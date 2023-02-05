Boys basketball rankings: Mount Vernon jumps to No. 1 in Class A D-I

Mount Vernon, an Atlanta private school, defeated previous No. 1 Mount Bethel Christian of Marietta 61-46 on Friday and took over the top spot in Class A Division I.

Mount Vernon and Mount Bethel finished with 7-2 Region 6 records, but the head-to-head victory gives Mount Vernon the No. 1 seed for the region tournament. Region 6 comprises six of the eight highest-ranked Class A Division I teams. The others are Mount Pisgah Christian, St. Francis, King’s Ridge Christian and Paideia.