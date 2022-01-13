Class 3A Blog: A quick look at the girls’ region standings

Region 2: Americus-Sumter (7-0) leads the league, ahead of Peach County (5-2), Crisp County (3-2) and Mary Persons (4-3). Americus will host Central-Macon (7-9) in a region game Friday.

Region 3: Johnson-Savannah (3-0) and Southeast Bulloch (2-0) are the only unbeatens in the league and top the standings. Johnson will host Southeast Bulloch on Tuesday. Liberty County (2-2), Beach (1-1) and Savannah (1-2) are on the bubble.

Region 4: No. 2-ranked Cross Creek is tied at the top of the standings with Morgan County (2-0), and a front-runner will emerge Friday when Cross Creek hosts the Bulldogs. Thomson (1-0) and No. 9 Burke County (1-1) are close behind. Thomson’s 42-49 victory against Burke on Tuesday will go a long way in the region. Burke will try to correct mistakes at home against Hephzibah on Friday. Thomson will travel to Harlem (2-9) Friday.

Region 5: No. 4 GAC tops the league (4-0) and will face Westminster (3-1) Friday for a chance to expand the lead. No. 8 Redan (3-1) and Cedar Grove (3-2) are trailing. GAC defeated Cedar Grove 49-48 Tuesday. Redan will travel to Sandy Creek (2-11) for a region game Friday.

Region 6: No. 3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and No. 10 Murray County will play Friday for a rematch of the Dec. 3 game, which Lakeview won 60-55. LFO leads the region (8-0), and Murray County’s (7-1) only region loss was to the Warriors. Ringgold (6-2) and Rockmart/Coahulla Creek/Sonoraville (3-5) are on the bubble.

Region 8: Franklin County, Hart County and No. 5-ranked East Jackson are each 1-0 in the region standings. East Jackson travels to Hart County on Friday, and Franklin County will face a road game at Monroe Area (4-11, 0-1). No. 7-ranked Oconee County (0-1) lost to East Jackson 53-49 Tuesday and will travel to Stephens County (1-15) Friday.

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County

2. Cross Creek

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. East Jackson

6. Pierce County

7. Oconee County

8. Redan

9. Burke County

10. Murray County

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Sumter County

4. Salem

5. Cross Creek

6. Greater Atlanta Christian

7. Groves

8. LaFayette

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Thomson