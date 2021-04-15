Boys soccer blog: Numerous No. 1 seeds clinched as teams head toward playoffs

The high school boys soccer playoffs begin Wednesday for each of the state’s eight classifications, and programs already have clinched region titles and the accompanying No. 1 seeds in the brackets.
The second round of the playoffs is April 27, with the quarterfinal rounds May 5. The semifinals will be played May 11 before the state championships May 13-15 at McEachern, Duluth, Mercer University in Macon and Savannah Memorial Stadium.
Here’s a look at each classification showing teams that have won No. 1 seeds heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Class 7A
-- North Gwinnett, Region 8.
-- Campbell, Region 2.
-- Tift County, Region 1.
-- South Gwinnett, Region 4.
Class 6A
-- Lakeside-Evans, Region 3.
-- Dalton, Region 5.
-- Central Gwinnett, Region 8.
-- Johns Creek, Region 7.
-- Valdosta, Region 1.
-- Allatoona, Region 6.
Class 5A
-- St. Pius X, Region 5.
-- Starr’s Mill, Region 2.
-- Blessed Trinity, Region 7.
-- Locust Grove, Region 4.
-- North Springs, Region 6.
Class 4A
-- Luella, Region 5.
-- East Hall, Region 8.
Class 3A
-- Savannah Arts, Region 3.
Class 2A
-- Bremen, Region 5.
Class A Public
-- Claxton, Region 3.
-- Chattahoochee County, Region 5.
-- ACE Charter, Region 7.
-- Dooly County, Region 4.
Class A Private
-- First Presbyterian Day, Region 1.
Here are the current boys rankings
Class 7A
1. Alpharetta
2. South Gwinnett
3. Lambert
4. Forsyth Central
5. South Forsyth
6. Harrison
7. Hillgrove
8. Discovery
9. Brookwood
10. Parkview
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Lassiter
4. Rome
5. Central Gwinnett
6. Riverwood
7. Allatoona
8. Sprayberry
9. Lakeside-DeKalb
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. McIntosh
3. Johnson-Gainesville
4. St. Pius X
5. Woodward Academy
6. Clarke Central
7. Veterans
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Cross Keys
10. Apalachee
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Northwest Whitfield
3. East Hall
4. Marist
5. Flowery Branch
6. Chestatee
7. Jefferson
8. LaGrange
9. Columbus
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Pike County
3. Oconee County
4. White County
5. Coahulla Creek
6. Richmond Academy
7. Morgan County
8. West Hall
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Bremen
2. Putnam County
3. Thomasville
4. Gordon Central
5. Pace Academy
6. Lovett
7. Union County
8. Bacon County
9. Toombs County
10. Jeff Davis
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Athens Academy
3. Paideia
4. St. Anne Pacelli
5. Whitefield Academy
6. Heritage-Newnan
7. First Presbyterian
8. Mount Vernon
9. Wesleyan
10. Savannah Country Day
Class A Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Georgia Military
3. Lake Oconee
4. Social Circle
5. Dooly County
6. Trion
7. Atkinson County
8. Towns County
9. Metter
10. Armuchee
