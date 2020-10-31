X

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Allatoona 20, Sprayberry 10

Apalachee 45, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Appling County 70, Tattnall County 0

Archer 69, Berkmar 7

Bethesda Academy 37, Dorchester Academy, S.C. 3

Buford 44, Shiloh 0

Calhoun 38, Woodland Cartersville 0

Callaway 26, Bremen 16

Chattahoochee County 25, Taylor County 0

Cherokee 35, Etowah 6

Cherokee Bluff 41, Lumpkin County 6

Clinch County 45, Atkinson County 20

Coffee 28, Wayne County 3

Dade County 19, Chattooga 14

Dawson County 38, West Hall 21

Decatur 34, MLK Jr. 14

Dodge County 38, Lamar County 0

Douglass def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit

Dublin 45, Treutlen 0

Duluth 61, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Eagle's Landing Christian 30, Pacelli Catholic 7

Early County 70, Berrien 20

Fannin County 42, Model 7

Fellowship Christian School 49, King's Ridge 13

First Presbyterian Day 35, Stratford 0

Fitzgerald 55, Worth County 7

Gatewood 24, Westfield 19

Georgia Military 42, Glascock County 0

Glynn Academy 38, Effingham County 0

Grayson 47, Parkview 7

Greater Atlanta Christian 21, Sandy Creek 12

Greene County 27, Crawford County 18

Harris County 41, McIntosh 14

Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6

Hiram 38, Cass 14

Jefferson County 54, Glenn Hills 13

Jenkins County 40, Bryan County 6

LaFayette 21, Coahulla Creek 3

Lassiter 59, Osborne 0

Lovett 51, Towers 6

Macon County 56, Greenville 6

Marist 33, Arabia Mountain 3

Meadowcreek 41, Dunwoody 3

Metter 27, McIntosh County Academy 7

Monsignor Donovan 55, Holy Spirit 6

Mount Vernon 62, Providence Christian 0

North Hall 33, Gilmer 13

North Oconee 48, East Hall 7

Pebblebrook 26, Campbell 3

Pinewood Christian 54, Memorial Day 6

Richmond Academy 14, Morgan County 7

River Ridge 31, Centennial 7

Rockmart 49, Murray County 0

Savannah Christian Prep 21, Calvary Day 14

Spalding 28, Pike County 17

Starr's Mill 21, Griffin 0

Tattnall Square 28, Strong Rock Christian 21

Thomas Jefferson 27, Bethlehem Christian Academy 21

Tiftarea 14, Terrell Academy 0

Turner County 27, Lanier County 7

Union Grove 38, Eagle's Landing 7

Unity Christian 42, Lanier Christian 0

Washington County 63, Southwest Macon 0

West Forsyth 21, Forsyth Central 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cartersville vs. Blessed Trinity, ccd.

Carver-Columbus vs. Troup County, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

