Class 3A blog: Breaking down what’s left for the top girls teams

By Seth Ellerbee
27 minutes ago

There’s plenty of basketball to follow in the final days of the regular season before region tournaments decide which four seeds will be placed into the GHSA state playoff brackets.

Here’s a look at what’s left for the top girls teams:

Top-ranked Lumpkin County (22-1) will finish its pre-region tournament schedule against White County (13-9) at home Thursday before looking ahead to the Region 7-3A tournament which begins next week. Since losing to Class 5A No. 3 Buford 56-39 Nov. 22, the Indians have won 20 games and are outscoring opponents 1,466-784. Lumpkin is coming off a 69-4 victory against West Hall Tuesday.

No. 2-ranked Cross Creek (17-1) will face a four-game region stretch to close out its regular season, beginning with a road game to Morgan County (11-8) Thursday. The Razorbacks then will play at home against Thomson (10-5) Saturday, Richmond Academy (2-19) Tuesday and Burke County (13-4) on Feb. 12 before entering Region 4 play.

No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (21-1) will be at home against Coahulla Creek (9-13) Friday before traveling to Adairsville (10-11) Tuesday and LaFayette (9-11) Feb. 11 to close out its pre-region tournament schedule. The Region 6 Tournament begins Feb. 14.

No 4 Greater Atlanta Christian (13-5) will travel to Cedar Grove (9-7) Friday before playing at home against Carver-Atlanta (7-10) Saturday, Westminster (9-9) Tuesday and Douglass (4-10) Feb. 11 before entering the Region 5 tournament.

No. 5 East Jackson (19-2) will be at home against Monroe Area (6-16) Friday before traveling to Franklin County (10-11) (when) and Stephens County (1-21) Feb. 11 before entering the Region 8 tournament.

No. 6 Sumter County will travel to Mary Persons (13-11) Friday and close out its pre-region tournament (Region 2) schedule Saturday against Crisp County (10-11) at home.

No. 7 Murray County (17-4) is coming off a 63-55 victory against No. 9 Ringgold on Tuesday and will play at home against Adairsville (10-11) Friday, Sonoraville (9-12) Tuesday and Coahulla Creek (9-13) Feb. 11.

No. 8 Oconee County (15-5) will play at home against Franklin County (10-11) Friday and travel to Hart County (13-9) Tuesday before closing its pre-region (8) tournament schedule against Monroe Area (6-16) at home Feb. 11.

No. 9 Ringgold (17-6) is ranked ninth and has two games left on its pre-region (6) tournament schedule. The Tigers will be at home against Rockmart (9-13) Friday and travel to Sonoraville Feb. 11.

No. 10 Tattnall County (14-6) will close its pre-region (1) tournament schedule Friday at Brantley County (7-14).

3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Cross Creek

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. East Jackson

6. Sumter County

7. Murray County

8. Oconee County

9. Ringgold

10. Tattnall County

3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Thomson

3. Salem

4. Cross Creek

5. Windsor Forest

6. Sumter County

7. LaFayette

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Johnson-Savannah

Girls 3A region standings

School Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-AAA

Tattnall County 4-1-0 0.800 13-6-0 0.684

Long County 4-1-0 0.800 7-13-0 0.350

Pierce County 3-2-0 0.600 16-5-0 0.762

Appling County 2-3-0 0.400 2-12-0 0.143

Brantley County 0-6-0 0.000 6-14-0 0.300

2-AAA

Sumter County 11-0-0 1.000 16-6-0 0.727

Central, Macon 10-2-0 0.833 18-4-0 0.818

Peach County 9-3-0 0.750 14-6-0 0.700

Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 10-10-0 0.500

Mary Persons 4-8-0 0.333 12-11-0 0.522

Jackson 4-8-0 0.333 8-10-0 0.444

Upson-Lee 3-9-0 0.250 4-14-0 0.222

Pike County 0-12-0 0.000 0-17-0 0.000

3-AAA

Beach 6-1-0 0.857 10-6-0 0.625

Johnson, Savannah 6-1-0 0.857 7-5-0 0.583

Liberty County 5-3-0 0.625 6-8-0 0.429

Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 7-9-0 0.438

Southeast Bulloch 2-3-0 0.400 3-12-0 0.200

Windsor Forest 0-7-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143

Groves 0-3-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek 7-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941

Thomson 5-1-0 0.833 10-4-0 0.714

Burke County 5-2-0 0.714 12-4-0 0.750

Morgan County 3-3-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Hephzibah 3-4-0 0.429 9-10-0 0.474

Harlem 1-7-0 0.125 3-13-0 0.188

Richmond Academy 1-8-0 0.111 2-18-0 0.100

5-AAA

Greater Atlanta Christian 8-0-0 1.000 13-5-0 0.722

Westminster 8-2-0 0.800 8-9-0 0.471

Redan 7-3-0 0.700 14-6-0 0.700

Cedar Grove 7-3-0 0.700 8-7-0 0.533

Douglass, Atlanta 3-7-0 0.300 4-9-0 0.308

Sandy Creek 3-7-0 0.300 4-15-0 0.211

Carver, Atlanta 2-7-0 0.222 7-10-0 0.412

Salem 0-9-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

6-AAA

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 12-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952

