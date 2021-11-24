Boys and girls basketball scores from Tuesday

March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Savannah Casey (right) blocks a shot by Marietta's Loren Nelson (0) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC