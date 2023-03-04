Class 2A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College

“It’s been that way all year,” he said. “You’re not going to to run away with the game against a team like Josey. Same thing with Central-Macon (in the quarterfinals). You know they’re going to make their run. Calmer heads have to prevail, and I feel like we kind of got our game, so it was about getting back to our game. Running our offense and not allowing them to speed us up. Just relax. Don’t let the moment get too big.

“I knew once we got (Josey in the bonus fouls), I could get Grier on the line. I felt good about it then. As soon as we could get the ball in her hand.”

Grier finished with 14 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line, and eight rebounds. Hoard had a game-high 19 points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Sophomore Ryleigh Murphy had 15 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3, and built the Leopards a 9-2 lead with three straight 3s to start the game.

Shedd said Murphy also started their quarterfinals matchup against Central with three consecutive 3s.

Though the Leopards didn’t know their championship opponent after their win, Shedd said the team will be ready.

“I know that we’re playing with confidence,” Shedd said. “It doesn’t matter who we play against, we know they’re going to be good. We believe we’re here for a reason, and we feel like we’re a team of destiny. This program has never won a championship. We want to make history and finish it out.”

The No. 7 Eagles (25-4) a No. 2 seed from Region 4, reached the semifinals for a third consecutive year after winning 2A in 2021. They were led by senior Arieonna Booker and sophomore Shaniya Sanders, who had 13 points apiece.