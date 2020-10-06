Class 2A blog: In brief — Callaway’s Wiggins named Falcons coach of the week

After last week, in which half of the top 10 was off and two — the Thomasville Bulldogs and Heard County Braves — lost lopsidedly, the new rankings keep the same teams, albeit shuffled.
1. (1) Callaway (3-0)
2. (2) Fitzgerald (4-0)
3. (3) Rabun County (3-1)
4. (4) Lovett (3-1)
5. (7) Early County (3-0)
6. (8) Bleckley County (3-1)
7. (9) Pace Academy (2-1)
8. (10) Haralson County (4-0)
9. (5) Thomasville (2-3)
10. (6) Heard County (4-1)
In brief:
- In Region 3, Dodge County’s game at Bleckley County has been moved up to Thursday, 7:30 p.m. It’s the region opener for both teams.
- The GACA has canceled its annual football all-star game citing COVID-19 concerns.
- Here are the minutes from Monday’s GHSA executive committee meeting. Of note involving football: Pace Academy Justin Bowick was denied his appeal requesting a waiver of the migratory rule; a complicated tiebreaker system that eliminates mini games to determine region seeding was passed.
- Here’s a writeup by Vidalia on the Indians' first win in the Jason Cameron era.
- Here’s a writeup by Dade County on its loss on Friday.
- WJBF has highlights covering Butler, Laney, Glenn Hills, Vidalia, Swainsboro, Dublin and Putnam County.
- It didn’t take long for class of ’19 five-star running back Tank Bigsby of Callaway to make an impact for Auburn.
- WDHN has highlights of Early County’s win over Westover.
- Though Riverside Military is sitting out the 2020 season, coach Nick Garrett is still taking the players on recruiting visits.
- In an upcoming feature I’m working on about reduced attendance at football games leading to lack of gate revenue for athletic departments, teams are leaning on sponsors and boosters more than ever. Here’s an example of that at Dodge County.
- Lovett has a new look for The Riverbank.
- Fannin County is 3-0 thanks to an explosive third quarter against Banks County. Here’s Rebels coach Chad Cheatham talking about the win with Fetch Your News.
- Toombs County rebounded from a loss that knocked it from the rankings to beat Berrien 49-0.
- Defending 2A champs Dublin throttled Swainsboro 42-14.
- Here’s a writeup by The Augusta Chronicle’s Wynston Wilcox of Washington County’s 17-7 win over Evans.
- Here’s Todd Forrest’s thread on Union County’s 28-14 win over Pickens.
- Jeff Davis is 4-0 after a 29-6 win over Long County.
- Putnam County is 4-0 after beating Westside 37-14.
- Bleckley County 5-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims just isn’t fair.
- Here’s The Friday Night Pressbox talking Fannin County and Union County in its podcast.
- Callaway coach Pete Wiggins was recently named Atlanta Falcons coach of the week. Cue the Dan Quinn jokes.
- Fitzgerald’s players of the game for Week 4 were Dequavion Harper (defense), Qua Pope (special teams) and Chances Green (special teams).
- This week’s GHSF Daily top performers from 2A are Bacon County quarterback Mason Mikell (15-of-23 passing for 388 yards and a school-record five touchdowns); Fannin County defensive back Cohutta Hyde (three interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — eight tackles, two deflected tackles); Monticello linebacker Jacarian Grier (four sacks, another tackle for a loss, caught five passes for 63 yards, one a 48-yard touchdown); Pace Academy receiver Deuce Jordan (10 receptions for 101 yards); Putnam County receiver-defensive back Jalon Kilgore (five receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, 11 tackles and an interception for a touchdown); South Atlanta running back Keywon Brown (166 yards on 21 carries); Temple running back Phillip Johnson (219 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, 53-yard touchdown pass); Toombs County running back-defensive lineman Brannon Usher (78 yards and three touchdowns, four sacks); Union County quarterback Logan Helcher (10-of-16 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown, 144 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries); Vidalia’s offensive line earned “lines of distinction honors”.
