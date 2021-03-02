Class 3A blog: A quick tournament update before the quarterfinal round

R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R4 #2 Thomson at R8 #1 Hart County

R5 #2 Salem at R3 #2 Windsor Forest

R4 #1 Cross Creek at R6 #1 LaFayette

Girls quarterfinals schedule

R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah at R5 #1 GAC

R8 #1 Stephens County at R2 #1 Upson-Lee

R7 #1 Lumpkin County at R1 #1 Pierce County

R4 #1 Cross Creek at R6 #1 Sonoraville

Boys second-round results

Sandy Creek 95, White County 37: The top-ranked Patriots led 29-7 after the first quarter and 59-19 at the half.

Thomson 80, Peach County 77: Thomson edged Peach County and will play No. 2 Hart County

LaFayette 63, Greater Atlanta Christian 54: Three players scored in double figures for LaFayette as the Ramblers moved past GAC and into the quarterfinals. Aidan Hadaway and DeCameron Porte each scored 19 points. Junior Barber scored 16 points and Jaylon Ramsey scored seven points.

Cross Creek 60, Americus-Sumter 52: Corey Trotter led Cross Creek with 24 points; Richard Visitacion scored 18 points, and Devin Pope scored 12.

Windsor Forest 64, Appling County 41: The Knights led 20-15 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 31-21 at the break. Windsor Forest outscored the Pirates 33-20 in the second half to pull away.

Hart County 70, Cherokee Bluff 45: After ending the first quarter tied at 12, the Bulldogs took control with a 19-7 run in the second quarter and a 19-11 advantage in the third quarter to take control.

Johnson-Savannah 75, Long County 43: The Atomsmashers had little trouble with Long County in the second round and will face top-ranked Sandy Creek in the quarterfinals.

Girls second-round results

Johnson-Savannah 68, Tattnall County 58: Tiana Williams scored 25 points with five assists and five steals to lead the Atomsmashers past Tattnall County. K’Lya Hankerson scored 24 points with 20 rebounds and 15 blocks. Amani Hamilton scored 17 points with 20 rebounds and six blocks.

Sonoraville 67, Sandy Creek 48: Alexa Geary scored 26 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Phoenix past Sandy Creek. Matti Parker scored 14 points, and Diana Smith added 10 points. Kinsley Long scored seven points for Sonoraville. Arielle Belinga led Sandy Creek with 21 points.

Greater Atlanta Christian 64, Gilmer 39: Kaleigh Addie scored 21 points to lead GAC past Gilmer and into the quarterfinals. Laurren Randolph and Jaci Bolden each scored 13 points , and teammate Molly Pritchard added nine points with 15 rebounds.

Lumpkin County 58, Westminster 40: Lumpkin County’s Averie Jones scored 27 points to lead the Indians into the quarterfinals.

Pierce County 66, Jackson 56: The Bears will travel to Region 7 No. 1 seed Lumpkin County in the quarterfinals after outlasting Jackson. Pierce County led 13-11 after the first quarter and 29-22 at the break. Jackson trailed just 50-46 entering the fourth quarter, but the Bears put together a 16-10 run to put away the game.

Stephens County 66, Coahulla Creek 50: Stephens County led 17-8 after the first quarter and 32-15 at halftime as the Indians moved past Coahulla Creek.