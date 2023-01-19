ajc logo
Class 3A Basketball blog: An early look at where things stand in boys region play

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

It’s past mid-January and without warning, region tournaments and the state playoffs are inching closer. That’s why region standings are important. With about three weeks left in the regular season, here’s an early breakdown of the boys competition:

In Region 1, Dougherty is 3-0 and leads No. 6 Monroe (2-1) and Thomasville (2-1) with Crisp County and Columbus tied at 1-2.

Upson-Lee (3-0) tops Region 2′s standings ahead of Mary Persons and Peach County (1-1), with Jackson (0-1) in the fourth spot.

Beach is 6-0 in Region 3 play and leads No. 10 Calvary Day (5-1) and No. 2 Johnson-Savannah (5-2), with Groves at 4-3 in the fourth spot.

In Region 4, No. 7 Cross Creek (4-0) leads Salem (3-1), Harlem (2-2) and Hephzibah (1-3).

Top-ranked Sandy Creek (2-0) and No. 3 Cedar Grove (2-0) are tied at the top of the Region 5 standings, ahead of Douglass (0-2) and Carver-Atlanta (0-2).

Adairsville and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe are both 7-1 in league play and leading Region 6. LaFayette (6-2) is alone in the third spot with Ringgold and Coahulla Creek both 4-4 and tied for the fourth spot.

White County (6-0) leads Region 7 with No. 9 Wesleyan (4-2), West Hall (3-2) and Pickens (3-3) chasing.

In Region 8, No. 5 Monroe Area is 3-0 and at the top with No. 8 Oconee County, Stephens County and Hart County tied for the 2-3-4 spots, each at 2-1.

Region Reg. Rec -- Overall

Region 1-AAA

Dougherty 3-0-0 7-10-0

Monroe 2-1-0 13-5-0

Thomasville 2-1-0 9-9-0

Crisp County 1-2-0 10-6-0

Columbus 1-2-0 10-8-0

Carver, Col. 0-3-0 3-11-0

2-AAA

Upson-Lee 3-0-0 13-4-0

Mary Persons 1-1-0 6-11-0

Peach County 1-1-0 3-14-0

Jackson 0-1-0 6-11-0

Pike County 0-2-0 0-15-0

3-AAA

Beach 6-0-0 15-2-0

Calvary Day 5-1-0 12-4-0

Johnson, Sav. 5-2-0 14-4-0

Groves 4-3-0 8-9-0

Long County 3-4-0 9-8-0

Sav. Cty. Day 2-5-0 6-9-0

Liberty Co. 1-6-0 3-10-0

Sav, Christian 1-6-0 3-13-0

4-AAA

Cross Creek 4-0-0 9-10-0

Salem 3-1-0 8-10-0

Harlem 2-2-0 6-5-0

Hephzibah 1-3-0 6-9-0

Morgan County 1-3-0 7-11-0

Richmond Aca. 1-3-0 5-9-0

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 2-0-0 14-4-0

Cedar Grove 2-0-0 13-4-0

Douglass, Atl. 0-2-0 7-11-0

Carver, Atlanta 0-2-0 0-17-0

6-AAA

Adairsville 7-1-0 12-7-0

Lakeview-FO 7-1-0 10-8-0

LaFayette 6-2-0 10-5-0

Ringgold 4-4-0 6-12-0

Coahulla Creek 4-4-0 4-13-0

Gordon Lee 2-6-0 8-9-0

Ridgeland 2-6-0 5-13-0

Bremen 0-8-0 2-12-0

7-AAA

White County 6-0-0 12-7-0

Wesleyan 4-2-0 12-6-0

West Hall 3-2-0 8-9-0

Pickens 3-3-0 8-10-0

Gilmer 2-3-0 10-6-0

Dawson County 1-5-0 7-12-0

Lumpkin County1-5-0 4-15-0

8-AAA

Monroe Area 3-0-0 14-3-0

Oconee County 2-1-0 13-5-0

Stephens County 2-1-0 9-7-0

Hart County 2-1-0 10-8-0

Hebron Christian 0-3-0 6-11-0

Franklin County 0-3-0 5-13-0

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek (14-3)

2. Johnson-Savannah (13-4)

3. Cedar Grove (11-4)

4. Beach (13-2)

5. Monroe Area (13-2)

6. Monroe (11-5)

7. Cross Creek (8-10)

8. Oconee County (12-5)

9. Wesleyan (11-6)

10. Calvary Day (12-4)

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian (15-0)

2. Wesleyan (14-2)

3. White County (15-3)

4. Lumpkin County (14-3)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-0)

6. Cross Creek (13-4)

7. Monroe (12-4)

8. Mary Persons (16-1)

9. Calvary Day (11-5)

10. Pickens (13-4)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
