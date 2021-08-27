Class 2A blog — What to watch in Week 2

Atkinson County to Jeff Davis

Riverside Military’s game has been nixed for a second week in a row, meaning the Eagles still haven’t taken the field since 2019 after cancelling last season. Last week, lightning wiped out their opener with Notre Dame, a GISA school in Duluth. This week, the cancellation was Covid-related, Eagles athletic director Mark DeFoor said.

“There’s not enough of our players out of quarantine to field a team,” said DeFoor, who also said the team is still participating in football activities.

DeFoor said the Eagles are trying to reschedule Notre Dame, but that the Pacelli game is unlikely to be made up and that a nine-game regular season is possible.

On a positive note, Therrell was able to schedule a new game with North Atlanta. It would mark the debut of Panthers coach and Therrell alum Broderick Jamison.

For previews of the Bleckley County-Wilcox County, Fitzgerald-Irwin County and Troup-Callaway games, see the GHSF Daily’s top 10 games here.

Dodge County Indians at Dublin Fighting Irish

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shamrock Bowl, Dublin

Records, rankings: Dodge County is 1-0 and No. 9 in 2A; Dublin is 0-0 and No. 4 in 1A Public.

Last meeting: Dodge County won 33-20 in 2020.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Dublin by 5

Notes: The Indians jump into the top 10 after beating Toombs County 39-0 last week. The win marked the debut of first-year coach Ray Hardin, a Dodge County alum who, at 61, is getting his first crack at head coaching after decades of serving as an assistant and middle school athletic director. Last year, the Indians finished 6-4 in Ken Cofer’s second and final season as coach, extending their postseason streak to nine seasons. This will be one of two non-region games Dublin, the other being another 2A school, Swainsboro. The Fighting Irish are two years removed from a 2A championship and reclassified to 1A ahead of the 2020 season. They finished 10-2 last season, losing in the second round to another former 2A school, Brooks County. Dublin’s season debut will mark Fighting Irish coach Roger Holmes’ 20th season guiding the team.

Early County Bobcats at Pelham Hornets

When, where: 7:30 p.m.

Records, rankings: Early County is 1-0 and unranked in 2A, Pelham is 1-0 and No. 8 in 1A Public.

Last meeting: Early County won 35-21.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Pelham by 1

Notes: The Bobcats put themselves in the spotlight when they upset then-No. 4 Early County in last year’s game on the way to a 7-3 record and second round finish. Once again, it’s the Hornets who enter this matchup as the ranked team while the Bobcats still have something to prove in the eyes of the pollsters. The Bobcats beat Seminole County 40-0 last week. Pelham beat Mitchell County 26-12 last week in Lamar Landing’s first game as coach. Landing replaces Dondrial Pinkins, who guided the Hornets to a 53-15 record over six seasons, with three region titles including last season. The Hornets went 6-2 and reached the second round in 2020.

Jefferson County Warriors at Swainsboro Tigers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Swainsboro

Records, rankings: Swainsboro is 0-1, Jefferson County is 0-1

Last meeting: Swainsboro won 37-14 in 2019.

Maxwell’s projection: Jefferson County by 4

Notes: This matchup was supposed to take place last year, but it was Covid-cancelled. That prompted Swainsboro to schedule Washington County as a replacement, despite both teams already scheduled to play each other two weeks later — each would beat the other on the road. Swainsboro finished 4-7, closing the season on a four-game skid. Still, the Tigers made the playoffs for a third straight season under coach Scott Roberts, who is in his fifth season. The Tigers opened this season with a 31-20 loss on the road to 1A Public’s No. 8 Metter. Jefferson County is coming off a 10-3 record and semifinals finish. The Warriors entered the season at No. 10 but quickly dropped after a 35-6 loss to 3A’s No. 9 Thomson. Warriors coach JB Arnold is in his 21st season.

