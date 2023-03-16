Class 2A blog: Boys season recap

“We had to fall back on our level of training,” Hunter said. “Pretty soon you meet teams (in the playoffs) where the skillsets match. Then, it comes down to will power, and who has put in the work to trust their will. When fatigue sets in, doubt sets in as well. ...Being in the moment, we didn’t look at it as down by points, but down by possessions. Eleven is a large number, but it’s only four possessions. That puts things in perspective. In overtime, we went into another gear, and we turned on the defense.”

With 1:39 left in overtime, the Patriots took a 77-76 lead on a tip-in from Jalexs Ewing. The Patriots never let go of that lead.

As tough as back-to-back championships were, a three-peat may prove even more difficult. Their top three players, Khalon Hudson, Ewing and Tillman, all graduate. Hudson averaged 19.1 points on 55-percent shooting, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals and a block and, for the second year in a row, has made his case for AJC’s 2A player of the year, which he was arguably snubbed from last year in favor of Pace Academy’s Josh Kelly, now at Cincinnati.

Tillman led the team with 71 3-pointers on 36-percent shooting and averaged 12.7 points, four rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

Hunter said both Hudson and Tillman are mulling next-level opportunities.

Ewing, who averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 assists and a block, is leaning heavily toward Hampton University.

The Patriots were the state’s only repeat champions on the boys side.

As for the Providence Christian Storm, their remarkable run came to an end just short of the ultimate goal, what would have been the program’s first championship. Relying on 3-point shooting and defense, they eliminated last year’s 4A champions, Spencer, in the quarterfinals and had the Patriots on the ropes when many assumed they were a considerable underdog.

The Storm never stopped being overlooked. Despite taking the Patriots to overtime in the championship, they finished No. 3 in the rankings behind Columbia, a team Westside beat 55-52 in the semifinals.

Devin McClain, the Storm’s best player, graduates, but Samuel Thacker, who holds all the school’s 3-point shooting records, returns for his senior year. They’ve advanced in the playoffs each of the previous four seasons and they’ll have a good shot at continuing that streak in coach Joey Thacker’s system.

