Class 3A blog: Breaking down what’s left for the top girls teams

No 4 Greater Atlanta Christian (13-5) will travel to Cedar Grove (9-7) Friday before playing at home against Carver-Atlanta (7-10) Saturday, Westminster (9-9) Tuesday and Douglass (4-10) Feb. 11 before entering the Region 5 tournament.

No. 5 East Jackson (19-2) will be at home against Monroe Area (6-16) Friday before traveling to Franklin County (10-11) (when) and Stephens County (1-21) Feb. 11 before entering the Region 8 tournament.

No. 6 Sumter County will travel to Mary Persons (13-11) Friday and close out its pre-region tournament (Region 2) schedule Saturday against Crisp County (10-11) at home.

No. 7 Murray County (17-4) is coming off a 63-55 victory against No. 9 Ringgold on Tuesday and will play at home against Adairsville (10-11) Friday, Sonoraville (9-12) Tuesday and Coahulla Creek (9-13) Feb. 11.

No. 8 Oconee County (15-5) will play at home against Franklin County (10-11) Friday and travel to Hart County (13-9) Tuesday before closing its pre-region (8) tournament schedule against Monroe Area (6-16) at home Feb. 11.

No. 9 Ringgold (17-6) is ranked ninth and has two games left on its pre-region (6) tournament schedule. The Tigers will be at home against Rockmart (9-13) Friday and travel to Sonoraville Feb. 11.

No. 10 Tattnall County (14-6) will close its pre-region (1) tournament schedule Friday at Brantley County (7-14).

3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Cross Creek

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. East Jackson

6. Sumter County

7. Murray County

8. Oconee County

9. Ringgold

10. Tattnall County

3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Thomson

3. Salem

4. Cross Creek

5. Windsor Forest

6. Sumter County

7. LaFayette

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Johnson-Savannah

Girls 3A region standings

School Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-AAA

Tattnall County 4-1-0 0.800 13-6-0 0.684

Long County 4-1-0 0.800 7-13-0 0.350

Pierce County 3-2-0 0.600 16-5-0 0.762

Appling County 2-3-0 0.400 2-12-0 0.143

Brantley County 0-6-0 0.000 6-14-0 0.300

2-AAA

Sumter County 11-0-0 1.000 16-6-0 0.727

Central, Macon 10-2-0 0.833 18-4-0 0.818

Peach County 9-3-0 0.750 14-6-0 0.700

Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 10-10-0 0.500

Mary Persons 4-8-0 0.333 12-11-0 0.522

Jackson 4-8-0 0.333 8-10-0 0.444

Upson-Lee 3-9-0 0.250 4-14-0 0.222

Pike County 0-12-0 0.000 0-17-0 0.000

3-AAA

Beach 6-1-0 0.857 10-6-0 0.625

Johnson, Savannah 6-1-0 0.857 7-5-0 0.583

Liberty County 5-3-0 0.625 6-8-0 0.429

Savannah 3-4-0 0.429 7-9-0 0.438

Southeast Bulloch 2-3-0 0.400 3-12-0 0.200

Windsor Forest 0-7-0 0.000 2-12-0 0.143

Groves 0-3-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

4-AAA

Cross Creek 7-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941

Thomson 5-1-0 0.833 10-4-0 0.714

Burke County 5-2-0 0.714 12-4-0 0.750

Morgan County 3-3-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Hephzibah 3-4-0 0.429 9-10-0 0.474

Harlem 1-7-0 0.125 3-13-0 0.188

Richmond Academy 1-8-0 0.111 2-18-0 0.100

5-AAA

Greater Atlanta Christian 8-0-0 1.000 13-5-0 0.722

Westminster 8-2-0 0.800 8-9-0 0.471

Redan 7-3-0 0.700 14-6-0 0.700

Cedar Grove 7-3-0 0.700 8-7-0 0.533

Douglass, Atlanta 3-7-0 0.300 4-9-0 0.308

Sandy Creek 3-7-0 0.300 4-15-0 0.211

Carver, Atlanta 2-7-0 0.222 7-10-0 0.412

Salem 0-9-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

6-AAA

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 12-0-0 1.000 20-1-0 0.952

Murray County 10-2-0 0.833 16-4-0 0.800

Ringgold 10-3-0 0.769 17-5-0 0.773

Sonoraville 6-6-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450

Coahulla Creek 5-7-0 0.417 8-13-0 0.381

Rockmart 5-8-0 0.385 9-12-0 0.429

LaFayette 4-9-0 0.308 8-11-0 0.421

Adairsville 3-9-0 0.250 10-10-0 0.500

North Murray 1-12-0 0.077 5-16-0 0.238

7-AAA

Lumpkin County 12-0-0 1.000 21-1-0 0.955

White County 9-3-0 0.750 13-8-0 0.619

East Forsyth 8-4-0 0.667 16-6-0 0.727

North Hall 7-5-0 0.583 16-7-0 0.696

Dawson County 6-6-0 0.500 13-9-0 0.591

Cherokee Bluff 4-8-0 0.333 9-14-0 0.391

Gilmer 2-10-0 0.167 8-16-0 0.333

West Hall 0-12-0 0.000 0-22-0 0.000

8-AAA

East Jackson 5-1-0 0.833 18-2-0 0.900

Hart County 5-1-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619

Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737

Franklin County 3-3-0 0.500 9-11-0 0.450

Monroe Area 1-5-0 0.167 6-15-0 0.286

Stephens County 0-6-0 0.000 1-20-0 0.048

Boys 3A region standings

School Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-AAA

Tattnall County 5-0-0 1.000 15-5-0 0.750

Brantley County 4-2-0 0.667 11-10-0 0.524

Long County 2-3-0 0.400 10-9-0 0.526

Pierce County 1-4-0 0.200 6-15-0 0.286

Appling County 1-4-0 0.200 3-11-0 0.214

2-AAA

Sumter County 10-1-0 0.909 20-2-0 0.909

Peach County 10-2-0 0.833 13-8-0 0.619

Upson-Lee 7-5-0 0.583 12-9-0 0.571

Crisp County 6-5-0 0.545 9-11-0 0.450

Central, Macon 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522

Mary Persons 5-7-0 0.417 12-11-0 0.522

Jackson 2-10-0 0.167 4-14-0 0.222

Pike County 1-11-0 0.083 1-18-0 0.053

3-AAA

Windsor Forest 6-1-0 0.857 13-4-0 0.765

Johnson, Savannah 5-2-0 0.714 11-6-0 0.647

Groves 4-2-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692

Beach 4-3-0 0.571 8-5-0 0.615

Liberty County 3-4-0 0.429 7-6-0 0.538

Savannah 1-6-0 0.143 8-9-0 0.471

Southeast Bulloch 1-6-0 0.143 8-10-0 0.444

4-AAA

Thomson 5-0-0 1.000 12-2-0 0.857

Cross Creek 6-1-0 0.857 15-5-0 0.750

Burke County 4-2-0 0.667 11-5-0 0.688

Hephzibah 4-3-0 0.571 7-8-0 0.467

Morgan County 2-3-0 0.400 6-9-0 0.400

Richmond Academy 2-8-0 0.200 7-14-0 0.333

Harlem 1-6-0 0.143 1-13-0 0.071

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 10-0-0 1.000 18-3-0 0.857

Salem 8-2-0 0.800 16-4-0 0.800

Greater Atlanta Christian 5-4-0 0.556 14-5-0 0.737

Carver, Atlanta 5-4-0 0.556 9-7-0 0.562

Redan 5-5-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529

Westminster 3-7-0 0.300 9-9-0 0.500

Douglass, Atlanta 2-8-0 0.200 5-12-0 0.294

Cedar Grove 1-9-0 0.100 2-13-0 0.133

6-AAA

LaFayette 13-0-0 1.000 20-0-0 1.000

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 11-1-0 0.917 18-1-0 0.947

Rockmart 8-5-0 0.615 14-7-0 0.667

Adairsville 7-5-0 0.583 11-9-0 0.550

Coahulla Creek 6-6-0 0.500 12-8-0 0.600

Murray County 5-7-0 0.417 11-9-0 0.550

North Murray 4-9-0 0.308 7-15-0 0.318

Sonoraville 1-11-0 0.083 4-16-0 0.200

Ringgold 1-12-0 0.077 6-16-0 0.273

7-AAA

White County 11-1-0 0.917 15-7-0 0.682

North Hall 10-2-0 0.833 19-4-0 0.826

Gilmer 8-4-0 0.667 17-7-0 0.708

Cherokee Bluff 6-6-0 0.500 12-11-0 0.522

Lumpkin County 4-8-0 0.333 7-15-0 0.318

East Forsyth 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304

West Hall 3-9-0 0.250 7-16-0 0.304

Dawson County 3-9-0 0.250 4-19-0 0.174

8-AAA

Hart County 6-0-0 1.000 14-7-0 0.667

Oconee County 4-2-0 0.667 14-5-0 0.737

Franklin County 4-2-0 0.667 10-11-0 0.476

Monroe Area 2-4-0 0.333 7-14-0 0.333

Stephens County 2-4-0 0.333 5-16-0 0.238

East Jackson 0-6-0 0.000 1-18-0 0.053