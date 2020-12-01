List: Teams that ended first-round droughts

Of the 128 teams in the second round, 78 advanced at least one round in 2019. Below are the schools that broke at least a one-year drought of winning a first-round game. Those include the eight that won their first playoff games this year.
First
Cambridge
Cherokee Bluff
Denmark
Islands
New Manchester
River Ridge
South Atlanta
*Sprayberry
2018
Bainbridge
Cairo
Calvary Day
Darlington
Dodge County
Eastside
Heard County
Lovett
Trinity Christian
West Forsyth
Westlake
2017
Carver (Atlanta)
Cedartown
Evans
First Presbyterian
Flowery Branch
Macon County
Stratford Academy
Washington-Wilkes
Whitefield Academy
2016
George Walton Academy
Hughes
North Cobb
Northwest Whitfield
2015
Bowdon
Christian Heritage
Collins Hill
Early County
2014
Model
2013
Bleckley County
2012
LaGrange
2009
Richmond Academy
2007
Gordon Lee
2006
Hancock Central
Pacelli
2005
Upson-Lee
2003
Decatur
2002
Northeast
2001
Riverdale
1997
Jeff Davis
1995
Fannin County
1975
*Central (Macon)
*Won postseason region playoff games since 1975 but not state-playoff games.
