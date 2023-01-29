Boys basketball rankings: 4 top-ranked teams lose; Columbia moves to No. 1

Columbia of Decatur is now No. 1 in 2A ahead of Westside-Augusta, which lost a region game Friday to No. 4 Putnam County 66-58. Columbia has lost once, a one-point decision in a non-region game against Southwest DeKalb on Dec. 10. Westside, the defending 2A champion, has lost six times against a tougher schedule.

Eagle’s Landing of 5A lost for the first time this season Saturday, beaten by No. 4 Dutchtown 54-52 on a tip-in in the final seconds. Eagle’s Landing won the first meeting between the Henry County schools 51-42 on Jan. 14. They are tied in Region 2 with 9-1 records.