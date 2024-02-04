Boys basketball rankings: Sandy Creek takes rare loss, stays No. 1

Sandy Creek’s boys basketball team, seeking to defend its Class 3A championship, had its 11-game winning streak snapped last week but remained No. 1 in the rankings.
Etowah, the No. 3 team in Class 6A, beat the Patriots 50-49 with a tip-in at the buzzer by Aiden Weaver.
Etowah had lost the previous night to Sequoyah but moved up in the 6A rankings as Sandy Creek, led by James Madison-committed forward Micah Smith, is Georgia’s No. 4 team in all classifications according to MaxPreps.
Sandy Creek’s only other loss to an in-state opponent came against No. 1 Grayson of Class 7A.
Sandy Creek is one of five defending champions that are ranked No. 1. The others are Alexander (6A), Kell (5A), Pace Academy (4A) and Westside-Augusta (2A).
One week remains in the regular season.
Class 7A
1. Grayson (21-2)
2. McEachern (18-5)
3. Wheeler (18-5)
4. Newton (17-4)
5. Buford (21-3)
6. Walton (19-4)
7. Archer (18-5)
8. Peachtree Ridge (16-7)
9. Berkmar (18-6)
10. Milton (13-10)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (21-2)
2. Shiloh (20-4)
3. Etowah (18-5)
4. Lee County (20-3)
5. Riverwood (19-5)
6. St. Pius (17-6)
7. Hughes (17-6)
8. Pope (20-4)
9. Woodward Academy (20-5)
10. Lassiter (18-6)
Class 5A
1. Kell (20-3)
2. Dutchtown (16-8)
3. Eagle’s Landing (16-7)
4. Tucker (21-4)
5. Chapel Hill (17-7)
6. Greater Atlanta Christian (18-5)
7. Chattahoochee (15-8)
8. Maynard Jackson (17-4)
9. Winder-Barrow (21-3)
10. Tri-Cities (15-8)
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy (21-3)
2. McDonough (21-3)
3. North Oconee (21-3)
4. Holy Innocents’ (17-6)
5. Baldwin (21-2)
6. Seckinger (18-6)
7. Fayette County (15-7)
8. Madison County (18-6)
9. New Hampstead (18-5)
10. Central-Carrollton (21-3)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (20-3)
2. Cedar Grove (16-6)
3. Monroe (17-5)
4. Hebron Christian (20-2)
5. Dougherty (16-7)
6. Carver-Columbus (19-2)
7. Douglass (12-10)
8. Cross Creek (15-9)
9. Monroe Area (17-6)
10. Salem (15-9)
Class 2A
1. Westside-Augusta (20-3)
2. Thomson (19-1)
3. Butler (16-5)
4. Columbia (21-3)
5. Toombs County (20-2)
6. Dodge County (19-2)
7. Union County (19-5)
8. Eagle’s Landing Christian (18-5)
9. Athens Academy (18-5)
10. Walker (18-7)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Vernon (15-9)
2. Darlington (21-4)
3. Savannah (15-7)
4. Woodville-Tompkins (20-3)
5. Mount Bethel Christian (15-6)
6. St. Francis (11-10)
7. Paideia (11-11)
8. East Laurens (16-3)
9. King’s Ridge Christian (16-7)
10. Bleckley County (17-6)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (20-4)
2. Portal (22-1)
3. Calhoun County (20-4)
4. Christian Heritage (19-4)
5. Mitchell County (18-5)
6. Seminole County (15-6)
7. Macon County (21-3)
8. Early County (15-8)
9. Treutlen (17-6)
10. Lanier County (19-4)
About the Author