ajc logo
X

Boys soccer blog: Numerous No. 1 seeds clinched as teams head toward playoffs

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 17 minutes ago
By Seth Ellerbee

The high school boys soccer playoffs begin Wednesday for each of the state’s eight classifications, and programs already have clinched region titles and the accompanying No. 1 seeds in the brackets.

The second round of the playoffs is April 27, with the quarterfinal rounds May 5. The semifinals will be played May 11 before the state championships May 13-15 at McEachern, Duluth, Mercer University in Macon and Savannah Memorial Stadium.

Here’s a look at each classification showing teams that have won No. 1 seeds heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Class 7A

-- North Gwinnett, Region 8.

-- Campbell, Region 2.

-- Tift County, Region 1.

-- South Gwinnett, Region 4.

Class 6A

-- Lakeside-Evans, Region 3.

-- Dalton, Region 5.

-- Central Gwinnett, Region 8.

-- Johns Creek, Region 7.

-- Valdosta, Region 1.

-- Allatoona, Region 6.

Class 5A

-- St. Pius X, Region 5.

-- Starr’s Mill, Region 2.

-- Blessed Trinity, Region 7.

-- Locust Grove, Region 4.

-- North Springs, Region 6.

Class 4A

-- Luella, Region 5.

-- East Hall, Region 8.

Class 3A

-- Savannah Arts, Region 3.

Class 2A

-- Bremen, Region 5.

Class A Public

-- Claxton, Region 3.

-- Chattahoochee County, Region 5.

-- ACE Charter, Region 7.

-- Dooly County, Region 4.

Class A Private

-- First Presbyterian Day, Region 1.

Here are the current boys rankings

Class 7A

1. Alpharetta

2. South Gwinnett

3. Lambert

4. Forsyth Central

5. South Forsyth

6. Harrison

7. Hillgrove

8. Discovery

9. Brookwood

10. Parkview

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. Johns Creek

3. Lassiter

4. Rome

5. Central Gwinnett

6. Riverwood

7. Allatoona

8. Sprayberry

9. Lakeside-DeKalb

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Starr’s Mill

2. McIntosh

3. Johnson-Gainesville

4. St. Pius X

5. Woodward Academy

6. Clarke Central

7. Veterans

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Cross Keys

10. Apalachee

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Northwest Whitfield

3. East Hall

4. Marist

5. Flowery Branch

6. Chestatee

7. Jefferson

8. LaGrange

9. Columbus

10. Druid Hills

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Bremen

2. Putnam County

3. Thomasville

4. Gordon Central

5. Pace Academy

6. Lovett

7. Union County

8. Bacon County

9. Toombs County

10. Jeff Davis

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. Paideia

4. St. Anne Pacelli

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Heritage-Newnan

7. First Presbyterian

8. Mount Vernon

9. Wesleyan

10. Savannah Country Day

Class A Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Georgia Military

3. Lake Oconee

4. Social Circle

5. Dooly County

6. Trion

7. Atkinson County

8. Towns County

9. Metter

10. Armuchee

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top