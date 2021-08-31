Burke County-Richmond Hill moved up a week; more games canceled

Burke County will open its season at home Friday with Richmond Hill after both teams lost opponents this week. The two were scheduled to play Sept. 10 but moved up a week after Burke lost its game with Hancock Central and Richmond Hill’s game at Wayne County was canceled.
Several other games have shifted. Among them:
*Midtown, formerly known as Grady, is playing a JV schedule after one varsity game this season. Its game this week with Mays, as with all others on the schedule, is canceled.
*Pacelli will play at Central of Macon after their games were canceled. Pacelli was scheduled to play at Calvary Christian while Central was playing Westside of Macon.
*Sonoraville will play at Fannin County. Sonoraville originally was to play Chattooga, which canceled.
*Tattnall Square will play at Pike County after losing its game with ACE Charter.
*Heritage (Newnan) and Chattahoochee County have postponed their game to Oct. 8.
*Other games canceled this week include Berrien at Bacon County, Brantley County at Jeff Davis, Calhoun at Cedartown, Cartersville at Alexander, Effingham County at Liberty County, Hampton at Perry, Hancock Central at Burke County, Lovejoy at Eagle’s Landing, Rockdale County at Mundy’s Mill, Savannah Country Day at Beach and Windsor Forest at Jenkins.
Briefly ...
Sam Zanders will be the interim coach at ACE Charter in Macon. Jason Stephens, who started the program in 2018, stepped down last week.
