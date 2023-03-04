Class 2A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE — The Banks County Leopards never trailed in their 48-44 win over Josey, even holding a double-digit lead for a good chunk of the game, including into the second half. But the perennial-power Eagles went on a seemingly inevitable fourth-quarter run, pulling to within 37-36 with 2:44 left, and 39-38 with 1:58 left. Each time, however, the Eagles couldn’t pull ahead, because Leopards senior post Kamryn Grier wouldn’t let them.
Grier extended the Leopards lead to 39-36 with 2:10 left, giving them their first field goal of the quarter. She drilled two free throws to give them a 41-38 lead with 1:49 left. She scored eight of the team’s 14 fourth-quarter points, going 4-for-4 from the line, and junior guard Addison Hoard scored the other six points from the free throw line, icing the game with the Leopards’ final five points, including two with 3.5 seconds left to bring the score to its final margin.
Prior to that, the Eagles clung to life with a pair of 3-pointers with 13.5 seconds and 4.6 seconds remaining, cutting a Leopards seven-point lead to two.
The No. 3 Leopards (27-3), champions of Region 8, will play the winner of the Landmark Christian-Mount Paran, in the championship, where they’ll seek the first title in program history. It’s just their second trip to a state championship — they finished Class “B” runners-up in 1965.
Leopards coach Steven Shedd said the team never became discouraged down the stretch, when they saw a 30-17 lead with 4:04 left in the third to one point in the game’s waning minutes.
“It’s been that way all year,” he said. “You’re not going to to run away with the game against a team like Josey. Same thing with Central-Macon (in the quarterfinals). You know they’re going to make their run. Calmer heads have to prevail, and I feel like we kind of got our game, so it was about getting back to our game. Running our offense and not allowing them to speed us up. Just relax. Don’t let the moment get too big.
“I knew once we got (Josey in the bonus fouls), I could get Grier on the line. I felt good about it then. As soon as we could get the ball in her hand.”
Grier finished with 14 points, including 6-for-6 from the free throw line, and eight rebounds. Hoard had a game-high 19 points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Sophomore Ryleigh Murphy had 15 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3, and built the Leopards a 9-2 lead with three straight 3s to start the game.
Shedd said Murphy also started their quarterfinals matchup against Central with three consecutive 3s.
Though the Leopards didn’t know their championship opponent after their win, Shedd said the team will be ready.
“I know that we’re playing with confidence,” Shedd said. “It doesn’t matter who we play against, we know they’re going to be good. We believe we’re here for a reason, and we feel like we’re a team of destiny. This program has never won a championship. We want to make history and finish it out.”
The No. 7 Eagles (25-4) a No. 2 seed from Region 4, reached the semifinals for a third consecutive year after winning 2A in 2021. They were led by senior Arieonna Booker and sophomore Shaniya Sanders, who had 13 points apiece.
