Class 3A Basketball blog: Johnson-Beach boys play Friday in battle of the highly ranked

Johnson is 10-2, 2-1 and ranked No. 2; Beach is 10-1, 2-0 and ranked No. 3.

Johnson’s Atomsmashers are riding a 4-game winning streak since losing to No. 6 Calvary Day 65-62 Dec. 10. Johnson has beaten Sports Leadership (Fla.) 77-65, Hilton Head Prep (S.C.) 47-39, Groves 71-53 and Ponte Vedra (Fla.) 71-60.