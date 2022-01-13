Class 3A Blog: A quick look at the girls’ region standings

The top-ranked Lumpkin County girls basketball program is undefeated (7-0) in the Region 7 entering Friday’s region game against East Forsyth (11-4, 5-2).
Lumpkin leads White County and East Forsyth – both 5-2 – in the region standings and previously defeated the Broncos 79-35 on Dec. 7. Lumpkin defeated White County 56-29 Tuesday.
Junior shooting forward Mary Mullinax, sophomore guard Averie Jones, junior point guard Lexi Pierce and junior power forward Kate Jackson have been the top performers for Lumpkin County.
As the basketball season nears toward the stretch run -- and pecking orders in the regions begin to take shape – here’s a short breakdown of where things stand:
Region 1: An unranked Long County (2-0) program leads the league with Appling County (1-0), Tattnall County (1-1), Brantley County (0-2) and No. 6 Pierce County (0-1) chasing. Tattnall County is coming off a 45-41 upset victory against Pierce County on Tuesday. The Bears will host Long County (5-10) Friday for a chance to right the ship.
Region 2: Americus-Sumter (7-0) leads the league, ahead of Peach County (5-2), Crisp County (3-2) and Mary Persons (4-3). Americus will host Central-Macon (7-9) in a region game Friday.
Region 3: Johnson-Savannah (3-0) and Southeast Bulloch (2-0) are the only unbeatens in the league and top the standings. Johnson will host Southeast Bulloch on Tuesday. Liberty County (2-2), Beach (1-1) and Savannah (1-2) are on the bubble.
Region 4: No. 2-ranked Cross Creek is tied at the top of the standings with Morgan County (2-0), and a front-runner will emerge Friday when Cross Creek hosts the Bulldogs. Thomson (1-0) and No. 9 Burke County (1-1) are close behind. Thomson’s 42-49 victory against Burke on Tuesday will go a long way in the region. Burke will try to correct mistakes at home against Hephzibah on Friday. Thomson will travel to Harlem (2-9) Friday.
Region 5: No. 4 GAC tops the league (4-0) and will face Westminster (3-1) Friday for a chance to expand the lead. No. 8 Redan (3-1) and Cedar Grove (3-2) are trailing. GAC defeated Cedar Grove 49-48 Tuesday. Redan will travel to Sandy Creek (2-11) for a region game Friday.
Region 6: No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and No. 10 Murray County will play Friday for a rematch of the Dec. 3 game, which Lakeview won 60-55. LFO leads the region (8-0), and Murray County’s (7-1) only region loss was to the Warriors. Ringgold (6-2) and Rockmart/Coahulla Creek/Sonoraville (3-5) are on the bubble.
Region 8: Franklin County, Hart County and No. 5-ranked East Jackson are each 1-0 in the region standings. East Jackson travels to Hart County on Friday, and Franklin County will face a road game at Monroe Area (4-11, 0-1). No. 7-ranked Oconee County (0-1) lost to East Jackson 53-49 Tuesday and will travel to Stephens County (1-15) Friday.
Class 3A girls top-10
1. Lumpkin County
2. Cross Creek
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. East Jackson
6. Pierce County
7. Oconee County
8. Redan
9. Burke County
10. Murray County
Class 3A boys top-10
1. Sandy Creek
2. Windsor Forest
3. Sumter County
4. Salem
5. Cross Creek
6. Greater Atlanta Christian
7. Groves
8. LaFayette
9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
10. Thomson
About the Author