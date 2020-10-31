Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allatoona 20, Sprayberry 10
Apalachee 45, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Appling County 70, Tattnall County 0
Archer 69, Berkmar 7
Bethesda Academy 37, Dorchester Academy, S.C. 3
Buford 44, Shiloh 0
Calhoun 38, Woodland Cartersville 0
Callaway 26, Bremen 16
Chattahoochee County 25, Taylor County 0
Cherokee 35, Etowah 6
Cherokee Bluff 41, Lumpkin County 6
Clinch County 45, Atkinson County 20
Coffee 28, Wayne County 3
Dade County 19, Chattooga 14
Dawson County 38, West Hall 21
Decatur 34, MLK Jr. 14
Dodge County 38, Lamar County 0
Douglass def. Carver-Atlanta, forfeit
Dublin 45, Treutlen 0
Duluth 61, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Eagle's Landing Christian 30, Pacelli Catholic 7
Early County 70, Berrien 20
Fannin County 42, Model 7
Fellowship Christian School 49, King's Ridge 13
First Presbyterian Day 35, Stratford 0
Fitzgerald 55, Worth County 7
Gatewood 24, Westfield 19
Georgia Military 42, Glascock County 0
Glynn Academy 38, Effingham County 0
Grayson 47, Parkview 7
Greater Atlanta Christian 21, Sandy Creek 12
Greene County 27, Crawford County 18
Harris County 41, McIntosh 14
Hephzibah 41, Cross Creek 6
Hiram 38, Cass 14
Jefferson County 54, Glenn Hills 13
Jenkins County 40, Bryan County 6
LaFayette 21, Coahulla Creek 3
Lassiter 59, Osborne 0
Lovett 51, Towers 6
Macon County 56, Greenville 6
Marist 33, Arabia Mountain 3
Meadowcreek 41, Dunwoody 3
Metter 27, McIntosh County Academy 7
Monsignor Donovan 55, Holy Spirit 6
Mount Vernon 62, Providence Christian 0
North Hall 33, Gilmer 13
North Oconee 48, East Hall 7
Pebblebrook 26, Campbell 3
Pinewood Christian 54, Memorial Day 6
Richmond Academy 14, Morgan County 7
River Ridge 31, Centennial 7
Rockmart 49, Murray County 0
Savannah Christian Prep 21, Calvary Day 14
Spalding 28, Pike County 17
Starr's Mill 21, Griffin 0
Tattnall Square 28, Strong Rock Christian 21
Thomas Jefferson 27, Bethlehem Christian Academy 21
Tiftarea 14, Terrell Academy 0
Turner County 27, Lanier County 7
Union Grove 38, Eagle's Landing 7
Unity Christian 42, Lanier Christian 0
Washington County 63, Southwest Macon 0
West Forsyth 21, Forsyth Central 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cartersville vs. Blessed Trinity, ccd.
Carver-Columbus vs. Troup County, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/