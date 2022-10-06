Top 10 games of Week 8

Cedartown at Heritage (Ringgold)

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jeff Sims Field, Ringgold

Records, rankings: Cedartown is 6-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-4A and No. 1; Heritage is 6-0, 1-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Cedartown won 29-0 in 2021.

Things to know: These are the only ranked teams in the region, but there’s no mistaking the team to beat. Cedartown is given a 96.9% chance to win the title by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Heritage has a 1.9% chance, with Sonoraville pegged at 1.0%. Heritage, which opened in 2008, is ranked this week for the first time in an AJC/GHSF Daily poll. It is 6-0 for the first time since 2017. The Generals have made six consecutive playoff appearances but not advanced since 2016. They are primarily a running team. Paxton McCrary averages 99.8 rushing yards per game (599 total). QB Kaden Swope has rushed for 269 yards and passed for 477. Tyler Cheatwood has 478 all-purpose yard and scored last week on a pass reception, interception return and kickoff return. Cedartown’s average score has been 35-7, and three of their opponents are ranked, including No. 4 Calhoun of Class 5A. Cedartown averages 305.8 rushing yards per game. Harlem Diamond, who’s 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, leads the team in rushing (507 yards) and receiving (129) and is second in tackles (32) to all-state LB Eli Barrow (81). Heritage has beaten one ranked team in its history, Stephens County in 2016.

East Coweta at Carrollton

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Grisham Stadium, Carrollton

Records, rankings: East Coweta is 4-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 2-7A and unranked; Carrollton is 6-0, 0-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Carrollton won 33-3 in 2019.

Things to know: These two, plus Westlake, are the region teams that have been ranked this season, though only Carrollton remains in the top 10. Up from Class 6A this season, Carrollton was unranked in preseason, but the Trojans are perfect so far, averaging 46 points per game behind freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. A top college prospect, he’s thrown for 1,598 yards and 23 touchdowns. RB Bryce Hicks has 927 yards from scrimmage on 96 touches. The Trojans’ best victories came against South Paulding and Rome, Class 6A teams that were ranked when Carrollton played them. East Coweta has victories over Lowndes and Sandy Creek and losses to Starr’s Mill and Lambert. East Coweta, like Carrollton, gets about 60% of its total yards by passing. East Coweta sophomore QB Christian Langford has thrown for 1,430 yards and 18 touchdowns, though he’s been intercepted nine times. WR Brady Tillman is having an all-state season with 35 receptions for 605 yards and 11 touchdowns. Carrollton leads the series 4-0 with games played in 1988-89 and 2018-19.

Elbert Co. at Whitefield Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, WolfPack Stadium, Smyrna

Records, rankings: Elbert County is 6-0 and No. 9 in Class A Division I; Whitefield Academy is 5-1 and No. 7 in Class A Division I.

Last meeting: Elbert County won 14-7 in 2020.

Things to know: This is a non-region game between teams that lost in the first round of last year’s playoffs but would be sorely disappointed not to improve on that in 2022. Whitefield Academy was ranked in preseason for the first time in program history, which dates to 2002. The WolfPack’s major Division I recruits – QB Ayden Duncanson (East Carolina), LB Caleb LaVallee (North Carolina) and OL Ian Geffrard (Arkansas) – are a rare trio in Class A. Duncanson has rushed for 572 yards and eight touchdowns and passed for 782 yards and 12 touchdowns. Whitefield has lost only to No. 3 Rabun County 28-14. Elbert County is 6-0 for the first time since 2011. Elbert’s marquee player is Quan Moss, a 6-1, 200-pound running back who has rushed for 980 yards overall and at least 100 in every game. Elbert County’s average score is 33-19 against the classification’s 10th-toughest schedule. Whitefield’s average score is 31-13 against the class’s 14th-toughest schedule, per Maxwell.

Fitzgerald at Worth County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Milt Miller Field at Worth County Stadium, Sylvester

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-2A and No. 1; Worth County is 6-0, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 28-13 in 2021.

Things to know: These are the only undefeated teams in Region 1, although fourth-ranked Cook (5-1, 2-0) also has no losses in region play. Fitzgerald is Class 2A’s defending champion. Four of its victories this season have come by eight points or less, three against top-10 teams (Northeast, Irwin County and Madison County, Fla.). Fitzgerald’s aim is to control clock with its wing-T offense. The team is averaging 243 yards rushing per game without a 100-yard individual rusher in any of them. Sylon Davis is the leading rusher with 219 yards. Sultan Cooper is a returning starter at quarterback and much-improved as a thrower. He’s 36-of-57 for 527 yards and three touchdowns. Fitzgerald’s defense has forced 13 turnovers. Worth County is 6-0 for the first time since 1989 under first-year coach Jeff Hammond. QB Chip Cooper has passed for 1,223 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception and rushed for 421 yards. Freshman RB Kaden Chester has rushed for 520 yards and surpassed 100 three times. Worth County is seeking to beat a top-10 team from the same class or higher for the first time since 2014, when it beat Thomas County Central.

North Cobb at Walton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Raider Valley, Marietta

Records, rankings: North Cobb is 3-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 5-7A and No. 8; Walton is 4-1, 0-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: North Cobb won 51-29 in 2021.

