Class 2A blog: South Atlanta continues to blaze own path

Though unranked, North Cobb Christian would likely be a shoo-in for the top 10, and maybe the top five, should it win. In this week’s polls, Appling County went from unranked to No. 4 after beating No. 2 Pierce County in a Region 3 contest.

Against Mount Paran, the margin of victory and lights out performance from Brown (300 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries) and the defense would indicate the Hornets are locked in and ready for North Cobb Christian.

However, penalties prevented the Hornets from doing even more damage Friday, slowing down a game plan they eventually executed. There were also miscues on special teams in the punting game, with a bad snap forcing a Hornet to fall on ball inside the South Atlanta 10 for a turnover on downs.

While they’re certainly not in panic mode at South Atlanta, discipline will be a point of emphasis this week in practice, Woolridge said.

“My main focus is cleaning up penalties that will cost us against playoff teams,” Woolridge said. “North Cobb is going to be a good team. They’re going to be disciplined and well-coached...and they’re not going to beat themselves. That’s why I worry about the penalties. They’re going to execute and follow the game plan, so it’s going to be a good game next week.”

Helping the Hornets to overcome their mistakes is a defense that has allowed just 25 points in three region games thus far (against Therrell, KIPP and Mount Paran), and Brown, who is again off to a fast start with 1,381 yards and 15 touchdowns on 113 carries, adding another 178 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.

Brown is an AJC Super 11 selection and a consensus 3-star running back amongst the recruiting services. In June, he committed to Purdue, choosing the Boilermakers from the five Power 5 offers he currently holds. If he continues his dominance of the competition, his recruiting could take another significant leap between now and either of the national signing days.

Woolridge can’t speak highly enough of Brown.

“Keyjuan Brown is amazing,” Woolridge said. “I mean, sometimes we block it well, and it looks good. But even when we don’t block it well, he can make something out of nothing. I love the kid. He’s even a better person. Great kid. Kind heart. Always looking out for others. I don’t have anything bad to say about Keyjuan. He’s just a great kid.”

After North Cobb Christian, the Hornets play B.E.S.T. Academy (0-5-1, 0-3), then close the regular season Oct. 29 against Washington (2-4, 2-1) following a bye.