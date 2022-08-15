Best players by position: Specialists earning high marks

*Carson Allen, Etowah: Allen committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. He made 3-of-6 field-goal attempts with a long of 42 yards in 2021 while putting 96% of his kickoffs in the end zone. His 4.75 GPA puts him in the top 10 of his graduating class.

*Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill: A four-year starter, Bonacci was 13-of-15 on field goals with a long of 37 for the Class 7A champions in 2021. He’s 24-of-34 on field goals in his career.