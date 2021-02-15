Boys basketball rankings: Region Tournament results impact polls in multiple classifications

In Class 7A, South Forsyth moved up one slot to No. 6 and North Gwinnett jumped up to No. 7 from No. 9. Class 6A saw Statesboro replace Richmond Hill in the poll and the Blue Devils make their debut at No. 10.
The Class 5A poll did not experience any shifts. Miller Grove improved to No. 3 in Class 4A and Fayette County replaced Bainbridge at No. 10. In Class 3A, Americus-Sumter fell 63-53 to Peach County in the Region 2 championship and dropped down to No. 10 behind the Trojans—who make their debut at No 9 following their region title.
In Class 2A, Butler scored massive victories over Laney (76-64) and Westside-Augusta (83-61) this past week and earned the No. 8 slot in the poll. St. Anne-Pacelli moved up to No. 2 in Class A-Private from its previous position at No. 3 and Class A-Public saw Social Circle and Turner County replace Lanier County and Manchester in the poll.
Class 7A
1. Milton (23-2)
2. Grayson (19-3)
3. Pebblebrook (22-3)
4. McEachern (21-4)
5. Berkmar (19-5)
6. South Forsyth (21-3)
7. North Gwinnett (17-7)
8. Cherokee (18-6)
9. Parkview (11-5)
10. Norcross (19-6)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (21-4)
2. Kell (15-6)
3. Chattahoochee (17-3)
4. Evans (19-2)
5. Shiloh (18-4)
6. Centennial (19-3)
7. Lanier (16-6)
8. Douglas County (20-5)
9. Statesboro (18-2)
Class 5A
1. St. Pius (22-2)
2. Eagle’s Landing (24-1)
3. Tri-Cities (19-4)
4. Veterans (19-0)
5. Woodward Academy (16-6)
6. Lithonia (14-3)
7. Jonesboro (16-5)
8. Dutchtown (20-8)
9. Clarke Central (15-6)
10. Cass (18-6)
Class 4A
1. Spencer (14-1)
2. Baldwin (12-0)
3. Miller Grove (13-4)
4. Monroe (16-4)
5. Westover (10-5)
6. Stephenson (11-5)
7. Luella (17-6)
8. Jefferson (17-4)
9. Cedar Shoals (16-8)
10. Fayette County (11-1)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (21-4)
2. Hart County (19-3)
3. Windsor Forest (8-2)
4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2)
5. Salem (16-4)
6. Cross Creek (18-4)
7. LaFayette (18-1)
8. White County (15-5)
9. Peach County (17-6)
10. Americus-Sumter (15-4)
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy (21-1)
2. Swainsboro (15-1)
3. Washington County (14-1)
4. Lovett (15-6)
5. Thomasville (15-1)
6. Chattooga (16-2)
7. Columbia (16-5)
8. Butler (16-4)
9. Banks County (18-7)
10. Westside-Augusta (15-5)
Class A Private
1. Providence Christian (21-3)
2. St. Anne-Pacelli (15-3)
3. Galloway (15-2)
4. Mt. Pisgah (19-6)
5. Greenforest Christian (14-4)
6. Trinity Christian (16-8)
7. Christian Heritage (20-2)
8. First Presbyterian Day (18-1)
9. St. Francis (11-8)
10. Holy Innocents’ (9-3)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (22-0)
2. Dublin (24-1)
3. Bowdon (21-4)
4. Hancock Central (11-1)
5. Irwin County (18-4)
6. Towns County (18-3)
7. Chattahoochee County (11-1)
8. Social Circle (15-8)
9. Turner County (16-6)
10. Warren County (9-4)
