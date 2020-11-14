Class 2A blog: Week 11 Friday night recap

Perhaps the most relevant game among the top 10 was played by the No. 7 Early County Bobcats who, despite all the success they’ve had that led to them being ranked, were playing for their postseason lives against the Worth County Rams in Region 1.

The Bobcats prevailed, winning 53-28, to lock up the No. 3 seed and eliminate the Rams from playoff contention. They wrap up their regular season 6-2, 3-2 while the Rams finish 4-6, 1-4. With game cancelations resulting in uneven league records amongst the teams, the region was prepared to lean on its tiebreaker point system to assist in deciding the standings, and if the Bobcats had lost by more than seven points, Worth County would have taken the No. 3 seed and Early County would have been left at home. As it turned out, the standings were settled on the field.