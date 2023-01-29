Boys basketball rankings: 4 top-ranked teams lose; Columbia moves to No. 1

Columbia moved to the top of Class 2A in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s boys high school basketball rankings. Three No. 1 teams on metro Atlanta’s southern crescent – Eagle’s Landing, McDonough and Sandy Creek – lost games but kept their top spots.
Columbia of Decatur is now No. 1 in 2A ahead of Westside-Augusta, which lost a region game Friday to No. 4 Putnam County 66-58. Columbia has lost once, a one-point decision in a non-region game against Southwest DeKalb on Dec. 10. Westside, the defending 2A champion, has lost six times against a tougher schedule.
Eagle’s Landing of 5A lost for the first time this season Saturday, beaten by No. 4 Dutchtown 54-52 on a tip-in in the final seconds. Eagle’s Landing won the first meeting between the Henry County schools 51-42 on Jan. 14. They are tied in Region 2 with 9-1 records.
Eagle’s Landing’s loss leaves Dalton’s Christian Heritage, the No. 2 team in Class A Division II, as the state’s only undefeated boys basketball team.
McDonough, the No. 1 team in 4A, lost Saturday to No. 2 Pace 59-50. McDonough defeated Pace 71-60 on Jan. 20. Both are 9-1 in Region 5.
Sandy Creek of 3A was the other No. 1 team to fall. The Patriots lost to Gray Collegiate, the No. 1 team in South Carolina’s Division 2 rankings, 59-58.
Two weeks remain in the regular season. Region tournaments will follow. The state playoffs begin Feb. 21.
Class 7A
1. Wheeler (13-6)
2. McEachern (16-6)
3. Grayson (15-5)
4. Norcross (19-3)
5. Newton (13-7)
6. Pebblebrook (15-7)
7. Archer (16-4)
8. Buford (15-6)
9. Cherokee (17-4)
10. South Gwinnett (14-7)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (17-4)
2. Marist (16-5)
3. St. Pius (16-5)
4. Jonesboro (17-3)
5. Etowah (14-7)
6. Lanier (17-4)
7. Grovetown (12-8)
8. Hughes (15-7)
9. Woodward Academy (18-4)
10. Brunswick (18-3)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (21-1)
2. Kell (18-2)
3. Hiram (18-2)
4. Dutchtown (17-6)
5. Mays (15-5)
6. Tri-Cities (12-8)
7. Tucker (15-5)
8. Chapel Hill (13-7)
9. Warner Robins (14-6)
10. Maynard Jackson (12-7)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (18-3)
2. Pace Academy (15-6)
3. Southwest DeKalb (17-2)
4. Madison County (20-2)
5. Fayette County (17-5)
6. Bainbridge (21-1)
7. Lovett (12-8)
8. North Oconee (18-5)
9. Westover (14-6)
10. LaGrange (17-4)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (16-5)
2. Johnson-Savannah (17-4)
3. Monroe Area (18-3)
4. Beach (17-2)
5. Cedar Grove (14-6)
6. Monroe (16-5)
7. Cross Creek (12-10)
8. Wesleyan (15-6)
9. Hart County (12-9)
10. Dougherty (10-10)
Class 2A
1. Columbia (21-1)
2. Westside-Augusta (15-6)
3. Thomson (12-5)
4. Providence Christian (19-3)
5. Drew Charter (17-5)
6. Putnam County (17-4)
7. Windsor Forest (16-5)
8. North Cobb Christian (17-4)
9. Butler (11-8)
10. Spencer (17-4)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Bethel Christian (17-5)
2. Mount Pisgah Christian (16-7)
3. Mount Vernon (15-8)
4. King’s Ridge Christian (15-7)
5. Darlington (19-3)
6. Paideia (8-12)
7. Social Circle (11-9)
8. St. Francis (9-13)
9. Dublin (16-4)
10. Savannah (14-6)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (13-7)
2. Christian Heritage (18-0)
3. Portal (19-1)
4. Mitchell County (20-2)
5. Calhoun County (19-3)
6. Charlton County (19-1)
7. Macon County (21-2)
8. Wilkinson County (16-6)
9. Manchester (15-4)
10. Chattahoochee County (16-4)
