Boys basketball rankings: Sandy Creek takes rare loss, stays No. 1

March 4, 2022 Buford - Pebblebrook's Jaiun Simon (3) hangs on the basket after dunking the ball in the second half of 2022 GHSA Basketball Playoffs at Buford Arena on Friday, March 4, 2022. Berkmar won 72-58 over Pebblebrook.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC


By Todd Holcomb
16 minutes ago

Sandy Creek’s boys basketball team, seeking to defend its Class 3A championship, had its 11-game winning streak snapped last week but remained No. 1 in the rankings.

Etowah, the No. 3 team in Class 6A, beat the Patriots 50-49 with a tip-in at the buzzer by Aiden Weaver.

Etowah had lost the previous night to Sequoyah but moved up in the 6A rankings as Sandy Creek, led by James Madison-committed forward Micah Smith, is Georgia’s No. 4 team in all classifications according to MaxPreps.

Sandy Creek’s only other loss to an in-state opponent came against No. 1 Grayson of Class 7A.

Sandy Creek is one of five defending champions that are ranked No. 1. The others are Alexander (6A), Kell (5A), Pace Academy (4A) and Westside-Augusta (2A).

One week remains in the regular season.

Class 7A

1. Grayson (21-2)

2. McEachern (18-5)

3. Wheeler (18-5)

4. Newton (17-4)

5. Buford (21-3)

6. Walton (19-4)

7. Archer (18-5)

8. Peachtree Ridge (16-7)

9. Berkmar (18-6)

10. Milton (13-10)

Class 6A

1. Alexander (21-2)

2. Shiloh (20-4)

3. Etowah (18-5)

4. Lee County (20-3)

5. Riverwood (19-5)

6. St. Pius (17-6)

7. Hughes (17-6)

8. Pope (20-4)

9. Woodward Academy (20-5)

10. Lassiter (18-6)

Class 5A

1. Kell (20-3)

2. Dutchtown (16-8)

3. Eagle’s Landing (16-7)

4. Tucker (21-4)

5. Chapel Hill (17-7)

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (18-5)

7. Chattahoochee (15-8)

8. Maynard Jackson (17-4)

9. Winder-Barrow (21-3)

10. Tri-Cities (15-8)

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy (21-3)

2. McDonough (21-3)

3. North Oconee (21-3)

4. Holy Innocents’ (17-6)

5. Baldwin (21-2)

6. Seckinger (18-6)

7. Fayette County (15-7)

8. Madison County (18-6)

9. New Hampstead (18-5)

10. Central-Carrollton (21-3)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (20-3)

2. Cedar Grove (16-6)

3. Monroe (17-5)

4. Hebron Christian (20-2)

5. Dougherty (16-7)

6. Carver-Columbus (19-2)

7. Douglass (12-10)

8. Cross Creek (15-9)

9. Monroe Area (17-6)

10. Salem (15-9)

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta (20-3)

2. Thomson (19-1)

3. Butler (16-5)

4. Columbia (21-3)

5. Toombs County (20-2)

6. Dodge County (19-2)

7. Union County (19-5)

8. Eagle’s Landing Christian (18-5)

9. Athens Academy (18-5)

10. Walker (18-7)

Class A Division I

1. Mount Vernon (15-9)

2. Darlington (21-4)

3. Savannah (15-7)

4. Woodville-Tompkins (20-3)

5. Mount Bethel Christian (15-6)

6. St. Francis (11-10)

7. Paideia (11-11)

8. East Laurens (16-3)

9. King’s Ridge Christian (16-7)

10. Bleckley County (17-6)

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian (20-4)

2. Portal (22-1)

3. Calhoun County (20-4)

4. Christian Heritage (19-4)

5. Mitchell County (18-5)

6. Seminole County (15-6)

7. Macon County (21-3)

8. Early County (15-8)

9. Treutlen (17-6)

10. Lanier County (19-4)

Todd Holcomb
