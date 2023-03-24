Boys soccer blog: No. 2 South Forsyth back on track with string of victories

The South Forsyth boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state’s highest class, has gotten back on track with three victories since losing to top-ranked Lambert (2-0) on March 3.
It was the only loss of the season for the Eagles (12-1, 3-1).
South Forsyth has beaten West Forsyth 4-1, Denmark 1-0 and Meadowcreek (2-2, 4-3) in penalty kicks since that loss. Earlier this season, South Forsyth defeated Northview 2-0, North Gwinnett (0-0, 5-4) in penalty kicks, Buford 2-0, Loganville 5-0, 7A No. 7 Mill Creek 6-2, 5A No. 10 Cambridge 5-0, Alpharetta 2-1, Forsyth Central 2-1 and 7A No. 8 Peachtree Ridge 3-1.
Senior Dino Stavros leads with 11 goals, eight assists and 30 total points. Sophomore Landon Dennis has five goals with two assists and 12 total points. Senior Dylan Xu has scored four goals; freshman Ethan Elmore and senior Connor Jang each have three goals. Juniors Nolan Williams and Davis Little each have two goals, and five players have one goal each.
The team has allowed 10 goals this season, two in the loss to Lambert, and has accounted for six shutouts through 13 matches. Junior goalie Johan Kohnen has been a part of that success, allowing just eight goals through 975 minutes played.
The Eagles will host Milton (8-3-2) on Friday for a key Area 6-7A matchup. Both teams are tied at 3-1 atop the standings, and a front-runner will emerge from the match. South Forsyth will host Dunwoody (8-6-1) on Tuesday before traveling to Chattahoochee for a non-area match Thursday.
Boys soccer rankings
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. South Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Collins Hill
5. Walton
6. Mountain View
7. Mill Creek
8. Peachtree Ridge
9. Brookwood
10. Osborne
Class 6A
1. Lanier
2. Riverwood
3. Lassiter
4. Sprayberry
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Johns Creek
7. Gainesville
8. Veterans
9. St. Pius X
10. River Ridge
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Dalton
3. Clarke Central
4. Chapel Hill
5. Tucker
6. Greenbrier
7. Villa Rica
8. Midtown
9. Kell
10. Cambridge
Class 4A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Westminster
3. Southeast Whitfield
4. Perry
5. Islands
6. East Hall
7. Chestatee
8. Lovett
9. North Oconee
10. Whitewater
Class 3A
1. Columbus
2. Oconee County
3. Coahulla Creek
4. Bremen
5. Savannah Christian
6. Hebron Christian
7. Wesleyan
8. Savannah Country Day
9. Jackson
10. Pike County
Class 2A
1. Landmark Christian
2. Providence Christian
3. Fitzgerald
4. Savannah Arts
5. Putnam County
6. Model
7. Union County
8. Tattnall County
9. North Murray
10. Toombs County
Class A Division I
1. Tallulah Falls
2. Paideia
3. Atlanta International
4. Bacon County
5. Bleckley County
6. Whitefield Academy
7. Dalton Academy
8. Woodville-Tompkins
9. Elbert County
10. Mount Vernon
Class A Division II
1. Georgia Military
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Atkinson County
4. Christian Heritage
5. Portal
6. Dooly County
7. Aquinas
8. Chattahoochee County
9. Echols County
10. Hawkinsville
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC