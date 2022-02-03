Class 3A blog: Breaking down what’s left for the top girls teams

There’s plenty of basketball to follow in the final days of the regular season before region tournaments decide which four seeds will be placed into the GHSA state playoff brackets.
Here’s a look at what’s left for the top girls teams:
Top-ranked Lumpkin County (22-1) will finish its pre-region tournament schedule against White County (13-9) at home Thursday before looking ahead to the Region 7-3A tournament which begins next week. Since losing to Class 5A No. 3 Buford 56-39 Nov. 22, the Indians have won 20 games and are outscoring opponents 1,466-784. Lumpkin is coming off a 69-4 victory against West Hall Tuesday.
No. 2-ranked Cross Creek (17-1) will face a four-game region stretch to close out its regular season, beginning with a road game to Morgan County (11-8) Thursday. The Razorbacks then will play at home against Thomson (10-5) Saturday, Richmond Academy (2-19) Tuesday and Burke County (13-4) on Feb. 12 before entering Region 4 play.
No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (21-1) will be at home against Coahulla Creek (9-13) Friday before traveling to Adairsville (10-11) Tuesday and LaFayette (9-11) Feb. 11 to close out its pre-region tournament schedule. The Region 6 Tournament begins Feb. 14.
No 4 Greater Atlanta Christian (13-5) will travel to Cedar Grove (9-7) Friday before playing at home against Carver-Atlanta (7-10) Saturday, Westminster (9-9) Tuesday and Douglass (4-10) Feb. 11 before entering the Region 5 tournament.
No. 5 East Jackson (19-2) will be at home against Monroe Area (6-16) Friday before traveling to Franklin County (10-11) (when) and Stephens County (1-21) Feb. 11 before entering the Region 8 tournament.
No. 6 Sumter County will travel to Mary Persons (13-11) Friday and close out its pre-region tournament (Region 2) schedule Saturday against Crisp County (10-11) at home.
No. 7 Murray County (17-4) is coming off a 63-55 victory against No. 9 Ringgold on Tuesday and will play at home against Adairsville (10-11) Friday, Sonoraville (9-12) Tuesday and Coahulla Creek (9-13) Feb. 11.
No. 8 Oconee County (15-5) will play at home against Franklin County (10-11) Friday and travel to Hart County (13-9) Tuesday before closing its pre-region (8) tournament schedule against Monroe Area (6-16) at home Feb. 11.
No. 9 Ringgold (17-6) is ranked ninth and has two games left on its pre-region (6) tournament schedule. The Tigers will be at home against Rockmart (9-13) Friday and travel to Sonoraville Feb. 11.
No. 10 Tattnall County (14-6) will close its pre-region (1) tournament schedule Friday at Brantley County (7-14).
3A girls top-10
1. Lumpkin County
2. Cross Creek
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. East Jackson
6. Sumter County
7. Murray County
8. Oconee County
9. Ringgold
10. Tattnall County
3A boys top-10
1. Sandy Creek
2. Thomson
3. Salem
4. Cross Creek
5. Windsor Forest
6. Sumter County
7. LaFayette
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
10. Johnson-Savannah
Girls 3A region standings
School Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.
1-AAA
Tattnall County 4-1-0 0.800 13-6-0 0.684
Long County 4-1-0 0.800 7-13-0 0.350
Pierce County 3-2-0 0.600 16-5-0 0.762
Appling County 2-3-0 0.400 2-12-0 0.143
Brantley County 0-6-0 0.000 6-14-0 0.300
2-AAA
Sumter County 11-0-0 1.000 16-6-0 0.727
Central, Macon 10-2-0 0.833 18-4-0 0.818
Peach County 9-3-0 0.750 14-6-0 0.700
Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 10-10-0 0.500
Mary Persons 4-8-0 0.333 12-11-0 0.522
Jackson 4-8-0 0.333 8-10-0 0.444
Upson-Lee 3-9-0 0.250 4-14-0 0.222
Pike County 0-12-0 0.000 0-17-0 0.000
3-AAA
Beach 6-1-0 0.857 10-6-0 0.625
Johnson, Savannah 6-1-0 0.857 7-5-0 0.583
Liberty County 5-3-0 0.625 6-8-0 0.429
Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 7-9-0 0.438
Southeast Bulloch 2-3-0 0.400 3-12-0 0.200
Windsor Forest 0-7-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143
Groves 0-3-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
4-AAA
Cross Creek 7-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941
Thomson 5-1-0 0.833 10-4-0 0.714
Burke County 5-2-0 0.714 12-4-0 0.750
Morgan County 3-3-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529
Hephzibah 3-4-0 0.429 9-10-0 0.474
Harlem 1-7-0 0.125 3-13-0 0.188
Richmond Academy 1-8-0 0.111 2-18-0 0.100
5-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian 8-0-0 1.000 13-5-0 0.722
Westminster 8-2-0 0.800 8-9-0 0.471
Redan 7-3-0 0.700 14-6-0 0.700
Cedar Grove 7-3-0 0.700 8-7-0 0.533
Douglass, Atlanta 3-7-0 0.300 4-9-0 0.308
Sandy Creek 3-7-0 0.300 4-15-0 0.211
Carver, Atlanta 2-7-0 0.222 7-10-0 0.412
Salem 0-9-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
6-AAA
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 12-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952
Murray County 10-2-0 0.833 16-4-0 0.800
Ringgold 10-3-0 0.769 17-5-0 0.773
Sonoraville 6-6-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450
Coahulla Creek 5-7-0 0.417 8-13-0 0.381
Rockmart 5-8-0 0.385 9-12-0 0.429
LaFayette 4-9-0 0.308 8-11-0 0.421
Adairsville 3-9-0 0.250 10-10-0 0.500
North Murray 1-12-0 0.077 5-16-0 0.238
7-AAA
Lumpkin County 12-0-0 1.000 21-1-0 0.955
White County 9-3-0 0.750 13-8-0 0.619
East Forsyth 8-4-0 0.667 16-6-0 0.727
North Hall 7-5-0 0.583 16-7-0 0.696
Dawson County 6-6-0 0.500 13-9-0 0.591
Cherokee Bluff 4-8-0 0.333 9-14-0 0.391
Gilmer 2-10-0 0.167 8-16-0 0.333
West Hall 0-12-0 0.000 0-22-0 0.000
8-AAA
East Jackson 5-1-0 0.833 18-2-0 0.900
Hart County 5-1-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619
Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737
Franklin County 3-3-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450
Monroe Area 1-5-0 0.167 6-15-0 0.286
Stephens County 0-6-0 0.000 1-20-0 0.048
Boys 3A region standings
School Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.
1-AAA
Tattnall County 5-0-0 1.000 15-5-0 0.750
Brantley County 4-2-0 0.667 11-10-0 0.524
Long County 2-3-0 0.400 10-9-0 0.526
Pierce County 1-4-0 0.200 6-15-0 0.286
Appling County 1-4-0 0.200 3-11-0 0.214
2-AAA
Sumter County 10-1-0 0.909 20-2-0 0.909
Peach County 10-2-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619
Upson-Lee 7-5-0 0.583 12-9-0 0.571
Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 9-11-0 0.450
Central, Macon 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522
Mary Persons 5-7-0 0.417 12-11-0 0.522
Jackson 2-10-0 0.167 4-14-0 0.222
Pike County 1-11-0 0.083 1-18-0 0.053
3-AAA
Windsor Forest 6-1-0 0.857 13-4-0 0.765
Johnson, Savannah 5-2-0 0.714 11-6-0 0.647
Groves 4-2-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692
Beach 4-3-0 0.571 8-5-0 0.615
Liberty County 3-4-0 0.429 7-6-0 0.538
Savannah 1-6-0 0.143 8-9-0 0.471
Southeast Bulloch 1-6-0 0.143 8-10-0 0.444
4-AAA
Thomson 5-0-0 1.000 12-2-0 0.857
Cross Creek 6-1-0 0.857 15-5-0 0.750
Burke County 4-2-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688
Hephzibah 4-3-0 0.571 7-8-0 0.467
Morgan County 2-3-0 0.400 6-9-0 0.400
Richmond Academy 2-8-0 0.200 7-14-0 0.333
Harlem 1-6-0 0.143 1-13-0 0.071
5-AAA
Sandy Creek 10-0-0 1.000 18-3-0 0.857
Salem 8-2-0 0.800 16-4-0 0.800
Greater Atlanta Christian 5-4-0 0.556 14-5-0 0.737
Carver, Atlanta 5-4-0 0.556 9-7-0 0.562
Redan 5-5-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529
Westminster 3-7-0 0.300 9-9-0 0.500
Douglass, Atlanta 2-8-0 0.200 5-12-0 0.294
Cedar Grove 1-9-0 0.100 2-13-0 0.133
6-AAA
LaFayette 13-0-0 1.000 20-0-0 1.000
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 11-1-0 0.917 18-1-0 0.947
Rockmart 8-5-0 0.615 14-7-0 0.667
Adairsville 7-5-0 0.583 11-9-0 0.550
Coahulla Creek 6-6-0 0.500 12-8-0 0.600
Murray County 5-7-0 0.417 11-9-0 0.550
North Murray 4-9-0 0.308 7-15-0 0.318
Sonoraville 1-11-0 0.083 4-16-0 0.200
Ringgold 1-12-0 0.077 6-16-0 0.273
7-AAA
White County 11-1-0 0.917 15-7-0 0.682
North Hall 10-2-0 0.833 19-4-0 0.826
Gilmer 8-4-0 0.667 17-7-0 0.708
Cherokee Bluff 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522
Lumpkin County 4-8-0 0.333 7-15-0 0.318
East Forsyth 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304
West Hall 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304
Dawson County 3-9-0 0.250 4-19-0 0.174
8-AAA
Hart County 6-0-0 1.000 14-7-0 0.667
Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737
Franklin County 4-2-0 0.667 10-11-0 0.476
Monroe Area 2-4-0 0.333 7-14-0 0.333
Stephens County 2-4-0 0.333 5-16-0 0.238
East Jackson 0-6-0 0.000 1-18-0 0.053
