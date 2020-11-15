Football rankings: Cedar Grove remains No. 1 despite four forfeits

Cedar Grove remains the No. 1 high school football team Class 3A this week despite forfeiting four victories.
The two-time defending Class 3A champions self-reported using an ineligible player in the four games, and their record now stands officially at 1-4. They must win this week against Sandy Creek to make the playoffs out of Region 5-3A.
Cedar Grove is the second team this season to remain No. 1 after a forfeit. Valdosta also stayed on top of Class 6A in September after forfeiting its opening win over Warner Robins. Valdosta has lost three games since and now stands at No. 7.
The Cedar Grove forfeits are the most striking to a high-profile team since Buford forfeited two wins in the 2012 season. Buford dropped one spot to No. 4 after those forfeits, then won 10 straight games in route to a state title. Warner Robins also kept its position in the rankings and made a state final in 2018 after a single forfeit.
Cedar Grove probably remains the team to beat in 3A, although its path might go entirely on the road. With a victory this week, Cedar Grove likely would be seeded No. 3 out of its region. Cedar Grove could travel to Crisp County in a rematch of the 2019 final in the quarterfinals. That’s if Cedar Grove wins twice on the road in the early rounds, and if they win their regular-season finale at home.
In on-field results, Cedar Grove has won 16 straight games overall and 26 in a row against Class 3A competition, last losing in its classification during the 2017 state semifinals.
The rankings didn’t change much otherwise entering the final week of the regular season. Playoffs begin Thanksgiving week.
Class 7A
1. (1) Grayson (9-0)
2. (2) Colquitt County (7-0)
3. (3) Norcross (9-0)
4. (4) Lowndes (7-1)
5. (5) East Coweta (7-1)
6. (6) Collins Hill (8-2)
7. (7) Newnan (9-0)
8. (8) Archer (6-3)
9. (9) North Cobb (8-1)
10. (10) Milton (8-0)
Class 6A
1. (1) Lee County (8-1)
2. (2) Buford (7-1)
3. (4) Westlake (7-1)
4. (5) Allatoona (8-0)
5. (6) Dacula (6-2)
6. (8) River Ridge (8-0)
7. (3) Valdosta (4-4)
8. (9) Richmond Hill (8-2)
9. (10) Hughes (8-1)
10. (7) Carrollton (5-2)
Class 5A
1. (1) Blessed Trinity (5-0)
2. (2) Warner Robins (7-1)
3. (3) Ware County (7-1)
4. (4) Cartersville (8-1)
5. (6) Coffee (7-2)
6. (7) Starr’s Mill (8-1)
7. (5) Calhoun (7-3)
8. (8) St. Pius (7-1)
9. (9) Clarke Central (7-2)
10. (10) Jones County (6-3)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (7-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (7-0)
3. (3) Carver-Columbus (7-0)
4. (4) Benedictine (6-2)
5. (5) Flowery Branch (7-2)
6. (6) Bainbridge (6-3)
7. (7) Islands (6-0)
8. (9) Cedartown (6-2)
9. (10) Baldwin (4-0)
10. (NR) Hapeville Charter (3-3)
Out: No. 8 Stephenson
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-4)
2. (2) Oconee County (8-0)
3. (3) Peach County (7-1)
4. (4) Crisp County (8-1)
5. (5) Appling County (7-0)
6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-0)
7. (7) Rockmart (7-1)
8. (8) Pierce County (7-1)
9. (9) Cherokee Bluff (9-0)
10. (10) Richmond Academy (8-1)
Class 2A
1. (1) Fitzgerald (9-0)
2. (3) Rabun County (9-1)
3. (4) Thomasville (6-4)
4. (5) Lovett (7-2)
5. (6) Jefferson County (6-2)
6. (7) Early County (6-2)
7. (8) Fannin County (7-0)
8. (NR) Haralson County (7-1)
9. (2) Callaway (5-1)
10. (NR) Dodge County (5-3)
Out: No. 9 Northeast, No. 10 Pace Academy
Class 1A (Private)
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-1)
2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (6-3)
3. (3) Fellowship Christian (8-0)
4. (4) Athens Academy (8-1)
5. (5) Wesleyan (6-2)
6. (6) Christian Heritage (6-1)
7. (7) North Cobb Christian (7-1)
8. (8) Trinity Christian (6-2)
9. (9) Savannah Christian (8-1)
10. (10) George Walton Academy (6-2)
Class 1A (Public)
1. (1) Metter (9-0)
2. (5) Dublin (8-1)
3. (3) Brooks County (8-1)
4. (4) Commerce (8-1)
5. (2) Irwin County (6-3)
6. (6) Macon County (7-1)
7. (7) Pelham (5-1)
8. (9) Chattahoochee County (8-0)
9. (8) Washington-Wilkes (6-1)
10. (NR) Clinch County (5-3)
Out: No. 10 Wilcox County
