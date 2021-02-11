Class 2A blog: Top weekend games for Week 12

In Region 2, The No. 2 Swainsboro Tigers (14-1, 11-0) host the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets (8-7, 6-4) on Saturday. Though this would appear to be a mismatch on paper, their game was close the first time they played on Jan. 12, when the Tigers won 57-51 at Swainsboro.

On the girls’ side, three ranked teams have completed their regular seasons and of those still playing, none face a ranked opponent or a team they haven’t already beaten by double-digits.

Also...ICYMI, Episode 21 of The Class 2A Blogcast is live and includes a 25-minute conversation with Dikembe Mutombo, plus an interview with his son, Ryan Mutombo, who plays for the Lovett Lions. Ryan is rated the No. 16 center in the country and has signed with Georgetown.

They’re asked about — among many other topics — Ryan’s work ethic, the finger wag and their relationship with Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing, who took on the role of big brother to Dikembe as he was climbing the ranks at Georgetown from 1988-91, where Ewing also played in the early 1980s.

