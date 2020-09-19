Class 2A blog: Week 3 Friday night recap

The Wildcats (2-1), beat 1A Private’s then-No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian, with five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, last week. It’s unclear how this week’s loss will affect their top-ranked status, which they opened the season with. It’s the first time in their program history, which dates back to 1949, that they’ve been ranked No. 1.

AccessWDUN and Blitz have game coverage of the Wildcats' loss to Jefferson.