Boys basketball rankings: McDonough on top of 4A after beating two No. 1 teams

A state semifinalist the past two seasons chasing its first state championship, McDonough defeated Class 3A No. 1 Sandy Creek 68-61 on Monday, then beat Class 4A No. 1 Pace Academy 71-60 on Friday. Amon McDowell had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Sandy Creek victory, and Keenan Gray scored 26 points against Pace.

A Class 4A team, McDonough (16-2) has lost only to Buford, a top-10 Class 7A team, and Greenforest Christian, the No. 1 team in Class A Division II.