-21 passing for 357 yards and six touchdowns – three to Brady Tillman and two to Jayshon Stegall – in a 55-21 victory over Hillgrove.

*East Forsyth RB Brandon Peoples rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown in a 22-14 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Elbert County RB Quan Moss rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries in a 27-21 victory over Harlem.

*Emanuel County Institute RB P.J. Farnum rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and scored on a 39-yard reception in a 41-27 victory over Lincoln County.

*Evans QB DeAngelo Walton rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and was 6-of-12 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 victory over Greenbrier.

*Fannin County PK Jack Kantner kicked a 38-yard field goal, was 5-for-5 on extra points, put three kickoffs into the end zone and another for a recovered onside kick, averaged 51 yards on two punts, both downed inside the 5-yard line, made two tackles on special teams and rushed for a first down on a bobbled punt snap in a 38-12 victory over Pickens.

*Gordon Lee RB Nate Dunfee scored five touchdowns – three rushing, one receiving and one returning – in a 46-22 victory over Southeast Whitfield. Dunfee rushed for 184 yards and ran a kickoff 90 yards.

*Hart County RB Nori Moore rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns and had two receptions for 77 yards for two touchdowns in a 28-7 victory over Apalachee.

*Hebron Christian QB Gavin Hall rushed for 360 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries in a 48-34 victory over Commerce. Hall has rushed for 780 yards in three games.

*Houston County WR Kale Woodburn had five receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-34 victory over West Laurens.

*Hughes QB Prentiss “Air” Noland was 13-of-20 passing for 343 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-12 victory over Mays.

*Johnson County RB Germivy Tucker rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 47-6 victory over Warren County.

*Kell QB Bryce Clayton was 12-of-19 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-14 victory over Pope.

*Kennesaw Mountain QB Cayman Prangley was 24-of-42 passing for 294 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries in a 37-36 victory over North Paulding.

*Lambert RB Tommy Lafayette rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown, had 105 yards receiving and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in a 27-13 victory over Mountain View.

*Landmark Christian LB/TE Grant Thigpen had 14 total tackles, a tackle for a loss, a sack and an interception in a 7-6 victory over Lithonia.

*Lanier County DL Trevon Small had 11 tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for losses in a 17-14 overtime victory over Santa Fe, Fla.

*Loganville RB Soloman Leslie rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown in a 21-0 victory over Peachtree Ridge.

*Lumpkin County QB Cooper Scott was 14-of-16 passing for 228 yards and rushed for 49 yards and three touchdowns while playing only the first half of a 48-0 victory over Franklin County.

*M.L. King QB Antonio Anderson rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown in a 45-20 victory over Locust Grove.

*Manchester RB Quavion Cooper rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 62-22 victory over Columbus.

*McIntosh RB Marcus Malone had 167 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches and scored both of his team’s touchdowns in a 17-14 loss to Woodland of Stockbridge.

*McNair WR Malachi Jackson caught nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-0 victory over North Clayton that ended the Mustangs’ 25-game losing streak.

*Meadowcreek RB Jordan Louie rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 29-17 victory over Campbell.

*Mill Creek LB Cole Mullins had five tackles, two sacks, a tackle for a loss and a QB hurry in a 33-0 victory over Archer.

*Montgomery County RB/DB Cameron Wallace rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, made 11 tackles and intercepted a pass in a 14-8 victory over Taylor County.

*Mount Paran Christian RB Nick German rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 49-45 loss to Mount Vernon.

*Mount Vernon QB Sam Nazarian was 22-of-30 passing for 367 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown in a 49-45 victory over Mount Paran Christian.

*Mundy’s Mill QB Donovan Morton was 14-of-21 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 53-21 victory over Riverdale.

*North Cobb DB Caleb Jenkins had 16 solo tackles and an interception in a 21-14 loss to Buford.

*North Forsyth WR Logan Curry had seven receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown in a 26-24 victory over West Forsyth.

*Northside (Columbus) RB Malachi Hosley rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 victory over Hardaway.

*Pace Academy ATH Terrence Kiel scored on a 72-yard kickoff return, 63-yard pass and 11-yard run in a 31-0 victory over Greater Atlanta Christian.

*River Ridge QB Ethan Spector was 20-of-28 passing for 410 yards and two touchdowns and scored a touchdown in a 45-42 victory over Sprayberry that was won on Gracen VanGilder’s 41-yard field goal with nine seconds left.

*Roswell LB Jayven Hall had 11 tackles, two for losses, blocked a field goal and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in a 24-20 victory over Marietta.

