Class 2A blog: Week 7 games to watch

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Rabun County by 15

Notes: The Gunner Stockton Era at Rabun County is over after nearly a half-decade. Also over is the Shaw Dynasty, which, between Lee and son Jaybo, ruled Tiger from 2012-21 and hauled eight consecutive Region 8-2A titles from 2014-21, seven straight quarterfinals trips, and appearances in a title game and another semifinals. Also over for the Wildcats is a run of 21 seasons in 2A. Despite all of the turnover, the Wildcats continue to win. Under first-year coach Michael Davis, they’re undefeated and and a top-three team in 1A Division I. They’re also in a four-team region with another chance to dominate it for another eight consecutive region titles. A look at the stat sheet and you’d never know the Shaws left. Senior quarterback Keegan Stover has thrown for 1,529 yards and 21 touchdowns to zero interceptions on 91-for-139 passing, though he’s not the rusher Stockton was...For the Paladins, it’s their final tune-up before they jump into the Wildcats’ old Region 8-2A schedule. It will be their second ranked team — they beat 4A’s No. 8 Trinity Christian on Aug. 26. The Paladins will be looking to break the pattern of winning one game, losing the next after last year’s run to the 1A Private semifinals.

Model Blue Devils at Rockmart Yellow Jackets

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, The Rock, Rockmart

Records, rankings: Model is 3-2, 1-0 in Region 7 and unranked; Rockmart is 2-2, 0-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Rockmart won 27-0 in 2019.

Maxwell’s projection: Rockmart by 27

Notes: The Jackets are coming off a bye and cling to the No. 10 spot of the rankings after a 28-14 loss to 1ADI’s No. 5 Irwin County. They also lost to 4A’s No. 3 Cedartown 27-14 in their opener. Their wins came at Cass (30-21) and Dalton (63-42). They Jackets have attempted just 45 passes this year while rushing 138 times for 1,037 yards. There are four primary ball carriers, led by senior Cam Ferguson with a team-high 30 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Senior JoJo Haynes leads the team with 269 yards to go with two touchdowns on 23 carries, junior JD Davis has the most touchdowns (three) with 151 yards on 28 carries, and junior Brent Washington has 22 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Jackets have won 14 straight in the series dating to 2002, all in dominating fashion...The Blue Devils are riding the momentum of a three-game win streak after starting 0-2 with losses to Cherokee County (Ala.) 20-0 and 1ADI’s Pepperell 15-14. They beat 5A’s Woodland-Cartersville 17-14 for their first win on Sept. 2. Following a bye, they beat 1ADI’s Trion 31-27 in a game that Trion was projected to win by 16. Last week, they opened their region schedule with a 44-0 shutout of Murray County. They’re looking to return to the playoffs after missing last year, which broke a string of consecutive appearances.