Class 2A blog: Week 8 games to watch

Fannin County Rebels at Model Blue Devils

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Woodard-Tuggle Stadium, Rome

Records, rankings: Fannin County is 3-2, 1-0 on Region 7 and unranked; Model is 3-3, 1-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Fannin County won 35-7 in 2021.

Maxwell’s projection: Fannin County by 3

Notes: These teams had never played before Fannin County joined Region 7 in 2020. The Rebels have outscored Model 77-14 the first two rounds, but this year’s game is projected to be much closer...The Rebels, who are coming off a bye, started 0-2 but have won the last three, including 47-6 over Gordon Central in their region opener on Sept. 23. The Rebels have passed for 845 yards in 91 attempts and run for 829 yards on 139 carries. Sophomore quarterback Elijah Weaver is 49-of-75 passing with 11 touchdowns to 1 interception, and sophomore running back Carson Callihan leads the team in carries (54) and rushing yards (363). Senior Corbin Davenport leads the team in receiving touchdowns (eight), rushing touchdowns (four), receptions (23) and receiving yards (461). He has 252 yards on 27 carries. With North Murray, Rockmart and Haralson County still on the schedule, a loss here could spell trouble for the Rebels’ streak of four straight playoff appearances. ...The Blue Devils also started 0-2 and won three straight, but lost 48-14 last week at No. 10 Rockmart. A loss here and they’ll likely need to beat one of Haralson County or North Murray to make the playoffs for the third time in four years after missing out last season.

Union County Panthers at Banks County Leopards

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Leopard Stadium, Homer

Records, rankings: Union County is 4-1, 0-0 in Region 8 and unranked; Banks County is 4-2, 0-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Union County won 36-14 in 2021.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Union County by 4

Notes: The loser of this game will likely battle Providence Christian and Fellowship Christian for 8-2A’s final playoff spot. Union County is 6-0 against the Leopards since 2016...The Leopards started 4-0 for the first time since 1991, when they won their first six, but have lost two in a row, including 55-24 to East Jackson last week in their region opener. A loss here would put their streak of consecutive postseason appearances in jeopardy, though they qualified for the playoffs each of the past two seasons as a No. 4 seed by default because 8-2A only had four teams, and they COVID-forfeited their 2020 Round 1 matchup at Callaway in 2020. The Leopards are primarily a run team, led by senior Andrew Shockley, who has 980 yards and 13 touchdowns on 112 carries. He’s also one of two primary targets in the passing game with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns, along with freshman Aaron Scott (11-229-2). Nearly all of their defensive playmakers, including their top eight tacklers, are juniors or below...The Panthers are looking for their first winning season since 2019, and went 3-7 last year under first-year coach Michael Perry. Under Brian Allison, they had eight straight winning seasons from 2012-2019, including seven playoff appearances and their only playoff game in program history in 2019. They’ve qualified for the playoffs in each of the last four seasons but, with Banks County, they played in a four-team region the last two seasons. The Panthers are more balanced that Banks County, attempting 98 passes for 733 yards while rushing for 702 yards on 119 carries, and junior Caiden Tanner is 88-of-129 passing for nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior Braylen Rader is the team’s leading rusher with 425 yards and seven touchdowns on 69 carries.