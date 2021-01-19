Class 2A blog: Week 9 rankings rundown

Notes: The Knights picked up a pair of wins over Columbia (67-56) and Galloway (56-44). On Tuesday they play at McNair (2-6). They play at home on Friday against Towers (2-6) and on Saturday against 1A Private’s No. 9 Holy Innocents’ (5-1).

2. Swainsboro (9-1)

Region record: 6-0 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Tigers went 3-0 in region play last week with wins over Jeff Davis (57-51), East Laurens (83-49) and Vidalia (64-53). They play at No. 4 Woodville-Tompkins (11-1, 5-1) on Tuesday in a rematch from Dec. 8, when the Tigers won 57-55 at home. On Friday, they play at Bacon County (5-2, 2-1).

3. Lovett (10-5)

Region record: 3-1 in 6-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lions went 1-1 last week with a win over Therrell (66-38) and a 64-59 loss to Columbia. On Monday they beat 7A’s Lambert (74-65). The play at Towers (2-6) on Tuesday and host Elite Scholars Academy (1-7) on Friday.

4. Woodville-Tompkins (11-1)

Region record: 5-1 in 2-2A (second place)

Notes: The Wolverines went 2-0 last week, beating Islands (70-55) and Toombs County (80-52). They host No. 2 Swainsboro (9-1, 6-0) on Tuesday. They play 4A’s Jenkins (8-6) on Friday and host 3A’s No. 4 Johnson (10-1) on Saturday.

5. Washington County (7-0)

Region record: 5-0 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Golden Hawks went 3-0 in league play with wins over Bleckley County (53-34), Northeast (68-61) and Jasper County (54-41). They play at Lamar County (3-10, 1-2) on Saturday.

6. Thomasville (10-1)

Region record: 5-0 in 1-2A (first place)

Notes: The Bulldogs beat Berrien (77-59) and Fitzgerald (66-42) last week. On Friday they host Cook (3-10, 1-2) and they travel to Early County (1-3, 0-1) on Saturday.

7. Westside-Augusta (8-3)

Region record: 3-0 in 4-2A (first place)

Notes: The Patriots beat Oglethorpe County (79-39) last week. On Friday, they play at No. 8 Laney (6-3, 4-1), a rematch from Dec. 15, when the Patriots won 64-57 at home.

8. Laney (6-3)

Region record: 4-1 in 4-2A (second place)

Notes: The Wildcats picked up a pair of region wins over Josey (65-62) and Butler (67-58). They play at Putnam County (2-4, 2-2) Tuesday, at home against No. 7 Westside (8-3, 3-0) on Friday, and at Jefferson County (1-5, 0-1) on Saturday.

9. Banks County (12-6)

Region record: 1-0 in 8-2A (first place)

Notes: The Leopards edged 3A’s East Jackson (54-45) on Saturday. They play a pair of region games this week starting with Rabun County (2-15, 0-1) on Tuesday and Elbert County (5-10, 1-1) on Friday.

10. Chattooga (9-2)

Region record: 5-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Indians picked up a pair of region wins over Dade County (66-59) and Pepperell (87-52) last week. On Tuesday they play at Gordon Central (3-6, 0-6)

Girls

1. Early County (7-0)

Region record: 3-0 in 1-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Bobcats take over the top spot after Rabun County lost twice last week and they’ll play Terrell County (1-0) on Tuesday, Worth County (0-10, 0-2) on Friday and Thomasville (4-4, 2-1) on Saturday.

2. Washington County (7-0)

Region record: 5-0 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Golden Hawks went 3-0 in region play last week with wins over Bleckley County (73-46), Northeast (60-39) and Monticello (1-6). They play Lamar County (9-4, 2-1) on Saturday.

3. Elbert County (12-2)

Region record: 8-0 in 8-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Blue Devils beat then-No. 1 Rabun County 56-40 as part of a 3-0 week that also included wins over Oconee County (49-19) and Evans (51-20). On Monday they beat Rabun Gap 60-25 and they’ll host No. 10 Banks County (13-7, 0-1) on Friday.

4. Rabun County (11-3)

Region record: 0-1 in 8-2A (tied for second)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats have lost three in a row, starting last week with 4A’s No. 2 Jefferson (65-62) and and No. 3 Elbert County (56-40). On Monday, they lost 55-50 to 7A’s No. 5 North Forsyth. They’ll host No. 10 Banks County (13-7, 0-1) on Tuesday, travel to Union County (2-3, 0-0) on Friday and host Jefferson (11-3) on Saturday.

5. East Laurens (8-2)

Region record: 6-1 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Falcons picked up a pair of region wins over Toombs County (50-29) and Swainsboro (52-39). On Tuesday, they play at Jeff Davis (1-6, 0-5), then at home against Bacon County (4-2, 2-1) the next day.

6. Heard County (12-3)

Region record: 1-0 in 5-2A (first place)

Notes: Last week, the Lady Braves beat Bremen 50-37. They host Callaway (5-3, 2-0) on Tuesday and Temple (3-12, 0-1) on Friday.

7. Fannin County (9-4)

Region record: 5-0 in Region 7 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Rebels picked up a pair of region wins last week over Pepperell (65-28) and Model (51-30). They host Coosa (0-10, 0-5) on Friday and Dade County (5-4, 3-0) on Saturday.

8. Woodville-Tompkins (9-3)

Region record: 4-1 in 2-2A (third place)

Notes: The Lady Wolverines have lost their last three, including 44-39 to Islands and 55-43 to Toombs County. They host Swainsboro (4-6, 2-4) on Tuesday, 4A’s Jenkins (7-7) on Friday and 3A’s No. 1 Johnson (8-1) on Saturday.

9. Northeast-Macon (6-2)

Region record: 3-1 in 3-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Raiders beat Dodge County (64-39) and 3A’s Central (61-25) while losing 60-39 to No. 2 Washington County. They play at Lamar County (9-4, 2-1) on Wednesday at host Southwest (0-4, 0-4)) on Friday.

10. Banks County (13-7)

Region record: 0-1 in 8-2A (tied for second)

Notes: The Lady Leopards beat 3A’s East Jackson 68-45 and 1A Private’s Lakeview 83-45 last week. They have two road games this week, starting Tuesday against No. 4 Rabun County (11-3, 0-1) and No. 3 Elbert County (13-2, 2-0) on Friday.