Murray County 10-2-0 0.833 16-4-0 0.800

Ringgold 10-3-0 0.769 17-5-0 0.773

Sonoraville 6-6-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450

Coahulla Creek 5-7-0 0.417 8-13-0 0.381

Rockmart 5-8-0 0.385 9-12-0 0.429

LaFayette 4-9-0 0.308 8-11-0 0.421

Adairsville 3-9-0 0.250 10-10-0 0.500

North Murray 1-12-0 0.077 5-16-0 0.238

7-AAA

Lumpkin County 12-0-0 1.000 21-1-0 0.955

White County 9-3-0 0.750 13-8-0 0.619

East Forsyth 8-4-0 0.667 16-6-0 0.727

North Hall 7-5-0 0.583 16-7-0 0.696

Dawson County 6-6-0 0.500 13-9-0 0.591

Cherokee Bluff 4-8-0 0.333 9-14-0 0.391

Gilmer 2-10-0 0.167 8-16-0 0.333

West Hall 0-12-0 0.000 0-22-0 0.000

8-AAA

East Jackson 5-1-0 0.833 18-2-0 0.900

Hart County 5-1-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619

Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737

Franklin County 3-3-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450

Monroe Area 1-5-0 0.167 6-15-0 0.286

Stephens County 0-6-0 0.000 1-20-0 0.048

Boys 3A region standings

School Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-AAA

Tattnall County 5-0-0 1.000 15-5-0 0.750

Brantley County 4-2-0 0.667 11-10-0 0.524

Long County 2-3-0 0.400 10-9-0 0.526

Pierce County 1-4-0 0.200 6-15-0 0.286

Appling County 1-4-0 0.200 3-11-0 0.214

2-AAA

Sumter County 10-1-0 0.909 20-2-0 0.909

Peach County 10-2-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619

Upson-Lee 7-5-0 0.583 12-9-0 0.571

Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 9-11-0 0.450

Central, Macon 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522

Mary Persons 5-7-0 0.417 12-11-0 0.522

Jackson 2-10-0 0.167 4-14-0 0.222

Pike County 1-11-0 0.083 1-18-0 0.053

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 6-1-0 0.857 13-4-0 0.765

Johnson, Savannah 5-2-0 0.714 11-6-0 0.647

Groves 4-2-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692

Beach 4-3-0 0.571 8-5-0 0.615

Liberty County 3-4-0 0.429 7-6-0 0.538

Savannah 1-6-0 0.143 8-9-0 0.471

Southeast Bulloch 1-6-0 0.143 8-10-0 0.444

4-AAA

Thomson 5-0-0 1.000 12-2-0 0.857

Cross Creek 6-1-0 0.857 15-5-0 0.750

Burke County 4-2-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688

Hephzibah 4-3-0 0.571 7-8-0 0.467

Morgan County 2-3-0 0.400 6-9-0 0.400

Richmond Academy 2-8-0 0.200 7-14-0 0.333

Harlem 1-6-0 0.143 1-13-0 0.071

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 10-0-0 1.000 18-3-0 0.857

Salem 8-2-0 0.800 16-4-0 0.800

Greater Atlanta Christian 5-4-0 0.556 14-5-0 0.737

Carver, Atlanta 5-4-0 0.556 9-7-0 0.562

Redan 5-5-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Westminster 3-7-0 0.300 9-9-0 0.500

Douglass, Atlanta 2-8-0 0.200 5-12-0 0.294

Cedar Grove 1-9-0 0.100 2-13-0 0.133

6-AAA

LaFayette 13-0-0 1.000 20-0-0 1.000

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 11-1-0 0.917 18-1-0 0.947

Rockmart 8-5-0 0.615 14-7-0 0.667

Adairsville 7-5-0 0.583 11-9-0 0.550

Coahulla Creek 6-6-0 0.500 12-8-0 0.600

Murray County 5-7-0 0.417 11-9-0 0.550

North Murray 4-9-0 0.308 7-15-0 0.318

Sonoraville 1-11-0 0.083 4-16-0 0.200

Ringgold 1-12-0 0.077 6-16-0 0.273

7-AAA

White County 11-1-0 0.917 15-7-0 0.682

North Hall 10-2-0 0.833 19-4-0 0.826

Gilmer 8-4-0 0.667 17-7-0 0.708

Cherokee Bluff 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522

Lumpkin County 4-8-0 0.333 7-15-0 0.318

East Forsyth 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304

West Hall 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304

Dawson County 3-9-0 0.250 4-19-0 0.174

8-AAA

Hart County 6-0-0 1.000 14-7-0 0.667

Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737

Franklin County 4-2-0 0.667 10-11-0 0.476

Monroe Area 2-4-0 0.333 7-14-0 0.333

Stephens County 2-4-0 0.333 5-16-0 0.238

East Jackson 0-6-0 0.000 1-18-0 0.053

