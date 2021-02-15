Boys basketball rankings: Region Tournament results impact polls in multiple classifications

The Class 5A poll did not experience any shifts. Miller Grove improved to No. 3 in Class 4A and Fayette County replaced Bainbridge at No. 10. In Class 3A, Americus-Sumter fell 63-53 to Peach County in the Region 2 championship and dropped down to No. 10 behind the Trojans—who make their debut at No 9 following their region title.

In Class 2A, Butler scored massive victories over Laney (76-64) and Westside-Augusta (83-61) this past week and earned the No. 8 slot in the poll. St. Anne-Pacelli moved up to No. 2 in Class A-Private from its previous position at No. 3 and Class A-Public saw Social Circle and Turner County replace Lanier County and Manchester in the poll.