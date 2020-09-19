Class 2A blog: Week 3 Friday night recap

For the second week in a row, Class 2A’s top-ranked Rabun County Wildcats went up against a five-star who plays quarterback — this time against the Jefferson Dragons, ranked No. 2 in 4A, and junior Malaki Starks, who is listed as an athlete by recruiting services. This this time, however, the Wildcats lost by a score of 28-14.
The Wildcats (2-1), beat 1A Private’s then-No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian, with five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, last week. It’s unclear how this week’s loss will affect their top-ranked status, which they opened the season with. It’s the first time in their program history, which dates back to 1949, that they’ve been ranked No. 1.
AccessWDUN and Blitz have game coverage of the Wildcats' loss to Jefferson.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 fared:
- The No. 2 Callaway Cavaliers hosted and beat 4A’s Hardaway, 17-6, to improve to 2-0. Kevin Eckleberry has game coverage for The LaGrange Daily News.
- The No. 3 Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane hosted and defeated 1A Public’s No. 9 Turner County, 42-6, to improve to 3-0.
- The No. 4 Pace Academy Knights canceled their game against 1A Private’s No. 1 ELCA due to field conditions.
- The No. 5 Lovett Lions opened Region 6 play with a 31-6 win over Washington to improve to 1-1. Washington moves to 1-1.
- The No. 6 Thomasville Bulldogs beat 4A’s Cairo, 30-7, to improve to 2-1. Pat Donahue of the Thomasville Times-Enterprise has the game story.
- The matchup between No. 8 Bremen (2-0) and 7-2A’s Pepperell (0-2) was moved to Saturday.
- The No. 9 Early County Bobcats (2-0), who were scheduled to play 1A Public’s No. 8 Mitchell County (0-2), are currently under a two-week quarantine.
- The No. 10 Bleckley County Royals beat 6-2A’s South Atlanta, 44-6, to improve to 2-1. South Atlanta dropped to 0-2.
- On bye: No. 7 Toombs County
