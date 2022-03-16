Class 1A Private blog: Season recap

In the championship, Dunn dominated. She scored a game-high 30 points, doubling the next closest scorers, Hebron Christian’s Jessie Parrish and Aubrey Beckham, who each scored 15. On the season, she averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists.

Though Dunn is graduating, the Eagles can build around freshman Jessica Fields. The forward emerged as the Eagles’ No. 2 scorer, averaging 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals.

Caption (Top) Mount Paran Eagles coach Stephanie Dunn hugs her daughter, Kara Dunn, after they won the girls Class 1A Private state championship. (Bottom) The Greenforest Eagles pose with the trophy after winning the boys Class 1A Private state championship. Credit: Top: Chip Say, for the AJC; Bottom: Stan Awtrey, for the AJC Credit: Top: Chip Say, for the AJC; Bottom: Stan Awtrey, for the AJC Caption (Top) Mount Paran Eagles coach Stephanie Dunn hugs her daughter, Kara Dunn, after they won the girls Class 1A Private state championship. (Bottom) The Greenforest Eagles pose with the trophy after winning the boys Class 1A Private state championship. Credit: Top: Chip Say, for the AJC; Bottom: Stan Awtrey, for the AJC Credit: Top: Chip Say, for the AJC; Bottom: Stan Awtrey, for the AJC

For the Greenforest Christian Eagles (28-4), their formula for success has produced yet another title. The Eagles are known for bringing in immigrant players from Nigeria for a better opportunity in America and developing their raw talent alongside American teammates. In this year’s title game, 7-foot Nigerian DK Manyiel pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and two blocks, and homegrown talent Jalen Forrest — son of Georgia Tech great James Forrest — scored a game-high 26 points.

Tip of the cap to King’s Ridge for keeping the deficit single-digits, a feat no other Greenforest opponent could manage. The Eagles came in with a 32-point average margin of victory, with no team coming closer than 19. The Tigers shot 20-of-38 from the field (52%) and 10-of-23 from the 3-point line (43%) and their leading scorer, Isaac Martin, scored his 18 points on 6-for-10 3-point shooting.

The Tigers shot the lights out in Macon, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Eagles, who have been dominant all season. They were 21-0 against 1A Private teams this season and 7-4 against one of the state’s toughest non-region schedules.

Forrest and Florian Tenebay (17 points in the title game) headline four of the Eagles’ top five scorers who graduate. Manyiel and fellow 7-footer Gai Chol, who was third on the team in scoring with averages of 9.7 points 8.4 rebounds, are both juniors. If the Eagles can sufficiently replace Forrest and Tenebay, they should remain soundly in the title discussion next season with Manyiel and Chol.