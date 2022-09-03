Cartersville 28, Allatoona 20

Russell had attempted just two passes, completing one for three yards, in Cartersville’s first two games, victories against Cherokee (35-0) and Jonesboro (38-16). Against Allatoona, he was 9-of-14 passing for 176 yards, and he had two other touchdowns called back because of penalties.

“I just had faith in my line,” Russell said. “I was really excited but I knew I could trust them and I could trust my wide receivers. I knew where they were going to be. They had a great game, and I’m really proud of them.”

Foster said after the game that Gamble’s injury appeared to be a sprained ankle that might keep him out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.

Allatoona controlled the first half, outgaining the Purple Hurricanes 205-119. Jayden Ponder did much of the damage for the Buccaneers, rushing for 159 yards on 12 carries. His 51-yard run on Allatoona’s fifth offensive play helped set up the game’s first touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Tyler McGuire to Brody Moore that made it 7-0 with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter.

Ponder had a 25-yard reception later in the period that gave Allatoona another scoring opportunity, but Kelly’s 45-yard field goal attempt had plenty of distance but hit the upright.

On the ensuing possession, Allatoona atoned for its missed scoring chance. After forcing Cartersville into a three-and-out, Mekhi Buchanan blocked the Purple Hurricanes’ punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Kelly’s 31-yard field goal later in the second quarter gave the Buccaneers a 17-0 lead.

Ponder finished with 175 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Allatoona is 0-3 for the second consecutive season, although last year the Buccaneers won their final six regular-season games to finish in second place behind Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6-6A. Allatoona has one more non-region game, next weekend against Class 7A Hillgrove (1-2), before beginning region play Sept. 16 at Creekview.

Cartersville - 0-0-7-21 - 28

Allatoona - 7-10-3-0 - 20

First quarter

A - Brody Moore 11 pass from Tyler McGuire (Gray Kelly kick), 6:22

Second quarter

A - Mekhi Buchanan recovered blocked punt in end zone (Kelly kick), 11:49

A - Kelly 31 field goal, 4:49

Third quarter

A - Kelly 29 field goal, 8:28

C - Collin Fletcher 69 pass from Nate Russell (Jesus Gutierrez kick), 0:48

Fourth quarter

C - Malachi Jeffries 13 run (Gutierrez kick), 8:13

C - Ja’mauri Brice 27 pass from Russell (Gutierrez kick), 5:53

C - Russell 4 run (Gutierrez kick), 3:04