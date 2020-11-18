Cedar Grove clinches playoff berth when this week’s game canceled

Cedar Grove’s opponent Friday, Sandy Creek, can’t play because of COVID-19 protocols, and that assures Cedar Grove – the two-time defending champion and No. 1-ranked team - a playoff berth just days after its 5-0 record was dropped to 1-4 on forfeits.

Region 5-3A counts Cedar Grove’s region record as 2-3, tied with Westminster, and Cedar Grove will get the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Greater Atlanta Christian and No. 2 Carver of Atlanta. Westminster will be No. 4.