Class 2A blog: In brief — No. 4 seed Bleckley County advances

As you can see, I got some stuff wrong! Let’s start with my most blatant misfire — picking the Vidalia Indians to reach the semifinals.

Heading into the playoffs, the Indians were riding a seven-game win streak that earned them the Region 2 championship, and they have a first-year coach in Jason Cameron, who led Jenkins to the 3A semifinals last year and the quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018. They appeared to have all the momentum needed to make a deep playoff run, so I was willing to overlook the fact that their first-round opponent, the Bleckley County Royals, had already beaten them at their place, 21-14 on Sept. 25.

Whoops. That was a big oversight.

This time around, the matchup wasn’t even close. The Royals won convincingly, nearly matching their season-high for points in a 56-15 route. In doing so, the Royals became the only No. 4 seed to advance in 2A, and only one of two No. 4 seeds to advance in any classification, with Upson-Lee in 3A being the other.

Not bad for a Royals team that closed the season with back-to-back losses to Northeast and Washington County, which booted them from the polls and caused them to go from being ranked No. 4 in the state to becoming the No. 4 seed in their region.

So now what to make of the Royals? Up next they play the No. 6 Early County Bobcats, a No. 3 seed from Region 1. There’s no recent history between those two, which last played in 2012. For the purposes of my predictions, the Royals can take Vidalia’s spot for now, so I pick them to beat Early County. Taking a longview, at this point Rabun County is now my favorite to come out of that quadrant.

Pace Academy was also another team I picked to win more than one game that didn’t escape the first round. The Knights had a 21-7 lead over Fannin County in the second half, but the Rebels rallied in front of the home crowd to escape with a 28-21 win.

The Rebels will now host Heard County. I don’t know what to make of that game, especially with the Braves struggling to eke out a 31-28 win over a Union County team that Maxwell’s projections favored them to beat by 17. The Braves have been streaky all season, though, winning their first four, losing their next three, winning their next two and then losing to Callaway in the regular season finale when a win would have given them the Region 5 title.

If the best version of the Braves shows up, I believe they’ll win. Anything less and the Rebels advance to the quarterfinals.

The other two picks I got wrong were both Bulldogs: I had Toombs County beating Northeast and Washington beating Model. However, I didn’t have either Bulldogs team advancing past the second round, and I don’t see Model beating Rabun County or Northeast beating Fitzgerald.

In total, I picked 12 of 16 first round games correctly when counting Banks County’s forfeit to Callaway. That’s good for a 75-percent average. My two finalists — Thomasville and Fitzgerald — looked strong in Round 1.

