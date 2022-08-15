Best players by position: Specialists earning high marks

This is the last in a series of 10 feature articles that recognize the state’s best players by position. They are chosen based primarily on high school production, though college potential also is considered. These players are members of GHSF Daily’s Georgia Power 100.
*Carson Allen, Etowah: Allen committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. He made 3-of-6 field-goal attempts with a long of 42 yards in 2021 while putting 96% of his kickoffs in the end zone. His 4.75 GPA puts him in the top 10 of his graduating class.
*Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill: A four-year starter, Bonacci was 13-of-15 on field goals with a long of 37 for the Class 7A champions in 2021. He’s 24-of-34 on field goals in his career.
*Ryan Degyansky, Lambert: Degyansky, one of the top 40 senior place-kickers nationally according to Kohl’s Kicking, was first-team all-region and all-county in 2021, when he averaged 42 yards on 34 punts, made seven of 11 field goals with a long of 42 yards and put 76% of kickoffs into the end zone. He can be good from 50-plus yards.
*David Stanphill, Glynn Academy: Stanphill is the No. 4 senior long snapper in the country, according to Rubio Long Snapping. Stanphill committed to Navy in June. He has been selected to play in the Polynesian Bowl in January in Hawaii.
*T.J. Hartley, Whitewater: Hartley was 11-of-11 on field goals with a long of 40 in 2021. He’s also Whitewater’s punter and averaged 33.5 yards.
*Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek: Ulrich averaged 40.3 yards per punt with only seven of 45 returned. Seventeen were downed inside the 20-yard line. Ulrich was first-team All-Gwinnett County in 2021.
