Boys basketball rankings: Mount Vernon jumps to No. 1 in Class A D-I

Mount Vernon and Greenforest Christian won Class A boys basketball showdowns last week and will enter their region tournaments ranked No. 1.
Mount Vernon, an Atlanta private school, defeated previous No. 1 Mount Bethel Christian of Marietta 61-46 on Friday and took over the top spot in Class A Division I.
Mount Vernon and Mount Bethel finished with 7-2 Region 6 records, but the head-to-head victory gives Mount Vernon the No. 1 seed for the region tournament. Region 6 comprises six of the eight highest-ranked Class A Division I teams. The others are Mount Pisgah Christian, St. Francis, King’s Ridge Christian and Paideia.
In Class A Division II, Greenforest of Decatur defended its No. 1 ranking with a 74-66 victory over No. 2 Christian Heritage of Dalton in a non-region game Saturday.
Greenforest is 15-7 but hasn’t lost to a Georgia opponent below Class 5A. Christian Heritage (21-1) had been the state’s only undefeated team.
Other No. 1 ranked teams remained the same in this week’s rankings. Sandy Creek, the No. 1 team in 3A, lost 79-68 to No. 7 Etowah of Class 6A. Sandy Creek has lost games each of the past three weeks without dropping. The Patriots are undefeated against Georgia opponents below 5A.
Some region tournaments begin this week, others next week. The state tournament starts Feb. 21.
Class 7A
1. Wheeler (16-6)
2. Grayson (17-5)
3. McEachern (17-6)
4. Newton (15-7)
5. Pebblebrook (16-7)
6. Norcross (20-4)
7. Cherokee (19-4)
8. Archer (16-6)
9. Buford (17-6)
10. South Gwinnett (16-7)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (20-4)
2. St. Pius (18-5)
3. Jonesboro (20-3)
4. Marist (17-6)
5. Grovetown (16-8)
6. Lanier (19-4)
7. Etowah (16-8)
8. Hughes (17-7)
9. Woodward Academy (20-4)
10. Brunswick (19-5)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (23-1)
2. Kell (20-2)
3. Hiram (20-2)
4. Dutchtown (18-7)
5. Mays (16-7)
6. Tri-Cities (15-8)
7. Tucker (18-6)
8. Warner Robins (17-6)
9. Chapel Hill (15-8)
10. Centennial (15-8)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (21-3)
2. Pace Academy (18-6)
3. Southwest DeKalb (20-2)
4. Fayette County (18-5)
5. Madison County (22-2)
6. Bainbridge (22-1)
7. Lovett (13-9)
8. North Oconee (19-5)
9. Westover (16-6)
10. LaGrange (18-5)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (17-6)
2. Johnson-Savannah (19-4)
3. Cedar Grove (15-6)
4. Monroe Area (20-3)
5. Cross Creek (14-10)
6. Beach (20-3)
7. Dougherty (12-10)
8. Monroe (17-6)
9. Wesleyan (17-6)
10. Hart County (13-10)
Class 2A
1. Columbia (24-1)
2. Westside-Augusta (17-6)
3. Thomson (14-5)
4. Providence Christian (21-3)
5. Drew Charter (19-5)
6. Windsor Forest (18-5)
7. North Cobb Christian (19-4)
8. Butler (13-8)
9. Spencer (19-4)
10. Putnam County (18-5)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Vernon (17-8)
2. Mount Bethel Christian (17-6)
3. Mount Pisgah Christian (17-7)
4. King’s Ridge Christian (16-8)
5. Darlington (21-3)
6. St. Francis (11-13)
7. Social Circle (13-10)
8. Paideia (9-13)
9. Dublin (17-4)
10. Savannah (18-6)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (15-7)
2. Christian Heritage (21-1)
3. Portal (22-1)
4. Macon County (23-2)
5. Wilkinson County (19-6)
6. Calhoun County (21-4)
7. Mitchell County (21-3)
8. Charlton County (21-2)
9. Manchester (18-4)
10. Chattahoochee County (19-5)
