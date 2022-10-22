Camden County 17, Valdosta 14

On Camden County’s prior possession, Gabe Caison’s 32-yard field goal with 11:52 left was the difference in the final score.

Camden County’s points total was most Valdosta, which came in allowing an average of 4.375 points, has allowed this season.

“I think coming into the game we were scared to death of their defense,” Herron said. “They have just dominated people on defense. We came out on that opening drive and our offensive coaches had a really good plan. I think we got them a little off balance with it. Then after that, our kids played really hard. Our offensive line played the best it has all year.

“They have a good football team and they’re hard to move the ball on, but our kids just found a way.”

Valdosta was seeking its first undefeated regular season since 1992, though it still has a shot at its first region title since 2016. However, the team lost in more ways than one on Friday. Senior tight end Jalen Whitehead, who led Valdosta with 51 receiving yards and a touchdown on two catches, suffered a gruesome ankle injury early in the third quarter that stopped the game for an extended period and required him to leave for the hospital via stretcher. He suffered the injury on a non-contact play after his ankle appeared to give following a sharp cut on a receiving route.

Valdosta’s Ahmad Denson led all rushers with 146 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Camden County’s Amari Tomblin had a team-high 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Quan Floyd caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Mason Robinson with 3:35 left in the third to tie the game at 14.

Valdosta can only avoid the No. 3 seed by forcing the three-way tie with a win next week over Colquitt County. Otherwise, Camden County is locked into the No. 2 seed and will host a playoff game for the first time since 2015.

Valdosta 7 7 0 0 — 14

Camden County 7 0 7 3 — 17

C — Jaden Dailey 1 run (Gabe Caison kick)

V — Ahmad Denson 47 run (Antonio Zapeta kick)

V — Jalen Whitehead 18 pass from Todd Robinson (Zapeta kick)

C — Quan Floyd 75 pass from Mason Robinson (Caison kick)

C — Caison 32 FG