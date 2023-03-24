X

Boys soccer blog: No. 2 South Forsyth back on track with string of victories

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
33 minutes ago

The South Forsyth boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state’s highest class, has gotten back on track with three victories since losing to top-ranked Lambert (2-0) on March 3.

It was the only loss of the season for the Eagles (12-1, 3-1).

South Forsyth has beaten West Forsyth 4-1, Denmark 1-0 and Meadowcreek (2-2, 4-3) in penalty kicks since that loss. Earlier this season, South Forsyth defeated Northview 2-0, North Gwinnett (0-0, 5-4) in penalty kicks, Buford 2-0, Loganville 5-0, 7A No. 7 Mill Creek 6-2, 5A No. 10 Cambridge 5-0, Alpharetta 2-1, Forsyth Central 2-1 and 7A No. 8 Peachtree Ridge 3-1.

Senior Dino Stavros leads with 11 goals, eight assists and 30 total points. Sophomore Landon Dennis has five goals with two assists and 12 total points. Senior Dylan Xu has scored four goals; freshman Ethan Elmore and senior Connor Jang each have three goals. Juniors Nolan Williams and Davis Little each have two goals, and five players have one goal each.

The team has allowed 10 goals this season, two in the loss to Lambert, and has accounted for six shutouts through 13 matches. Junior goalie Johan Kohnen has been a part of that success, allowing just eight goals through 975 minutes played.

The Eagles will host Milton (8-3-2) on Friday for a key Area 6-7A matchup. Both teams are tied at 3-1 atop the standings, and a front-runner will emerge from the match. South Forsyth will host Dunwoody (8-6-1) on Tuesday before traveling to Chattahoochee for a non-area match Thursday.

Boys soccer rankings

Class 7A

1. Lambert

2. South Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Collins Hill

5. Walton

6. Mountain View

7. Mill Creek

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. Brookwood

10. Osborne

Class 6A

1. Lanier

2. Riverwood

3. Lassiter

4. Sprayberry

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Johns Creek

7. Gainesville

8. Veterans

9. St. Pius X

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Dalton

3. Clarke Central

4. Chapel Hill

5. Tucker

6. Greenbrier

7. Villa Rica

8. Midtown

9. Kell

10. Cambridge

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Southeast Whitfield

4. Perry

5. Islands

6. East Hall

7. Chestatee

8. Lovett

9. North Oconee

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Columbus

2. Oconee County

3. Coahulla Creek

4. Bremen

5. Savannah Christian

6. Hebron Christian

7. Wesleyan

8. Savannah Country Day

9. Jackson

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Landmark Christian

2. Providence Christian

3. Fitzgerald

4. Savannah Arts

5. Putnam County

6. Model

7. Union County

8. Tattnall County

9. North Murray

10. Toombs County

Class A Division I

1. Tallulah Falls

2. Paideia

3. Atlanta International

4. Bacon County

5. Bleckley County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Dalton Academy

8. Woodville-Tompkins

9. Elbert County

10. Mount Vernon

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Atkinson County

4. Christian Heritage

5. Portal

6. Dooly County

7. Aquinas

8. Chattahoochee County

9. Echols County

10. Hawkinsville

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mel Kiper: Stetson Bennett to go ‘fourth to sixth round’ in NFL draft1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech spring game to have presenting sponsor
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves notes: Jared Shuster passes biggest test yet, Brandon Gaudin debuts in booth
19h ago

Credit: AP

The Falcons and the reshaping of the NFC South this offseason
19h ago

Credit: AP

The Falcons and the reshaping of the NFC South this offseason
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s wingers key against Columbus
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 6 Baseball Rankings
19h ago
Lacrosse: Milton girls gearing up for stretch
Week 6 Girls Soccer Rankings
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
22h ago
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top