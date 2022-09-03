Cartersville 28, Allatoona 20

Freshman quarterback Nate Russell, who didn’t enter the game until an injury knocked out starter Paul Gamble late in the first half, led Cartersville to four touchdowns in the final 13 minutes to rally the Purple Hurricanes from a 20-point deficit Friday night in a 28-20 victory over Allatoona in Acworth.
Cartersville (3-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, trailed 17-0 when Russell came into the game with 2:07 remaining in the second quarter, and the deficit grew to 20-0 when Gray Kelly kicked a 29-yard field goal on Allatoona’s first possession of the second half.
Two possessions later, Russell ignited the rally with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Collin Fletcher with 48.8 seconds left in the third quarter. After a 13-yard touchdown run by Malachi Jeffries four minutes into the fourth quarter got the Purple Hurricanes within six points, Russell threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ja’mauri Brice to give Cartersville its first lead at 21-20 with 5:53 remaining.
Cartersville recovered a fumble at the 12-yard line on Allatoona’s next possession, and Russell provided the final score of the night with a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:04 to play. Allatoona threw an interception on its final possession, and Cartersville ran out the clock.
“We talk every day about everybody’s role being so important,” Cartersville coach Conor Foster said. “You never know when your opportunity’s going to be there, but we do know that if you don’t prepare, you’re not going to excel when your opportunity arises. I’m so proud of him for coming in and fighting every day and competing every day, serving his teammates, and then when he got the opportunity, taking advantage of it.”
Russell had attempted just two passes, completing one for three yards, in Cartersville’s first two games, victories against Cherokee (35-0) and Jonesboro (38-16). Against Allatoona, he was 9-of-14 passing for 176 yards, and he had two other touchdowns called back because of penalties.
“I just had faith in my line,” Russell said. “I was really excited but I knew I could trust them and I could trust my wide receivers. I knew where they were going to be. They had a great game, and I’m really proud of them.”
Foster said after the game that Gamble’s injury appeared to be a sprained ankle that might keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.
Allatoona controlled the first half, outgaining the Purple Hurricanes 205-119. Jayden Ponder did much of the damage for the Buccaneers, rushing for 159 yards on 12 carries. His 51-yard run on Allatoona’s fifth offensive play helped set up the game’s first touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Tyler McGuire to Brody Moore that made it 7-0 with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter.
Ponder had a 25-yard reception later in the period that gave Allatoona another scoring opportunity, but Kelly’s 45-yard field goal attempt had plenty of distance but hit the upright.
On the ensuing possession, Allatoona atoned for its missed scoring chance. After forcing Cartersville into a three-and-out, Mekhi Buchanan blocked the Purple Hurricanes’ punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Kelly’s 31-yard field goal later in the second quarter gave the Buccaneers a 17-0 lead.
Ponder finished with 175 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Allatoona is 0-3 for the second consecutive season, although last year the Buccaneers won their final six regular-season games to finish in second place behind Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6-6A. Allatoona has one more non-region game, next weekend against Class 7A Hillgrove (1-2), before beginning region play Sept. 16 at Creekview.
Cartersville - 0-0-7-21 - 28
Allatoona - 7-10-3-0 - 20
First quarter
A - Brody Moore 11 pass from Tyler McGuire (Gray Kelly kick), 6:22
Second quarter
A - Mekhi Buchanan recovered blocked punt in end zone (Kelly kick), 11:49
A - Kelly 31 field goal, 4:49
Third quarter
A - Kelly 29 field goal, 8:28
C - Collin Fletcher 69 pass from Nate Russell (Jesus Gutierrez kick), 0:48
Fourth quarter
C - Malachi Jeffries 13 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:13
C - Ja’mauri Brice 27 pass from Russell (Gutierrez kick), 5:53
C - Russell 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 3:04
