Cedar Grove clinches playoff berth when this week’s game canceled

Cedar Grove, a team that lost four games without losing, clinched a playoff berth without winning this week.
Cedar Grove’s opponent Friday, Sandy Creek, can’t play because of COVID-19 protocols, and that assures Cedar Grove – the two-time defending champion and No. 1-ranked team - a playoff berth just days after its 5-0 record was dropped to 1-4 on forfeits.
Region 5-3A counts Cedar Grove’s region record as 2-3, tied with Westminster, and Cedar Grove will get the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Greater Atlanta Christian and No. 2 Carver of Atlanta. Westminster will be No. 4.
Cedar Grove has not ruled out playing a non-region game this week if an opponent can be found.
So how about No. 2 Oconee County? Not happening, but the Warriors are available after Franklin County canceled their game over COVID-19 concerns.
Assuming it doesn’t play this week, Oconee County (8-0, 3-0) will finish with its first unbeaten regular season since its 1999 state championship team. Franklin County (7-2, 2-2) also will make the playoffs.
Also canceled this week are Tift County vs. Salem, Ridgeland vs. Central of Carroll County, Coosa vs. Pepperell and Southwest vs. Dodge County.
