Class 2A blog: Top weekend games for Week 12

For the last time this season, let’s take a look at some of the top Class 2A games taking place this weekend. Moving forward, this space will be used to cover the postseason.
Region tournaments, for those participating — Regions 1, 3 and 4 have canceled — will start next week. Each region must submit its four playoff teams to the GHSA by Feb. 20. The state playoffs start Feb. 23.
Please note that all scheduled games mentioned here are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19 concerns. All stats, schedules and records are courtesy of information contributed to MaxPreps. All player ratings and rankings are courtesy of the 247Sports composite.
On the boys’ side, the unranked Butler Bulldogs (15-4, 12-1 in 4-2A) will continue to build their case for the top 10 Friday when they host the No. 8 Westside Patriots (13-4, 8-1), a team they beat 56-47 on Jan. 19. On Tuesday, they beat No. 10 Laney 76-64) to push their win streak to 11 games. Both the Patriots and No. 10 Laney (12-6, 9-4) are ranked despite trailing the Bulldogs in the region standings.
Elsewhere, in Region 3, the No. 3 Washington County Golden Hawks (12-1, 10-0) play at the Northeast Raiders (11-2, 10-1) on Friday in a rematch from Jan. 15, when the Golden Hawks won 68-61 at home. The Golden Hawks rebounded from their only loss of the season, 59-58 in overtime to No. 10 Laney last Saturday, with an 84-36 win over Lamar County on Tuesday. The Raiders haven’t lost since Washington County beat them, riding a seven-game win streak.
In Region 2, The No. 2 Swainsboro Tigers (14-1, 11-0) host the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets (8-7, 6-4) on Saturday. Though this would appear to be a mismatch on paper, their game was close the first time they played on Jan. 12, when the Tigers won 57-51 at Swainsboro.
On the girls’ side, three ranked teams have completed their regular seasons and of those still playing, none face a ranked opponent or a team they haven’t already beaten by double-digits.
Also...ICYMI, Episode 21 of The Class 2A Blogcast is live and includes a 25-minute conversation with Dikembe Mutombo, plus an interview with his son, Ryan Mutombo, who plays for the Lovett Lions. Ryan is rated the No. 16 center in the country and has signed with Georgetown.
They’re asked about — among many other topics — Ryan’s work ethic, the finger wag and their relationship with Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing, who took on the role of big brother to Dikembe as he was climbing the ranks at Georgetown from 1988-91, where Ewing also played in the early 1980s.
