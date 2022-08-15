ajc logo
X

Best players by position: Specialists earning high marks

High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
High school football

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

This is the last in a series of 10 feature articles that recognize the state’s best players by position. They are chosen based primarily on high school production, though college potential also is considered. These players are members of GHSF Daily’s Georgia Power 100.

*Carson Allen, Etowah: Allen committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. He made 3-of-6 field-goal attempts with a long of 42 yards in 2021 while putting 96% of his kickoffs in the end zone. His 4.75 GPA puts him in the top 10 of his graduating class.

*Isaac Bonacci, Collins Hill: A four-year starter, Bonacci was 13-of-15 on field goals with a long of 37 for the Class 7A champions in 2021. He’s 24-of-34 on field goals in his career.

*Ryan Degyansky, Lambert: Degyansky, one of the top 40 senior place-kickers nationally according to Kohl’s Kicking, was first-team all-region and all-county in 2021, when he averaged 42 yards on 34 punts, made seven of 11 field goals with a long of 42 yards and put 76% of kickoffs into the end zone. He can be good from 50-plus yards.

*David Stanphill, Glynn Academy: Stanphill is the No. 4 senior long snapper in the country, according to Rubio Long Snapping. Stanphill committed to Navy in June. He has been selected to play in the Polynesian Bowl in January in Hawaii.

*T.J. Hartley, Whitewater: Hartley was 11-of-11 on field goals with a long of 40 in 2021. He’s also Whitewater’s punter and averaged 33.5 yards.

*Jacob Ulrich, Mill Creek: Ulrich averaged 40.3 yards per punt with only seven of 45 returned. Seventeen were downed inside the 20-yard line. Ulrich was first-team All-Gwinnett County in 2021.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series 14h ago
Five observations on the Braves’ win over the Marlins and what’s ahead
12h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Vaughn Grissom arrives just in time for big series
3h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
17h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
17h ago
Falcons’ Drake London misses practice, likely out for the week
11h ago
The Latest
Preseason all-state: Keyjuan Brown leads deep running back group in Class 2A
13m ago
4 Questions with Parker Resources founder Chris Parker
43m ago
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 4A teams
58m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top