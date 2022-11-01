Burke County football coach Parker hospitalized after collapsing at game

Burke County football coach Eric Parker collapsed during his team’s game Monday night against Wayne County and was taken to an ambulance to a hospital and later airlifted to a Savannah hospital for testing, according to the Augusta Chronicle and other media.
Parker was unresponsive for several minutes, eyewitnesses told WLC 22 News in Augusta, but was alert when he left the field and is now in an intensive care unit, where he remains alert.
The game was delayed for 30 minutes but completed because stopping would’ve caused Burke County to forfeit under GHSA rules. Wayne County won 17-16 in overtime. The game was scheduled for Sept. 30 but moved because of Hurricane Ian.
Parker is in his 26th season as a head coach. His teams have won nine region titles and a 2011 state title at Burke. Earlier this season, Parker became the 12th active head football coach in Georgia to coach in 300 games. Parker was a player on Mitchell-Baker’s 1983 state championship team.
About the Author