*Sonoraville RB Zach Lyles rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown and had two receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in a 27-21 victory over Dalton.

*South Forsyth RB/LB Maverick Schippmann rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown, had four tackles and blocked a field goal in a 7-6 loss to North Oconee.

*Southwest DeKalb RB Billy Johnson rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 50-27 victory over Decatur.

*Stephens County RB/LB Javin Gordon rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries while making seven tackles, breaking up two passes and returning a kickoff 34 yards in a 27-11 victory over Flowery Branch.

*Swainsboro DB Jakari Nobles had six tackles and three assists, intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown in a 47-0 victory over Jeff Davis.

*Thomasville County Central WR Tyler Floyd had nine receptions for 136 yards in a 35-14 victory over Bainbridge.

*Turner County RB/LB Vaad Bynum rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns, one a 95-yarder, in a 32-6 victory over Randolph-Clay. Bynum also had a sack, three QB pressures and a tackle for a loss.

*Walnut Grove RB Emadd Howard rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns in a 20-14 victory over Chattahoochee County.

*Winder-Barrow RB Tyreeck Hall rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in a 33-2 victory over Salem.

*Worth County QB Chip Cooper was 14-of-18 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 56-33 victory over Upson-Lee. Worth County is 3-0 for the first time since 2004.

Lines of distinction

*Commerce’s offensive line of Jonathon Orozco, Hampton Hutto, Braxton Epps, Joey Duncan, Dante Smith, Colton Hill, Asher Baugh and Corey Suber created the space for 468 yards rushing at 11.1 yards per carry in a 48-34 loss to Hebron Christian. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

*Dutchtown’s offensive line of Colin Alexander, Sincere Henderson, Tyler Kellogg, Cam Thompson and Hector Cari paved the way 238 yards rushing at 7.2 yards per attempt and six rushing touchdowns in a 43-8 victory over Jonesboro.

*Evans’ offensive line of Mason Short, Jayden Bourns, Allen Morris, Stephen Heard and D.J. Williams opened holes for 364 yards rushing in a 26-7 victory over Greenbrier. QB D.J. Walton rushed for 214 yards.

*Morgan County’s offensive line of Gaines Mercer, Jonathan Butler, Griffin Britt, Ashton Brannon, Tre Franklin, Jamari Mundy and Antavious Elder cleared a path for 356 rushing yards in a 65-7 victory over Jasper County. Jacere Cooper and Jay Dorsey had eight rushing touchdowns between them.

*Pike County’s offensive line of Andrew Hood, Kevin Godwin, Bailey Powers, Thomas Luger, Brayden Pilkenton, Lain Fordham, Ian White and Robert Chambley paved the way for three 100-yard rushers and 496 yards rushing in a 49-20 victory over Southwest.

*Prince Avenue Christian’s offensive line of right tackle Mason Goodyear, right guard Bubba Howard, center Austin Head, left guard Mason Townsend and left tackle Jake Atha cleared the way for 666 total yards – 452 passing, 214 rushing – in a 48-18 victory over Athens Academy. Prince Avenue churned out 28 first downs and allowed no sacks on 39 passing attempts.

*Rabun County’s offensive line of Mike Swagger, Edgar Ortiz, Braxton Brady, Cesar Cruz, Jack Hood, Alex Yearwood, Skip Speed, Emiliano Ortiz and Jet Gilbreath helped the Wildcats to 608 total yards and a school record for points in a 72-36 victory over Adairsville. Rabun averaged 5.3 yards per rush and allowed zero sacks.

*Southwest DeKalb’s offensive line of Logan Brown, Austen Guin, David Johnson Jr., Corinthia Myers and Marcus Winkfield propelled Billy Johnson to 322 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 50-27 victory over Decatur. Southwest DeKalb rushed for 523 yards and passed for 95.

*Vidalia’s offensive line of C.J. Palmer, Levi Palmer, Sawyer Adams, Nathan Mack and Max Beverly helped the Indians generate 548 total yards – 322 rushing, 226 – in a 56-16 victory over Pinewood. Vidalia averaged 9.75 yards per carry. QB Antonio Barron had 233 total yards on just 12 runs and passes.

*Wheeler’s offensive line of Paul Adetona, Josh Hillman-Jones, Ricky Leebrick, King David Igbokwe, Jabril Abdur-Rahim, Julian Stevenson, and Brion Grimes boosted Josiah Allen to 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 28-3 victory over South Cobb. Wheeler has 301 rushing yards as a team.

