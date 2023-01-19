Class 3A Basketball blog: An early look at where things stand in boys region play

Top-ranked Sandy Creek (2-0) and No. 3 Cedar Grove (2-0) are tied at the top of the Region 5 standings, ahead of Douglass (0-2) and Carver-Atlanta (0-2).

Adairsville and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe are both 7-1 in league play and leading Region 6. LaFayette (6-2) is alone in the third spot with Ringgold and Coahulla Creek both 4-4 and tied for the fourth spot.

White County (6-0) leads Region 7 with No. 9 Wesleyan (4-2), West Hall (3-2) and Pickens (3-3) chasing.

In Region 8, No. 5 Monroe Area is 3-0 and at the top with No. 8 Oconee County, Stephens County and Hart County tied for the 2-3-4 spots, each at 2-1.

Region Reg. Rec -- Overall

Region 1-AAA

Dougherty 3-0-0 7-10-0

Monroe 2-1-0 13-5-0

Thomasville 2-1-0 9-9-0

Crisp County 1-2-0 10-6-0

Columbus 1-2-0 10-8-0

Carver, Col. 0-3-0 3-11-0

2-AAA

Upson-Lee 3-0-0 13-4-0

Mary Persons 1-1-0 6-11-0

Peach County 1-1-0 3-14-0

Jackson 0-1-0 6-11-0

Pike County 0-2-0 0-15-0

3-AAA

Beach 6-0-0 15-2-0

Calvary Day 5-1-0 12-4-0

Johnson, Sav. 5-2-0 14-4-0

Groves 4-3-0 8-9-0

Long County 3-4-0 9-8-0

Sav. Cty. Day 2-5-0 6-9-0

Liberty Co. 1-6-0 3-10-0

Sav, Christian 1-6-0 3-13-0

4-AAA

Cross Creek 4-0-0 9-10-0

Salem 3-1-0 8-10-0

Harlem 2-2-0 6-5-0

Hephzibah 1-3-0 6-9-0

Morgan County 1-3-0 7-11-0

Richmond Aca. 1-3-0 5-9-0

5-AAA

Sandy Creek 2-0-0 14-4-0

Cedar Grove 2-0-0 13-4-0

Douglass, Atl. 0-2-0 7-11-0

Carver, Atlanta 0-2-0 0-17-0

6-AAA

Adairsville 7-1-0 12-7-0

Lakeview-FO 7-1-0 10-8-0

LaFayette 6-2-0 10-5-0

Ringgold 4-4-0 6-12-0

Coahulla Creek 4-4-0 4-13-0

Gordon Lee 2-6-0 8-9-0

Ridgeland 2-6-0 5-13-0

Bremen 0-8-0 2-12-0

7-AAA

White County 6-0-0 12-7-0

Wesleyan 4-2-0 12-6-0

West Hall 3-2-0 8-9-0

Pickens 3-3-0 8-10-0

Gilmer 2-3-0 10-6-0

Dawson County 1-5-0 7-12-0

Lumpkin County1-5-0 4-15-0

8-AAA

Monroe Area 3-0-0 14-3-0

Oconee County 2-1-0 13-5-0

Stephens County 2-1-0 9-7-0

Hart County 2-1-0 10-8-0

Hebron Christian 0-3-0 6-11-0

Franklin County 0-3-0 5-13-0

Class 3A Boys Top-10

1. Sandy Creek (14-3)

2. Johnson-Savannah (13-4)

3. Cedar Grove (11-4)

4. Beach (13-2)

5. Monroe Area (13-2)

6. Monroe (11-5)

7. Cross Creek (8-10)

8. Oconee County (12-5)

9. Wesleyan (11-6)

10. Calvary Day (12-4)

Class 3A Girls Top-10

1. Hebron Christian (15-0)

2. Wesleyan (14-2)

3. White County (15-3)

4. Lumpkin County (14-3)

5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-0)

6. Cross Creek (13-4)

7. Monroe (12-4)

8. Mary Persons (16-1)

9. Calvary Day (11-5)

10. Pickens (13-4)