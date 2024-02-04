Boys basketball rankings: Sandy Creek takes rare loss, stays No. 1

Sandy Creek’s boys basketball team, seeking to defend its Class 3A championship, had its 11-game winning streak snapped last week but remained No. 1 in the rankings.

Etowah, the No. 3 team in Class 6A, beat the Patriots 50-49 with a tip-in at the buzzer by Aiden Weaver.

Etowah had lost the previous night to Sequoyah but moved up in the 6A rankings as Sandy Creek, led by James Madison-committed forward Micah Smith, is Georgia’s No. 4 team in all classifications according to MaxPreps.