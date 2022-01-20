Class 2A blog: Top Weekend games for Week 10

Boys
No. 2 Pace Academy Knights (15-4) at 1A Private’s No. 2 Galloway Scots (10-6)
This will be the final non-region opponent for the Knights, who have five other remaining games against 6-2A competition. Before the Scots, they’ll travel to Towers (1-14) with the hopes of extending their win streak to nine.
On Tuesday, the Knights they beat McNair 110-21, setting season highs in points scored and margin of victory.
The Knights are the the last team from a tough non-region schedule for the Scots, who are led by senior Anthony Arrington.
No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers (11-4) at 7A’s No. 10 East Coweta Indians (13-5)
The Cavs put their six-game win streak on the line against an Indians team coming off an 82-79 win over 7A’s No. 5 McEachern. The Cavs are 0-1 against ranked teams, losing 76-34 to 4A’s No. 4 Spencer on Dec. 4.
The Indians also played Spencer but beat them 66-52 on Nov. 23. They’re 2-5 against ranked teams, including two from Florida. They’re led by seniors Samuel Moss (14.4 points) and Delricco Gillespie (14 points, 12.2 rebounds).
4A’s No. 6 Baldwin Braves (11-3) at No. 4 Washington County Golden Hawks (13-2)
These two meet for the second time in as many weeks, with the Golden Hawks winning 70-66 on Jan. 15 in Milledgeville. For a preview of Saturday’s matchup, go here.
Girls
No. 1 Elbert County Blue Devils (17-2, 1-0 Region 8) at No. 3 Rabun County Wildcats (13-3, 1-0)
This is the only regular season matchup for these rivals and, until the Blue Devils swept the series last season, it was one owned by the Wildcats.
The junior-heavy Blue Devils are on a six-game win streak, with Aaniyah Allen’s 20-point scoring average leading the way.
The Wildcats have played just once in 2022‚ edging Union County 74-73. They’ve won 12 of their last 13.
4A’s No. 4 Baldwin Braves (13-2) at No. 7 Washington County Golden Hawks (10-3)
These two meet for the second time in as many weeks, with the Braves winning 63-55 on Jan. 15 in Milledgeville. For a preview of Saturday’s matchup, go here.