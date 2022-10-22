Camden County 17, Valdosta 14

KINGSLAND — Despite being heavy underdogs against an undefeated Valdosta Wildcats team, the Camden County Wildcats opened and closed the Region 1-7A game with two long drives, established an edge on special teams and won 17-14 Friday in front of the home crowd at Chris Gelman Stadium.
Despite winning as 23-point underdogs, unranked Camden County (6-3, 2-1) is all but eliminated from region championship contention. However, if No. 4 Valdosta (8-1, 2-1) beats No. 2 Colquitt County (8-0, 2-0) next week, it would create a three-way tie between Camden County, Colquitt County and Valdosta at 3-1, assuming Colquitt County beats Richmond Hill (3-5, 0-2) Nov. 4. (Colquitt County beat Camden County 49-21 last week.)
Camden County coach Jeff Herron said the tiebreaker for Region 1 is points allowed against region opponents. That would currently favor Colquitt County (35 points allowed in league play), followed by Valdosta (37) and Camden County (63), though Colquitt County has played one fewer game than Valdosta and Camden County.
Camden County opened the game with possession and used 12 plays to go 83 yards and chew 6:53 of clock, ending the drive with a 1-yard Jaden Dailey touchdown run. He had a 33-yard run to start the drive and put the ball at the 50.
Leading by the game’s final margin with 6:44 remaining, Camden County took possession and held the ball until the buzzer, collecting four first downs in 11 plays. The possession came after Camden County’s Dylan Highinbotham blocked Valdosta’s game-tying 26-yard field goal.
On Camden County’s prior possession, Gabe Caison’s 32-yard field goal with 11:52 left was the difference in the final score.
Camden County’s points total was most Valdosta, which came in allowing an average of 4.375 points, has allowed this season.
“I think coming into the game we were scared to death of their defense,” Herron said. “They have just dominated people on defense. We came out on that opening drive and our offensive coaches had a really good plan. I think we got them a little off balance with it. Then after that, our kids played really hard. Our offensive line played the best it has all year.
“They have a good football team and they’re hard to move the ball on, but our kids just found a way.”
Valdosta was seeking its first undefeated regular season since 1992, though it still has a shot at its first region title since 2016. However, the team lost in more ways than one on Friday. Senior tight end Jalen Whitehead, who led Valdosta with 51 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches, suffered a gruesome ankle injury early in the third quarter that stopped the game for an extended period and required him to leave for the hospital via stretcher. He suffered the injury on a non-contact play after his ankle appeared to give following a sharp cut on a receiving route.
Valdosta’s Ahmad Denson led all rushers with 146 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Camden County’s Amari Tomblin had a team-high 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Quan Floyd caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Mason Robinson with 3:35 left in the third to tie the game at 14.
Valdosta can only avoid the No. 3 seed by forcing the three-way tie with a win next week over Colquitt County. Otherwise, Camden County is locked into the No. 2 seed and will host a playoff game for the first time since 2015.
Valdosta 7 7 0 0 — 14
Camden County 7 0 7 3 — 17
C — Jaden Dailey 1 run (Gabe Caison kick)
V — Ahmad Denson 47 run (Antonio Zapeta kick)
V — Jalen Whitehead 18 pass from Todd Robinson (Zapeta kick)
C — Quan Floyd 75 pass from Mason Robinson (Caison kick)
C — Caison 32 FG
