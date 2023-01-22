Boys basketball rankings: McDonough on top of 4A after beating two No. 1 teams

McDonough’s boys basketball team defeated two No. 1 teams last week. Now the Warhawks are No. 1.
A state semifinalist the past two seasons chasing its first state championship, McDonough defeated Class 3A No. 1 Sandy Creek 68-61 on Monday, then beat Class 4A No. 1 Pace Academy 71-60 on Friday. Amon McDowell had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Sandy Creek victory, and Keenan Gray scored 26 points against Pace.
A Class 4A team, McDonough (16-2) has lost only to Buford, a top-10 Class 7A team, and Greenforest Christian, the No. 1 team in Class A Division II.
Pace and Sandy Creek were joined by Alexander and Greenforest as No. 1 teams that lost last Monday.
Alabama’s No. 1 overall team, Hoover, defeated Alexander (15-4) of Class 6A 78-57. Greenforest lost to Eagle’s Landing, Georgia’s No. 1 Class 5A team, 52-47. Alexander and Greenforest remained No. 1, as did Sandy Creek. Pace fell to No. 2.
Pebblebrook of 7A had one of the week’s better victories. The Falcons defeated reigning champion and previous No. 2 Norcross 69-57 and moved up two places to No. 3.
Two more weeks remain in the regular season. State playoffs begin Feb. 21 after region tournaments.
Class 7A
1. Wheeler (11-6)
2. Grayson (13-4)
3. Pebblebrook (13-6)
4. Norcross (17-3)
5. McEachern (13-6)
6. Milton (16-3)
7. Archer (15-3)
8. Newton (11-7)
9. Cherokee (16-2)
10. Buford (14-5)
Class 6A
1. Alexander (15-4)
2. Marist (15-5)
3. St. Pius (14-5)
4. Jonesboro (15-3)
5. Etowah (12-7)
6. South Paulding (15-5)
7. Woodward Academy (16-4)
8. Hughes (12-7)
9. Grovetown (10-8)
10. Brunswick (16-3)
Class 5A
1. Eagle’s Landing (20-0)
2. Kell (16-2)
3. Hiram (16-2)
4. Mays (13-5)
5. Dutchtown (14-6)
6. Tri-Cities (11-8)
7. Chapel Hill (12-6)
8. Tucker (14-5)
9. Eastside (16-4)
10. Jones County (14-5)
Class 4A
1. McDonough (16-2)
2. Pace Academy (12-6)
3. Southwest DeKalb (15-2)
4. Madison County (18-2)
5. Fayette County (13-5)
6. Bainbridge (19-1)
7. Lovett (11-7)
8. North Oconee (17-4)
9. Westover (14-5)
10. Miller Grove (10-8)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (15-4)
2. Johnson-Savannah (15-4)
3. Beach (16-2)
4. Cedar Grove (13-5)
5. Monroe Area (16-3)
6. Monroe (14-5)
7. Cross Creek (10-10)
8. Wesleyan (13-6)
9. Hart County (11-8)
10. Calvary Day (13-5)
Class 2A
1. Westside-Augusta (14-5)
2. Columbia (19-1)
3. Providence Christian (17-3)
4. Putnam County (16-3)
5. Thomson (11-3)
6. Spencer (14-4)
7. Windsor Forest (15-5)
8. North Cobb Christian (16-4)
9. Drew Charter (14-5)
10. Washington (11-8)
Class A Division I
1. Mount Bethel Christian (15-5)
2. Mount Pisgah Christian (15-6)
3. King’s Ridge Christian (13-6)
4. Mount Vernon (14-7)
5. Darlington (17-3)
6. Paideia (7-12)
7. St. Francis (8-12)
8. Social Circle (9-8)
9. Dublin (15-3)
10. Tallulah Falls (13-4)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest Christian (11-7)
2. Christian Heritage (17-0)
3. Portal (17-1)
4. Mitchell County (17-1)
5. Calhoun County (16-3)
6. Charlton County (16-1)
7. Macon County (18-2)
8. Manchester (14-3)
9. Wilkinson County (13-6)
10. Chattahoochee County (15-4)
