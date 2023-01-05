Class 3A Basketball blog: Johnson-Beach boys play Friday in battle of the highly ranked

The first of two scheduled regular-season games between Savannah’s Region 3 rivals Johnson and Beach will take place Friday at Beach in a top-3 boys game with a playoff-like feel.
Johnson is 10-2, 2-1 and ranked No. 2; Beach is 10-1, 2-0 and ranked No. 3.
Johnson’s Atomsmashers are riding a 4-game winning streak since losing to No. 6 Calvary Day 65-62 Dec. 10. Johnson has beaten Sports Leadership (Fla.) 77-65, Hilton Head Prep (S.C.) 47-39, Groves 71-53 and Ponte Vedra (Fla.) 71-60.
Senior Antonio Baker is averaging 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Johnson. Junior Joshua Quarterman adds 15 points with five rebounds and three steals per game. Senior Malachi Robinson scores 10 points with 10 rebounds per game.
Beach enters the game having not played since Dec. 17, a 46-42 victory against Hilton Head Prep (S.C.). That came one day after losing to Groves 53-51. Senior Shamarrie Hugie, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is averaging 20 points, with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Senior James Leach averages 11 point, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Sophomore Chandler Reid add eight points,three assists and four rebounds per game.
The teams will play again Feb. 3 at Johnson and could meet again in the Region 3 tournament in March.
Class 3A Boys Top-10
1. Sandy Creek
2. Johnson-Savannah
3. Beach
4. Cedar Grove
5. Monroe Area
6. Calvary Day
7. Monroe
8. Cross Creek
9. Oconee County
10. Wesleyan
Class 3A Girls Top-10
1. Hebron Christian
2. White County
3. Lumpkin County
4. Wesleyan
5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
6. Pickens
7. Monroe
8. Carver-Columbus
9. Dawson County
10. Cross Creek
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez