Football rankings: Cedar Grove remains No. 1 despite four forfeits

The two-time defending Class 3A champions self-reported using an ineligible player in the four games, and their record now stands officially at 1-4. They must win this week against Sandy Creek to make the playoffs out of Region 5-3A.

Cedar Grove is the second team this season to remain No. 1 after a forfeit. Valdosta also stayed on top of Class 6A in September after forfeiting its opening win over Warner Robins. Valdosta has lost three games since and now stands at No. 7.