Class 3A Blog: A shot-clock look at some of the top girls players and teams

The defending champions have dropped one game – a 43-32 loss to Valdosta in the Morris Bank & Trust Co. at Jones County – and are led in scoring by sophomore Micheala Bogans and senior Erin Martin. The Razorbacks will open region play against Burke County on Tuesday at home.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (13-0, 5-0 Region 6)

Lakeview has been on a magnificent run. In the Championship Best of Preps in Chattanooga, Tenn., the Warriors outscored opponents 247-123. Lakeview’s run through Tennessee teams in the tournament went through Silverdale 90-42, East Hamilton 73-39 and Meigs County 84-42. Lakeview will continue region play Tuesday at Coahulla Creek.

Top players*

Christen Collins, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Collins, a freshman shooting forward, is averaging 19 points per game to lead the unbeaten Warriors. She scored a season-high 27 points against Meigs County and scored 26 in a 71-20 victory against Rockmart on Dec. 21.

Micheala Bogans, Cross Creek

The 5-foot-5 sophomore guard is averaging 17.1 points per with 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals. She has made 49 field goals out of 117 attempts for a shooting average of 42 percent.

Kaleigh Addie, Greater Atlanta Christian

A 5-7 senior guard, Addie is scoring nearly 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists per game. For her career, Addie has averaged 18.9 points with 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists per game.

* If you would like your team’s stats or information on your top players to be shared, email sethellerbee@gmail.com or update your team’s stats on the GHSA Stats Link.

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

3. Cross Creek

4. Ringgold

5. Pierce County

6. Murray County

7. Greater Atlanta Christian

8. Burke County

9. Tattnall County

10. Americus-Sumter