Class 2A blog: Week 5 Friday night recap

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 2-3 and the margin of defeat may drop them from the rankings.

It’s worth noting, however, that last season they started 0-3 and 2-4 but went on to reach the semifinals for their deepest postseason run since 1993. Bulldogs coach Zach Grage likes to challenge his team early in the season with tough non-region opponents and three of their five non-region games were against ranked teams.