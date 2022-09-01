Class 2A blog: Week 3 games to watch

Maxwell’s projection: Fitzgerald by 26

Notes: The Raiders have yet to play a full game this season but took a loss last week because they trailed Mary Persons 14-12 at halftime of a game that never resumed because of weather. On Monday, the GHSA ruled the halftime score would count as final. The Raiders didn’t get much of a tune-up for the top-ranked Purple Hurricane, who come in primed after beating 1A Division I’s No. 4 Irwin County 28-20 on Aug. 19, then trouncing 1A Division II’s Turner County 57-6 last week. The Raiders have moved on from the graduated Travion Solomon at quarterback, and he’ll be replaced by Orintae Curry, who threw a touchdown pass in the Mary Persons game, according to The Central Georgia Sports Report. As Raiders coach Jeremy Wiggins discussed in Ep. 44 of The Class 2A Blogcast, with Curry under center the Raiders will move from an equal pass-run balance to more of a run-heavy approach. That’s because the Raiders return four of their five starting lineman, led by preseason all-state selection and West Virginia commit Johnny Williams (6-foot-7, 315 pounds). In addition to Curry’s dual-threat ability, the Raiders will use a two-back system led by sophomore Nick Woodford (5-foot-10, 225 pounds), with junior Ezekiel Hicks in the mix. On defense, seniors Carlton Jackson, a linebacker and end, linebacker Cadricus Stanley and tackle Daruis Daneil have been in the rotation since they were freshmen, and along sophomore Elijah Johnson at defensive back, the four are the lone returning starters on defense. For more on Fitzgerald, see what I wrote in Week 1.

Oconee County Warriors at Putnam County Eagles

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, War Eagle Stadium, Eatonton

Records, rankings: Oconee County is 1-1 and No. 7 in 3A, Putnam County is 1-0 and No. 7 in 2A.

Last meeting: Putnam County won 20-14 in 2015.

Maxwell’s projection: Oconee County by 28

Notes: Coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2010 and 2011, the Eagles will now do something they haven’t done since then — play a ranked opponent as part of its non-region schedule. In 2011, they traveled to No. 10 Dublin on Sep. 2, lost 34-27. Friday’s game will also be played Sept. 2. More significant than back-to-back winning seasons is that the Eagles reached the quarterfinals last year, the furthest they’d been since 1996. Fifth-year coach Shaun Pope is responsible for the Eagles’ rise. Tamarion Peters led the Eagles in their season-opening 23-14 win over Baldwin, rushing 19 times for 113 yards and a score. The Eagles ran the ball 39 times while freshman quarterback Branan Griffin completed 14 of his 20 passes for 116 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jalon Kilgore, an AJC preseason all-state selection, scored a rushing touchdown. On defense, Peters, Armon Webster and Detravious Smith all recovered fumbles, and Smith led the team with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack for a 10-yard loss...The Warriors lost 16-13 in their opener to 4A’s No. 2 North Oconee, then beat 5A’s No. 8 Clarke Central the next week. Both games were at home. Ben Hall takes over for the Warriors in place of Travis Noland, who left after three straight double-digit win seasons, championship appearances in 2019 and 2020, three region titles and a 70-27 record in eight seasons. Hall comes from Flowery Branch, where he was 41-17 in five seasons. They are led on defense by preseason all-state selection Whit Weeks, a senior linebacker with 18 offers including Georgia.

Gray Academy (S.C.) War Eagle at South Atlanta Hornets

When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Gray Academy is 0-2 and is No. 6 in Class 2A in the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll, South Atlanta is 1-0 and No. 7 in 2A.

Last meeting: This is the first time these teams play.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Notes: Last season, the Hornets set a program record for wins and best finish, the quarterfinals in coach Michael Woolridge’s first year. They’re built to go just as far, if not further, led by three preseasons all-state selections in running back Keyjaun Brown, defensive lineman Cevan Edwards and linebacker Taye Seymore, all of whom are seniors. Brown led the state in rushing last season as a junior, going into the season with no offers. In June, he committed to Purdue. Edwards has a Power 5 offer from Georgia Tech and Seymore has nine mid-major offers. The Hornets opened the season with a win over their former coach Brad Stephens, who left for Chapel Hill following after 2020. The Hornets won 33-9, with Brown rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Edwards had four tackles, a sack and a caused fumble. It was Stephens who turned the Hornets’ program around in his five seasons there, leaving after three consecutive winning season and their first-ever playoff win, which came in 2020...The War Eagle are still looking for their first win after claiming the SCHSL Class 2A championship last year. They lost 48-20 to Oceanside Collegiate in their opener, and 37-28 to Crestwood last week. Oceanside is No. 3 in 2A, Crestwood is unranked in 3A.