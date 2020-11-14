Class 2A blog: Week 11 Friday night recap

It wasn’t the busiest Friday for the ranked teams of Class 2A, as only five played.
Top-ranked Fitzgerald, No. 5 Lovett, No. 8 Fannin County and No. 10 Pace Academy were off because of cancelations in this off-kilter, pandemic-riddled season.
The No. 2 Callaway Cavaliers, who lost on Tuesday to unranked Haralson County, will look to rebound Saturday at Temple on just three days rest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. For a preview of the matchup, go here.
Perhaps the most relevant game among the top 10 was played by the No. 7 Early County Bobcats who, despite all the success they’ve had that led to them being ranked, were playing for their postseason lives against the Worth County Rams in Region 1.
The Bobcats prevailed, winning 53-28, to lock up the No. 3 seed and eliminate the Rams from playoff contention. They wrap up their regular season 6-2, 3-2 while the Rams finish 4-6, 1-4. With game cancelations resulting in uneven league records amongst the teams, the region was prepared to lean on its tiebreaker point system to assist in deciding the standings, and if the Bobcats had lost by more than seven points, Worth County would have taken the No. 3 seed and Early County would have been left at home. As it turned out, the standings were settled on the field.
This marks the third consecutive year the Bobcats have qualified for the playoffs.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 fared:
- In what was seemingly a foregone conclusion long before the season began, the No. 3 Rabun County Wildcats clinched their seventh consecutive 8-2A championship, disposing of Union County with a 63-14 blowout win to end their regular season at 9-1, 3-0. Blitz has complete coverage.
- The No. 4 Thomasville Bulldogs closed their regular season with a 68-6 win over Berrien and finish 6-4, 4-1 in Region 1. They will be a No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Clint Thompson has a game story for the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
- The No. 6 Jefferson County Warriors officially clinched Region 4 for a third straight year with a 42-20 win over Westside to improve to 6-2, 6-0. They’ll close their season next week against Laney.
- The No. 9 Northeast Raiders got back on track after a loss to Dodge County, which cost them the Region 3 title, by beating Monticello 42-6 to improve to 6-2, 4-1. On track for a No. 2 seed, they’ll close their regular season next week at Lamar County.
