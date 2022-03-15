Class 2A blog: Season recap

The No. 4 Bulldogs beat No. 1 Pace Academy, and the No. 3 Patriots beat No. 2 Columbia. Three rounds later, they’re playing each other in Macon for the championship. The Patriots finish atop the final rankings, and the Bulldogs right behind them. Pace Academy finished No. 3 and Columbia No. 4, but that’s not a knock on the six other teams, aside from Butler and Westside, that advanced further. It speaks to the belief of pollsters that the four best teams in the tournament met in Round 2.

It’s hard to object to that when looking at Pace Academy and Columbia’s body of work.

The Patriots’ top three scorers — Hudson (17.5 points), Jalexs Ewing (16.7) and Amauri Tillman (15.3) — are all juniors, and DeMarco Middleton (8.7 points) is a sophomore. They should open the season No. 1, and as favorites to repeat.

The Patriots were one of three Augusta-area boys teams to win the state title, joining Grovetown (6A) and Cross Creek (5A).

Caption The 2021-22 Class 2A state champions are the Westisde Patriots on the boys' side, and the Elbert County Blue Devils on the girls'. (Top: Stan Awtrey for the AJC; Bottom: Chip Saye for the AJC) Credit: Top: Stan Awtrey for the AJC; Bottom: Chip Saye for the AJC

In the case of the Blue Devils (28-4), this was the year their potential was realized by achieving the ultimate goal. Doing so as juniors gives them the chance to close out their prep careers as back-to-back champs. They just toppled their region rival Wildcats — Rabun County beat them twice this season — which had a senior-heavy squad. That should work to the Blue Devils’ advantage in 8-2A next year, and they should be considered favorites to repeat.

(More: Girls final rankings)

The Blue Devis bring back all scorers from the championship win. Aaniyah Allen (17 points), Niya Moon (14), Terrace Hester (12), Jamia Allen (6) and Brenasia Faust (3) all are juniors.

After coming within a point of eventual-champions Josey in last year’s quarterfinals, the Blue Devils were operating with confidence and experience. The Wildcats were a worthy challenge, beating the Blue Devils in the 8-2A championship and earlier in the season, but the Blue Devils were playing on another level by the time the playoffs rolled around.

Indeed, no team in the tournament played the Blue Devils closer than Rabun County — the Blue Devils won 52-45. Against their first four opponents — South Atlanta, No. 8 Swainsboro, No. 6 Callaway and No. 4 Josey — their average margin of victory was 22.5 points, with none coming closer than 16.

In contrast to the Blue Devils, only two of Rabun County’s title game scorers return — sophomores Lucy Hood (6 points) and Mili Watts (1). It could take time for the Wildcats to find their new identity next season, whereas the Blue Devils will be locked in, and now with a title under their belt.

This Blue Devils group, which has been winning together since middle school, will play out their version of “The Last Dance,” in the fall.