Things to know: These are the only top-10 teams in their region. They also were ranked when they played last season, and the game ultimately decided the region championship. North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton scored four touchdowns in that game. He’s injured and questionable for a 2022 return. Nick Grimstead was 13-of-15 passing for 203 yards in his first start, against Northside of Warner Robins, but the Warriors leaned on Michigan-committed RB Ben Hall in the next game as Hall rushed for 174 yards in a 17-7 victory over Milton. Walton is mostly a passing team, although Makari Bodiford has rushed for 140 yards or more three times. Jeremy Hecklinski, a junior quarterback, has thrown for 1,705 yards, the most in Class 7A, with 18 touchdowns. Six of those came last week in a 51-49 victory over North Paulding. Four receivers have more than 350 yards. Walton’s lone loss came against No. 3 Mill Creek 47-41 in the opener. North Cobb has lost to No. 1 Buford 21-14 and Northside. Both defeated a common opponent, Marietta, by two touchdowns.

Northside (W.R.) at Houston County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Freedom Field, Warner Robins

Records, rankings: Northside is 4-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-6A and unranked; Houston County is 5-1, 0-1 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Northside won 38-21 in 2021.

Things to know: These are two of four teams from the region that are ranked in GHSF Daily’s six-poll composite rankings. The others are Lee County and Thomas County Central. Northside has won the past two games in this series. In the 2021 game, Northside led 17-0 early in the second quarter, and Houston County returned a kickoff for a touchdown late to make the score close. This season, the teams have a common opponent. Houston County beat Warner Robins 28-8 while Northside lost 17-10. Northside has the best victory, a 20-17 win over No. 8 North Cobb of Class 7A. Houston County’s loss came last week against Lee County 50-21 in the region opener. Northside’s Damien Dee is the focus of his team’s offense. He has rushed for 418 yards and passed for 477. He was shaken up last week in a 42-0 victory over Tift County but is expected to play tonight. Houston County is among the state’s most prolific passing teams, as Antwann Hill has thrown for 1,767 yards, or 294.5 per game, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Northside is giving up 142.5 passing yards per game and has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns allowed (five).

Prince Avenue at Baylor (Tenn.)

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Heywood Stadium, Chattanooga

Records, rankings: Prince Avenue Christian is 5-0 and No. 1 in Class A Division I; Baylor is 6-0 and No. 2 in Tennessee’s Division II-AAA (MaxPreps).

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Baylor is Tennessee’s No. 3 team in all classes, according to MaxPreps. The Red Raiders are coming off a 31-27 upset of previous No. 1 McCallie, their cross-Chattanooga rival and a three-time defending state champion. Whit Muschamp, a son of University of Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, threw a 65-yard TD pass to Amari Jefferson with 6:18 left for the final margin after Baylor trailed 20-10 at halftime. McCallie had won six straight in the series. Baylor’s coach, Erik Kimrey, is new. He won 12 South Carolina state titles at the Hammond School, then coached in 2021 on South Carolina’s staff under Shane Beamer. Prince Avenue Christian has been Georgia’s No. 1 team in Class A Division I since preseason. The Wolverines are known for their QB-WR duo of Aaron Philo and Bailey Stockton, both returning all-state players. Philo has thrown for 1,526 yards and 16 touchdowns. Stockton has 32 receptions for 600 yards and six touchdowns and leads the team in solo tackles. DE Uriah Howard has 30 career sacks.

Trinity Christian at Whitewater

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Fayetteville

Records, rankings: Trinity Christian is 4-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 4-4A and unranked; Whitewater is 5-1, 2-1 and No. 7.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Of the 15 Class 4A teams ranked in the composite rankings, five play in this region. No. 4 Troup (6-0, 3-0) and Trinity Christian are the only ones without a region loss. Whitewater, Starr’s Mill and LaGrange are the others. Trinity put itself in contention with a 3-0 victory over Starr’s Mill last week. Starr’s Mill hadn’t been shut out since 2012. Nose guard Cam Matthews had 17 tackles. Trinity, the 2021 Class A Private champion, has allowed progressively fewer points each game since losing to Woodward Academy 38-19 in the opener. Trinity’s offense has struggled at times. Henry Brodnax, who succeeded all-state quarterback David Dallas, leads the team in passing (1,055 yards) and rushing (182). Whitewater, a Class 5A quarterfinalist last season, has lost only to Troup 43-33. The Wildcats’ best win was a 28-21 decision over LaGrange. Whitewater is run-first team that has scored four touchdowns or more in each game. The defense is led by Miami-committed LB Pope Aguirre.

Valdosta at Lowndes

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Martin Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Valdosta is 6-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 1-7A and No. 5; Lowndes is 3-2, 0-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Lowndes won 21-0 in 2021.

Things to know: This is the first time these teams have played as ranked opponents from the same region since 2010. That didn’t seem likely about a month ago. Valdosta was 4-6 last season in Class 6A. Lowndes was No. 8 in preseason but started 2-2 until beating then-No. 2 Grayson 24-14 in the Vikings’ most recent game. Lowndes held Grayson to 30 rushing yards, and sophomore QB Marvis Parrish was 8-of-9 passing for 131 yards. Parrish, a sophomore taking over for four-year starter and all-state QB Jacurri Brown, has passed for 707 yards and rushed for a team-leading 281 yards and nine touchdowns. Unlike Brown, the Miami freshman who was 6-4, 210 pounds, Parrish is 5-10, 165. Valdosta also has a dual-threat sophomore quarterback, Todd Robinson. He’s thrown for 462 yards and rushed for a team-leading 346. Valdosta’s strength is its defensive front. Eric Brantley Jr. and Omar White have 32 tackles for losses between them. Valdosta is allowing 4.8 points per game, lowest in 7A. Lowndes has won the past five games in the series but trails 37-23 all-time.

