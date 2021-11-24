ajc logo
Boys and girls basketball scores from Tuesday

March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Savannah Casey (right) blocks a shot by Marietta's Loren Nelson (0) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Atlanta International 71, Lake Oconee Academy 37

Augusta Christian 68, Jones County 52

Bryan County 61, East Laurens 44

Chapel Hill 60, Mays 59

Chattahoochee 63, Discovery 61

Cherokee Bluff 75, Union County 72

Christian Heritage 67, Collegedale Aca. 49

Columbia 72, Plainview 66

Dacula 75, Brookwood 69

Dutchtown 69, North Forsyth 57

Eagle’s Landing Christian 50, Eastside 43

East Forsyth 42, North Murray 39

East Paulding 63, Villa Rica 61

Fitzgerald 63, Thomas County Central 50

Franklin County 56, Marietta 46

Glynn Academy 61, Tattnall County 56

Grovetown 67, Butler 64

Habersham Central 82, Rabun County 67

Hart County 67, First Presbyterian 60

Hillgrove 60, North Paulding 52

Hilton Head, S.C. 53, Savannah Christian 46

Jefferson 82, Winder-Barrow 55

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 54, Chattanooga Christ. 49

Lee County 54, Hardaway 50

Lithia Springs 67, Benedictine 64

Lowndes 52, Bainbridge 42

Madison County 63, Commerce 51

Mountain View 86, Paideia 73

New Faith Christ. 58, Duluth 57

North Cobb 61, Furtah Prep 45

North Oconee 48, Clarke Central 42

Northview 55, Johns Creek 48

Northwest Whitfield 58, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 38

Parkview 70, Tucker 67

Peachtree Ridge 55, Arabia Mountain 42

Pickens 64, Fannin County 57

Providence Christian 83, Strong Rock Christian 31

Ridgeland 75, Gordon Lee 56

Riverdale 67, Spalding 30

Savannah 48, Islands 47

Screven County 60, Georgia Military 47

Sequoyah 82, Gainesville 48

South Cobb 56, Monroe 52

South Doyle 66, North Hall 47

Southwest Atlanta Christian 80, Athens Academy 68

St. Pius X 61, Baylor School, TN 58

T.L. Hanna 75, Lumpkin County 46

Thomson 87, Oglethorpe County 56

Union Grove 68, Veterans 58

Veterans 63, Union Grove 61

Walton 62, Cambridge 28

Wayne County 55, Pierce County 38

West Forsyth 64, Roswell 56

White County 65, Lakeview Academy 31

Woodward Academy 60, Stephenson 53

Yulee 68, Brantley County 58

Girls

Alexander 55, Lassiter 44

Athens Academy 56, Monroe Area 42

Beach 40, Woodville-Tompkins 33

Boyd-Buchanan 51, Gordon Lee 18

Brookwood 45, BIshop Kenny 44

Bryan County 43, East Laurens 35

Calhoun 68, Chattooga 28

Campbell 47, Spruce Creek 42

Cardinal Mooney 62, Galloway School 49

Carrollton 61, Collins Hill 35

Cedar Shoals 57, Parkview 47

Central-Carroll 47, Bowdon 13

Charlotte 55, Mt. Paran Christian 51

Chattahoochee 46, Locust Grove 23

Chestatee 52, Lanier 43

Covington High School, TN 50, Deerfield-Windsor 40

Darlington 65, Bremen 46

Discovery 52, Shiloh 37

Fannin County 42, Pickens 39

Fayette Ware 43, Troup County 17

Gainesville 50, Arabia Mountain 47

Grayson 58, Dacula 21

Grovetown 45, Butler 30

Hiram 53, Woodland-Cartersville 13

Jefferson 54, Buford 51

Lake Oconee Academy 53, Atlanta International 18

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 64, Collegedale Aca. 22

Langston Hughes 61, South Cobb 42

Luella 67, Andrew Jackson 36

Marietta 61, Valdosta 36

Midtown 49, Wheeler 45

Mountain View 52, South Gwinnett 46

Mt. Zion, Carroll 60, Walker 14

New Faith Christian 41, Chapel Hill 36

New Hampstead 70, Windsor Forest 28

New Manchester 70, Stephenson 50

Norcross 75, Decatur 48

North Forsyth 51, Cherokee 18

North Oconee 56, Clarke Central 40

Pepperell 58, Temple 18

Pierce County 34, Wayne County 26

Providence School 58, Early County 28

Rome 62, Creekview 42

Roswell 69, Cambridge 56

Savannah Country Day 50, Hilton Head, SC. 47

Sonoraville 68, Armuchee 39

Tattnall County 74, Glynn Academy 71

Thomas County Central 43, Fitzgerald 38

Toombs County 39, Jefferson County 29

Trinity Christian 48, Etowah 38

Union County 72, Cherokee Bluff 57

Union Grove 62, Veterans 36

Union Grove 73, Warner Robins 65

Villa Rica 56, East Paulding 54

Walnut Grove 57, Alcovy 42

Walton 58, Blessed Trinity 48

West Laurens 54, Vidalia 27

Woodstock 77, Lake Mary 53

