List: Teams that ended first-round droughts

North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) fumbles and recovers the ball to score a touchdown against Marietta defensive back David Moscovoy (3) during the first half of Friday's game.
Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Of the 128 teams in the second round, 78 advanced at least one round in 2019. Below are the schools that broke at least a one-year drought of winning a first-round game. Those include the eight that won their first playoff games this year.

First

Cambridge

Cherokee Bluff

Denmark

Islands

New Manchester

River Ridge

South Atlanta

*Sprayberry

2018

Bainbridge

Cairo

Calvary Day

Darlington

Dodge County

Eastside

Heard County

Lovett

Trinity Christian

West Forsyth

Westlake

2017

Carver (Atlanta)

Cedartown

Evans

First Presbyterian

Flowery Branch

Macon County

Stratford Academy

Washington-Wilkes

Whitefield Academy

2016

George Walton Academy

Hughes

North Cobb

Northwest Whitfield

2015

Bowdon

Christian Heritage

Collins Hill

Early County

2014

Model

2013

Bleckley County

2012

LaGrange

2009

Richmond Academy

2007

Gordon Lee

2006

Hancock Central

Pacelli

2005

Upson-Lee

2003

Decatur

2002

Northeast

2001

Riverdale

1997

Jeff Davis

1995

Fannin County

1975

*Central (Macon)

*Won postseason region playoff games since 1975 but not state-playoff games.

