Class 1A Private blog: Galloway boys building pedigree

The Scots’ top six in minutes plays are all upperclassmen, with five seniors and junior Amir Arrington. His older brother, Anthony Arrington, leads the team with averages of 26.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals. Quintin Alterman (13.1 points, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals) and sharpshooter Bradley Banner (10.4 points) are also major contributors.

In their remaining seven games — six of which are against 5-1A Private opponents — Tulowitzky would like to see the Scots improve in areas that accounted for early-season losses to elite opponents, including late-game turnovers, scoreless possessions in crucial moments and ineffective defense down the stretch.

The Scots play their first region game of the season Friday against Atlanta International (8-9, 0-0). While winning 5-1A Private is top priority, Tulowitzky said another objective is preserving health for the postseason.

No. 7 Mount Vernon (9-6, 0-0) is expected to be a primary challenger to the Scots for 5-1A Private.

“Mount Vernon is a really good team but people might not realize it because they’ve been missing players to injury and Covid,” Tulowitzky said. “I think they’ve only played about 3-4 games fully healthy.”

The Scots, who started playing basketball in the 1970s, have never been further than the quarterfinals and they’ve only been there twice — in each of the last two seasons. Tulowitzky, who has coached the Scots since 2015, is attempting to build the program’s pedigree to the heights of the elite opponents they will have played this season, like Pace Academy and Miller Grove who, between them, have 10 state titles since 2009.

Tulowitzky believes the Scots are now ready to add a major piece to their legacy — perhaps a state title — if they can learn from the lessons the season has taught them thus far.

“Our margin for error is razor thin and our guys know that,” he said. “We’re very realistic about where we are. On paper, we’re not the best in the state but I believe in the guys and if we play to our capabilities, we can get to the final four. From there, you never know what can happen.”